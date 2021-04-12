041221 Tulips Airelle Christian

Airelle Christian shows off a few of the tulips she picked at Wild Fern Farm on April 3. (Photo submitted)

Wild Fern Farm hosted a pick-your-own tulips event earlier this month and accepted donations for a Frankfort women’s shelter.

More than 200 folks took part in the event at the farm owned by Corey Miller and Sarah Adkins Jalbert, both of whom have a passion for flowers and have found alternative ways to utilize the Flat Creek Road farm, which was used to grow tobacco for 150 years.

041221 Wild Fern Farm

Sarah Adkins Jalbert and Corey Miller are the owners of Wild Fern Farm. (Photo submitted)

The farm’s motto is “Let’s take care of each other again.”

Hat Sunday and Local Honeys provided live music for the event and clothing donations were accepted for the local women’s shelter.

For more information on the farm, visit https://www.facebook.com/wildfernfarmky on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription