The Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) of Franklin County, the County Parks Department, and Franklin County High School students will conduct a work party to remove invasive plants from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday at Lakeview Park.
Participants will focus on removing invasive winter creeper from the trees along the border between the high school and the park.
Members of the school’s FFA Club, Environmental Club and Beta Club will participate. Students interested in participating should meet near the Carter House directly after school.
This event is open to the public. Participants not arriving from the high school should arrive through the park’s main entrance and park near the Carter House.