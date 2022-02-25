Black lab puppies

Two female black lab registered puppies will be in a live auction during the Ducks Unlimited banquet March 4. (Photo submitted)

The Wetherby Chapter (Frankfort, Kentucky) of Ducks Unlimited will be hold its 46th annual membership banquet and fundraiser on Friday, March 4. The event will be at the Frankfort Country Club, located at 101 Duntreath. The doors will open at 6 p.m.. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Numerous items including various home accessories, as well as Ducks Unlimited-branded items will be available. There will be more than 10 firearms offered for purchase or available as prizes in raffle games.

The Ducks Unlimited live auction Gun of the Year will be a Benelli SBE3 semi-automatic 20 gauge. The shotgun features 3-inch chambers and a 28-inch polished blued barrel with five interchangeable choke tunes, a coin finished receiver, Ducks Unlimited oil finished walnut stock and gold-inlaid waterfowl scene engraving featuring the Ducks Unlimited logo.

Another auction will be for two female black lab registered puppies. Numerous door prizes and raffle games will be available in addition to the live and silent auctions.

Ducks Unlimited is a grassroots, volunteer-based charitable organization which was formed during the Dust Bowl era of the late 1930s. The drought that plagued the North American continent during that period adversely affected waterfowl breeding success and plunged duck and geese population numbers to all-time lows. In 1937, a group of waterfowl hunters and conservationists banded together to form Ducks Unlimited with the goal of implementing efforts to improve waterfowl habitats populations.

Ducks Unlimited has grown to a membership of more than one million individuals who support the group’s conservation projects. Ducks Unlimited’s influence is far flung and includes projects in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean and they recently surpassed more than 15 million acres of habitat protected or restored across North America.

In addition to the benefits offered to waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited projects provide habitat for numerous species of other birds and animals, both game and non-game species. Ducks Unlimited habitat projects involving wetlands also directly benefit the environment as well. Wetlands are nature’s most productive ecosystems and improve the environment by recharging and purifying groundwater, moderating floods and reducing soil erosion.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.ducks.org/events. There will be no walk-up tickets available. For more information, contact Chuck Geveden at 502-330-5656 and/or Rich Risinger at 502-234-0784.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription