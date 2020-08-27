The days are getting shorter. You notice it, expecting the time to be an hour later than it is in the glooming.
We find in "The Almanac" we’re losing a minute or two each of these fleeting days, and a few of these cool mornings remind us the change is coming — fall, which we know gives us winter at its end. For the gardener — at least for this dirt-dabbler — that can be exciting!
Some of the year’s best gardening is at hand, not without its challenges mind you — yet, with some planning and a few pieces of equipment we can still reap good things for the table and friends here in zone 6.
Ideally, it starts in Spring, this planning for the Fall garden. To do so, means we have faith that things are going to change, to be quite different, in just few months. We’re now used to heat, humidity and no frost — ah, but “this too shall pass,” as P. has often said, and we need to be in the throes of executing those plans- making it happen now.
What, where and how need to be determined. You need to ask yourself, “What plants do I want to grow? Where will crops be spent and plots open at the time to plant in late summer?” and finally, “How can I extend the season?”
What is easy, that would be crops that can take some cold and frost that you enjoy eating. All your Brassica’s-the cabbage family side of things — are such. Broccoli, cauliflower, collards, cabbages and Brussel sprouts are of this kind. Lettuces, Swiss Chard, kale and spinach thrive in cool weather and roots crops also do well too.
Those would be carrots, beets, onions and parsnips and others like them. The “rooties” can even be overwintered in the ground too. That’s another subject for another article, but do so by simply placing a layer of mulch over them before the ground freezes then just go out there and pull them out of the ground when you need them.
Where, well, in small gardens or the most efficient use of space would be the places that are open after most of summer is gone. One to consider is where the squashes sprawled and the sound of bumbles deep in the gaping yellow blossoms of the mornin’ once were heard.
Especially for crops that don’t need much nitrogen like broccoli or those lasting root crops. To that place you’ll want to add compost and some bone meal for a good feeding. Even better is where the first crop of beans or peas once was.
Their roots, like all legumes, are “nitrogen fixing” (they actually take the stuff out of the air and store it in nodules on the roots) and having been turned under and allowed to decompose will be so beneficial for the leafy growth of greens like kale, spinach, collards, and the lettuces.
How, this is key to success, and the ability to likely harvest into Kentucky’s New Year. First, you need to plant and get ‘em growing. Plant early enough to allow the plants time to mature. To mature and able to endure some cold weather means not only to amend the soil, but also to fight the pests that want to feed on them too.
At this time of year, it is one of the great challenges — the great army of leaf eating creatures that is at its peak. In the spring, we have the luxury of getting a head start on them before they get too numerous. But now there’s aplenty, ready to “chow down” until they freeze to death.
Bt (Bacillus Thuringiensis) is a “safe” remedy and works on likes of the cabbage looper. Ravenous devils, those worms. If you don’t know, Bt naturally occurs in the soil and has no affect on humans, mammals and birds and such. It is even approved “for use in organic agriculture” according to the National Pesticide Information Center (NPIC).
One product has the name Thuricide and always, like me, follow the instructions on the label. Now that you have healthy maturing plants you need to create an environment to allow them to continue to grow and be harvested when it turns colder. Doing so is a harvest unto itself, of sunshine and ground temperatures. This is where the low tunnel and cold-frame work so well.
A low tunnel simply requires supports and a covering. Supports made of heavy gauge wire, fiberglass or plastic rods, 3/8-inch PVC pipe, wooden lathes or green limbs can be used, get creative be as frugal as you like. To have one end of whatever is used stabbed into the earth, bent into an arch and the opposite end run into the ground on the other side of the bed, must be flexible.
Spaced about two feet apart, these will support the row cover that will be secured with stakes, bricks, rocks or logs along the edge and at the ends forming a tunnel, hence the name, the shape of a new quarter moon. You can buy row cover online or at farm supply stores in different thickness that will retain more or less heat accordingly.
Plastic can also be use but be careful to open the ends on warm sunny days and understand plastic will not allow water to pass and doesn’t insulate very well. Covered, the heat from the ground is harnessed and creates what’s called a “microclimate” and protects the plants from frosts and warms the area beneath it as the sun shines upon it.
Mulching around the plants with clean straw will also help retain ground temps and water and keep down the weeds early on. Be warned: you may find yourself crouched inside, shoulders up, enjoying the warmth and smell of living things as we begin to want spring and summer again.
A cold frame can also be used and if you have added a light or two inside, turn them on, close the lid, and cover with an old sleeping bag or blankets on the coldest nights to keep and extend the crop. On cold bright days leave the lid down and harvest that short-lived and precious end-o’-year sunshine.
A thermometer inside will help you know and regulate the heat. One unusually warm day can cook your plants. With a bit of planning and ingenuity Fall gardening is some of the best of the year. This extended time of late season cropping and gleaning can not only keep fresh veggies on the table during the holidays, but keeps us up and going at time when being closed up begins to wear on us — food for the body and even to soul.
Wes Henry is a Frankfort resident. He can be reached at john.henry@pb.com.
