NFL trades play a significant role in perfecting the formula of a winning NFL team. Of course, it’s not every day that these league-shaking trades occur, and the annual trade deadline often passes without excess fanfare.
If you’re making NFL prop bets or simply want to know more about this part of NFL history, here are the 10 blockbuster trades that shook the league.
Steve Largent — Seahawks (1976)
This was a one-sided trade that saw the Houston Oilers trade Largent to the Seahawks for an eighth-round pick in the next year's NFL draft. Largent went on to become one of the NFL's greatest wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl nods. He broke many records and was the first player in Seahawks history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
John Elway — Broncos (1983)
Before the 1983 NFL draft, top-five NFL quarterback John Elway expressed his dislike of playing for the Colts. He was still drafted with the overall number one pick. However, Elway’s refusal to play for the Colts prompted a trade to the Broncos in exchange for offensive lineman Chris Hinton, renowned quarterback Mark Herrmann, and the 1984 draft first-round pick.
Herschel Walker — Vikings (1989)
This NFL trade later launched the Dallas Cowboys dynasty. After intense negotiations, the Cowboys traded Walker, third-round picks in 1990 and 1991, and a tenth-round pick from 1990 to the Vikings. In return, the Cowboys received David Howard and Jesse Solomon (linebackers), Alex Stewart (defensive end), cornerback Issac Holt, first, second, and sixth-round picks in 1990, and a second-round pick in 1992.
Brett Favre — Packers (1992)
The Atlanta Falcons drafted quarterback Brett Favre with a second-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. A tough rookie season saw the Falcons want to move on from Favre, so he was quickly traded to the Packers for a first-round pick in the 1992 NFL Draft. This was a mistake by the Falcons. In just a few short years, Favre returned the Packers to franchise glory.
Jerry Rice — 49ers (1985)
This trade between the 49ers and the Patriots in 1985 was nothing out of the ordinary. The 49ers sent their first three picks in the Draft to New England who then captured the Patriots' first pick. There was no way they’d know that Rice would become the most skilled wide receiver the NFL has ever seen!
Eric Dickerson — Indianapolis Colts (1987)
This confusing blockbuster trade required three teams and multiple Draft picks to happen. Dickerson was drafted by the Rams in 1983. To get a better contract, he was traded in the strike-shortened 1987 season. To get Dickerson, the Colts traded Greg Bell and three Draft choices from Buffalo plus their first and second-round picks in 1988, their second-round pick in 1989, and running back Owen Gill.
Randy Moss — Patriots (2007)
Before the 2007 NFL season, the Patriots were coming off a brutal loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In need of a weapon, they traded with the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Moss in return for a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft. Moss soared with the Patriots, breaking several records including the most receiving touchdowns in a single season.
Deshaun Watson — Browns (2022)
The Browns have recently pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. This deal saw him waive the no-trade clause in his previous contract and secure a guaranteed five-year record-breaking contract for $230 million. The Texans also sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns and received three first-round picks, a third-rounder, and a fourth.
Russell Wilson — Broncos (2022)
After 10 seasons with the Seahawks, franchise quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in one of the largest left-field trades in modern NFL history. The Broncos traded defensive lineman Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end, Noah Fant, first and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and its fifth-round picks in 2022 for Wilson.
Khalil Mack — Chargers (2022)
The Los Angeles Chargers acquired renowned edge rusher, Khalil Mack, from the Bears. In exchange for the player, the Bears sent two draft picks: a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. This is the second time the pass-rushing force has been traded in his career with the first being a 2018 deal by the Raiders to the Bears.
Summary
There has been no shortage of NFL blockbuster trades over the years thanks to the emergence of more talented players each Draft. However, these are the top trades that had the greatest impact on the league.
