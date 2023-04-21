All residents of and visitors to Franklin County are invited by Woods and Waters Land Trust to become citizen scientists. All that’s needed is an interest in what’s happening in the natural world and the iNaturalist app on a smartphone.
The City Nature Challenge is one of the largest community-science events in the world, and it’s taking place for the first time in Franklin County April 28-May 1 along sidewalks, in backyards, and throughout our county’s beautiful parks and open spaces.
Around the world in the 2022 City Nature Challenge, more than 41,000 people identified more than 32,000 species — including 1,300 rare or threatened species. Scientific research has even been made possible by the observations logged by citizen scientists in the City Nature Challenge.
Woods and Waters Land Trust is partnering with Wild Birds Unlimited Frankfort, the Frankfort Audubon Society, the Frankfort Tree Board, Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves, Kentucky Division of Water and West Sixth Farm to encourage more people to explore our natural world and collect biodiversity data for science, management and conservation in this easy and fun way.
Here's how the City Nature Challenge works:
● From April 28 to May 1, take a photo of a wild plant, animal, insect or bird, and upload it to the iNaturalist app. Be sure to include the location of your observation. Any recorded in Franklin County will be added to the Frankfort City Nature Challenge project.
● Participate in the City Nature Challenge on your own — in your yard, a local forest, a stream, your favorite park, etc. — or come to a scheduled event, where we’ll work together to record as many species as possible. A bioblitz event will be held at Vaughn Branch Nature Preserve on May 1. Guided hikes and events featuring birds, wildflowers, and tree identification as well as a moth lighting are also scheduled. At least one biologist or local expert will be at each event to answer questions and help with your observations in nature. Follow the Woods and Waters Land Trust social media or the iNaturalist project page for details.
● It’s OK if you don’t know what you’re photographing. Just take a photo clear enough that it can be identified by fellow City Nature Challenge participants and iNaturalist volunteers.
● On May 8, worldwide rankings will be announced to see which area can gather the most observations of nature, find the most species and engage the most people in the City Nature Challenge. You don’t need to do anything to join the City Nature Challenge, but if you follow the project on iNaturalist, you’ll get notifications about news and be able to follow others’ observations.
The iNaturalist app is free to install and use on any smartphone. If you’ve never used the app or you’d like to learn how to take useful and accurate photos, Woods and Waters Land Trust will host an iNaturalist training before the City Nature Challenge.
"The City Nature Challenge is one way Woods and Waters Land Trust is fulfilling its mission to connect people to nature," said Heather Housman, Woods and Waters Land Trust board president. "We are hoping this annual event will get more folks out and interested in the natural beauty in our town.”
Since 2007, Woods and Waters Land Trust has worked with private landowners in Henry, Owen, Shelby and Franklin counties to protect more than 600 acres of land. In addition, the City of Frankfort has entrusted 34 acres of forest to the land trust as the Vaughn Branch Nature Preserve.
All forested, these lands improve air and water quality, reduce runoff and erosion, and provide natural habitat for the many plant and animal species that make this area home. Learn more and get involved at woodsandwaterstrust.org.
Started in 2016 as a competition between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the City Nature Challenge (CNC) has grown into an international event, motivating people around the world to find and document wildlife in their cities. The City Nature Challenge is organized on a global scale by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences.
