With an array of home health aide jobs requiring on-the-job training, an associate’s degree, or a postsecondary certificate, you could begin your work in the least possible time. Find below 10 best home health aide jobs that do not require experience in this rewarding career.
Practical or vocational nurse
A registered nurse administers medication and provides advice to the patients and their families about medical care. However, a licensed practical nurse or a licensed vocational nurse provides basic nursing care inclusive of checking the blood pressure, ensuring the comfort of the patients, and assessing wounds. Entering the practical or vocational nurse diploma would help you train on the study of health science, nursing skills, and pharmacology while providing opportunities for clinical experience in treating numerous patients.
Respiratory therapist
A respiratory therapist specializes in assisting patients suffering from breathing difficulties. They are skilled in treating people with emphysema, asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, and pneumonia. They would use aerosol medications, chest physiotherapy, and other available methods to assist patients breathe to easier while keeping detailed records of the treatment.
Registered nurse
Apart from working in the office of a physician, a registered nurse would work in hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, home healthcare services, and schools. Most would even serve in the military to treat injured or ill soldiers.
Radiation therapist
A radiation therapist would work in hospitals, outpatient centers, and physician’s offices to treat cancer. They administer radiation treatments using linear accelerators directing high-energy X-rays at particular cancer cells. The radiation therapist is an integral part of the patient’s cancer treatment team would work closely with radiation oncologists, radiation physicists, and oncology nurses.
Physical therapy assistant
Physical therapy assistants would assist patients recovering from injuries and illnesses managing their pain and regaining a broader range of motion. They would administer treatments determined by a licensed physical therapist. They would observe patients, provide education on the implementation of a treatment program, and help perform specific exercises at home.
Physical therapy aide
A physical therapy aide works under the supervision of a physical therapist. The job profile would be inclusive of setting up the equipment, helping to transport the patients, and performing clerical tasks as required. Their work requires providing adequate attention to detail along with good interpersonal skills.
Patient care technician
At times, patient care technicians known as orderlies or nursing assistants work in hospitals, residential care facilities, nursing homes, and home health care settings. They provide essential basic care to injured or ill patients.
Medical lab technician
The medical lab technician would be responsible for analyzing bodily fluids or tissues to search for signs of illness. A majority of medical lab technicians work in hospitals while some work in diagnostic laboratories and doctor’s offices.
Massage therapist
Massage therapy has been quickly gaining recognition as a rewarding career with adequate opportunities in fitness centers, hospitals, private offices, and spas. Massage therapists would assist patients by managing pain, promoting relaxation, rehabilitate injuries, and enhancing overall wellness.
Dental assistant
The job of a dental assistant would be to perform tasks inclusive of taking and developing x-rays, assisting the dentist during treatment procedures, and preparing or sterilizing instruments.
