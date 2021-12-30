Image credit – https://www.freepik.com/
Intro: The United States is a beautiful country with many different landscapes, climates, and cultures. To make the best decision about where to live in this vast country, it's essential to know what you're looking for. Some people want a city with many jobs available or a big metropolitan area, while others might value small towns with good schools and low crime rates. There are plenty of options out there, but these 10 cities have been ranked as some of the best places to live in America by Money Magazine:
Kansas City:
Kansas is not only affordable to live in, but it also has a lot to offer in terms of culture and entertainment. The city is home to world-renowned art museums, such as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Country Club Plaza, one of the Midwest's most significant shopping districts. Kansas City is the second-most affordable city in the U.S. due to its lower cost of living and median home value.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina:
With beaches in view and a temperate climate, Myrtle Beach is a popular tourist destination that offers plenty of affordable housing options. The cost of living in Myrtle Beach is 9 percent lower than the national average, and the median home price is just over $200,000. Myrtle Beach is a coastal city located in the southeastern part of the United States in South Carolina. Myrtle Beach is known for its long stretches of sandy beaches, temperate climate, and many attractions, including amusement parks, golf courses, and theaters.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania:
Lancaster is a small city with a population of just over 59,000 people. It has a low cost of living and a median home value of $165,000. Lancaster is also home to the Amish community, which offers tourists and residents a unique glimpse into traditional Pennsylvania Dutch culture. Lancaster is a small city in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country. It is known for its charming downtown district, full of boutiques, cafes, and art galleries. The cost of living in Lancaster is relatively low, and the median home value is also affordable.
New Hampshire:
New Hampshire is the fourth-most affordable state to live in, with an effective cost of living at 8.8 percent below the national average and a median home value of $225,200 during July 2016. There's also no state income tax! The Manchester-Nashua metropolitan area is considered one of the best places for business and careers, and it's also home to some of the best schools in the country, including Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College. New Hampshire is filled with natural beauty and charm, as well as a growing population. The state has the lowest unemployment rate in New England at 3.8% and an affordable cost of living compared to other Northeast states. Manchester, New Hampshire's largest city, was ranked No. 5 on U.S. News' list of Best Places To Live.
New Jersey:
Moving to the East Coast, New Jersey is one of three states on our list located in the Mid-Atlantic region. While it has a lower average income than most other states on this list, its cost of living is also lower than that of New York and most other Northeast states. It's no wonder that 18.5% of people move to New Jersey every year. The state has one of the nation's largest populations, with about 8.8 million residents making New Jersey's total population more prominent than that of many countries worldwide, including Norway, Finland, and Australia.
Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa:
Iowa is one of the most affordable states in America. The state has the lowest cost of living among all U.S. states, with median home values below $120,000. It also had an unemployment rate of just 2.8% at the end of 2015-more than a whole percentage point lower than the national average that year. This small city in northeastern Iowa is one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S. The cost of living is 10% below the national average, and the median home value is just $112,000. Waterloo/Cedar Falls has many to offer residents, including a thriving arts scene, plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and a low crime rate.
Corpus Christi:
The city is a top choice for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle due to its low cost and access to healthy foods. The mild climate here makes it easy to get outside year-round, allowing residents to enjoy the area's numerous parks and bike trails. Being one of the top five cities with the lowest tax rates in America, living in Corpus Christi can save you a lot of money. The city also has other perks that make it an ideal place to live for people who are on tight budgets. For example, because property taxes are relatively low, your most significant monthly expense will be your mortgage payment. Corpus Christi also offers excellent healthcare access and an abundance of housing options, including a variety of affordable housing options.
Houston:
Houston is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the United States. Houston is known for its energy industry, large medical center, and many cultural institutions, including museums, theaters, and music venues. The cost of living in Houston is 5 percent lower than the national average, and the median home price is just over $200,000. Houston is the fourth-largest city in the U.S. and offers plenty of affordable housing options. Houston is a major port city located in southeastern Texas. It is the seat of Harris County and the largest city in the state. The average annual income here is $31,970, making it the 10th-highest in affordability out of all U.S. cities studied. Houston has a lot to offer residents looking for an affordable place to live and thrive, including excellent access to healthcare and affordable housing choices.
Orlando:
Orlando is a city in the central region of the U.S. state of Florida. It is the county seat of Orange County and the center of the Greater Orlando metropolitan area. As of 2015, Orlando had an estimated population of 270,934, making it the 73rd-largest city in the United States, and second-largest in Florida after Jacksonville. Orlando is a city in central Florida and the county seat of Orange County. Orlando is known for its theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. The cost of living in Orlando is 5 percent lower than the national average, and the median home price is just over $179,000. Orlando recently made headlines for their new legislation requiring employers to offer sick leave to their employees.
Tulsa, Oklahoma:
Tulsa is a great city for those looking for a low cost of living. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is only $600 per month, and the median household income is $44,000. Tulsa also has a low crime rate and good schools. It is coming in as the number one place to live affordably in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Money Magazine ranked this city as offering both cheap living and employment opportunities. The median home price here is $139,100, which means it is very affordable for most people. Tulsa also offers a convenient commute time of 16 minutes, with only 21% of the population commuting more than 30 minutes. This city is also great because it has low crime rates and excellent public schools.
Conclusion:
Which of these cities sounds like the best place to live for you? There are many reasons why these cities were ranked as some of the best places to live in America. So, if you are looking for a great place to live that is both affordable and has a lot to offer, be sure to check out the list and choose one that serves all your needs and desires.
