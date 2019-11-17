Capital Day School’s Market Night Event will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the school located at 120 Deepwood Drive.
Pick up your passport and travel from country to country experiencing the country's culture through hands-on activities, crafts and games. Visit the Egyptian Pyramid Maze or see a puppet show in an African Hut. Try your hand at pottery in Mexico or learn a Diwali dance in India.
There will also be a multicultural food sampling and fundraising dinner in the multi-purpose room for $5. The student council will also provide cultural games for $2. The event also includes cultural music, tribal face painting and henna tattoos.
Countries featured include India, Mexico, Ireland (Celtic Culture), Greece, Africa Culture and countries, France, Egypt and Peru (Incan Culture).