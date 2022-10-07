Wilbert and Patsy Perkins.jpg

Wilbert and Patsy Perkins

Wilbert and Patsy (Duvall) Perkins celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently with a family get-together. The couple were married on Oct. 4, 1952, in Peaks Mill. 

They have three children, Deana (Ray) Wilmoth, Roger (Lisa) Perkins and Linda (Terry) Eldridge. They also have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

