A labrador retriever puppy will be auctioned off during the Wetherby Chapter (Frankfort) of Ducks Unlimited's 47th annual membership banquet and fundraiser on Friday, March 3. The event will be at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath, in Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

The Wetherby Chapter (Frankfort) of Ducks Unlimited will be holding its 47th annual membership banquet and fundraiser on Friday. The event will be at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath, in Frankfort. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.ducks.org/events. There will be no walk-up tickets available. 

Numerous items including various home accessories, as well as one-of-a-kind DU-branded items will be available. There will be numerous firearms offered for purchase or available as prizes in several raffle games.

