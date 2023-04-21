BiologistJessicaSchusterElkhornCreek.jpg

Biologist Jessica Schuster examins Elkhorn Creek. (Photo submitted)

All residents of and visitors to Franklin County are invited by Woods and Waters Land Trust to become citizen scientists. All that’s needed is an interest in what’s happening in the natural world and the iNaturalist app on a smartphone.

The City Nature Challenge is one of the largest community-science events in the world, and it’s taking place for the first time in Franklin County April 28-May 1 along sidewalks, in backyards, and throughout our county’s beautiful parks and open spaces.

