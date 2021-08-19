The Nineteenth Amendment is brief and to the point:
Section 1: The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2: Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
That’s it. With those 39 words the Nineteenth Amendment enfranchised the largest number of new voters in the nation’s history. The Amendment confirmed the legal right to vote for every American woman.
Unfortunately, women of color continued to face barriers in their path to voting. Amending the Constitution had opened the door, but lack of enforcement effectively prevented its reality for many women until the 1965 Voting Rights Act was passed.
But it was still a man’s world, and women’s broader struggle toward full equality would remain elusive for many more years. While the Nineteenth Amendment declared women’s right to vote, women still lacked other important measures of true equality, such as equal access to education, equal pay, equality in school programs, non-discrimination because of pregnancy, and legal rights regarding credit.
After the Amendment was adopted, Alice Paul wrote the words: "We shall not be safe until the principle of equal rights is written into the framework of our government,” and in 1921, she drafted the Equal Rights Amendment.
The ERA was introduced in Congress in 1923 — and re-introduced in every session of Congress until 1972 when it was finally adopted and sent to the states for ratification. The requisite number of state approvals — 38 — has been reached, but the ERA remains unadopted amid controversy and confusion over time limits for ratification and rescissions by several states.
Over the years Congress passed bills benefiting the women’s issues cited above, as well as the Equal Opportunity Credit Act in 1974. All were steps forward, but equal protection and full women’s equality remains unattained.
If the right to vote constituted the first feminist movement in America, the struggle to adopt the ERA was the second. In 1970, the National Organization for Women (NOW) asked women across the nation to stop working for a day (Aug. 26) to bring attention to ongoing inequalities in pay, child care and education.
It was called the Women’s Strike for Equality. The strike was a great success in 90 cities across the nation, and 50,000 women and men marched down Fifth Avenue in New York City. These ongoing ERA struggles, in combination with the 50th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in 1970, directly led to Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26, 1971.
Congresswoman Bella Abzug, of New York, got the ball rolling for an official designation in 1971 by introducing a bill to establish Women's Equality Day annually on Aug. 26. Its purpose would be to commend and support those who continue to work for equality.
The text reads as follows:
WHEREAS, the women of the United States have been treated as second-class citizens and have not been entitled the full rights and privileges, public or private, legal or institutional, which are available to male citizens of the United States; and
WHEREAS, the women of the United States have united to assure that these rights and privileges are available to all citizens equally regardless of sex; and
WHEREAS, the women of the United States have designated August 26, the anniversary date of the passage of the 19th Amendment, as symbol of the continued fight for equal rights: and
WHEREAS, the women of United States are to be commended and supported in their organizations and activities,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that August 26th of each year is designated as Women’s Equality Day, and the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation annually in commemoration of that day in 1920, on which the women of America were first given the right to vote, and that day in 1970, on which a nationwide demonstration for women’s rights took place.
Ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 gained American women one of the most fundamental responsibilities of citizenship — the right to vote. But voting is only one of the several important aspects of equality as full citizens.
On Aug. 26th each year we recognize the sacrifices and perseverance of those who helped secure women's suffrage in the United States — and the inequalities yet to be overcome.
Come join Frankfort’s Women’s Equality Day celebration Saturday, Aug. 21. A march will take place beginning at 11 a.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library and proceed to the Old Capitol on Broadway where a celebration will take place.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a tour of suffragists will take place at the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St.
For more information, visit https://www.kywscc.org/.
