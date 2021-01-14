Dustin Dawson and Caitlin Barfield were married Jan. 9 at Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio.
The bride is the daughter of Dawn and Richard Barfield of Port Lavaca, Texas. The bridegroom is the son of Randall Dawson of Sebring, Florida, and Danny and Sherrie Oldham of Shelbyville.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore an A-line, long sleeve lace gown and carried a bouquet of white roses, eucalyptus and pines. The groom wore a hunter green suit with a gold bow tie and pocket handkerchief.
Because of COVID-19, a small, scaled-down reception was held at Schmidt's Restaurant in the German Village of Columbus, Ohio. The wedding party, family and close friends gathered to celebrate this joyous occasion with the couple.
The bride and groom are both graduates of Barry University in Miami, Florida, where they first met. The bride is a licensed insurance agent where the couple reside in Columbus, Ohio. She will be attending law school in the coming spring. The groom is currently a graduate student at Ohio State University studying Doctor of Optometry.
