Abby Walters and James Murphy

Abby Walters and James Murphy were married on Sept. 15 at the University of Kentucky Arboretum in Lexington. The officiant was Fayette County Magistrate Rosalind Bryant.

Walters is the daughter of John and Cheryl Walters, of Frankfort. Murphy is the son of Shaun and Paula Murphy, of Frankfort.

Walters graduated from Frankfort High School in 2013 and the University of Kentucky in 2017. She works as a gymnastics coach and recreational director.

Murphy also graduated from Frankfort High School in 2013 and the University of Kentucky in 2017. He works as a structural engineer.

The maid of honor was Emily Crocetti, of Covington. Anna Murphy, sister of the groom, of Chicago, served as the bridesmaid.

The best man was Trevor Williams, of Elizabethtown. Garret Walters, brother of the bride, of Valley Village, California, served as the groomsman.

The reception was held at the home of the bride and groom in Lexington. Their destination wedding trip will be to Las Vegas.  

