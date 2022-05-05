050722_Smither-Owens Wedding.jpg

Kristy Gail Smither and Adam Thomas Owens were married on April 9 at Lady Oscar in Versailles. (Photo submitted)

Mr. and Mrs. David Smither announce the marriage of their daughter, Kristy Gail Smither, to Adam Thomas Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Owens of Frankfort.

The couple was married April 9, 2022, at Lady Oscar in Versailles, Kentucky.

Mrs. Owens is employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Mr. Owens is employed by Lyons Lumber Co.

The couple will be making their home in Frankfort.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription