Did you know that 68% of CBD users find it extremely effective?
People are searching for information on CBD and how it has helped others, but they don't know where to find real stories from real people.
It can be hard to find good information on CBD, especially if you're not sure where to look or who to trust.
But don't worry. Keep reading because we've collected 10 of the most inspiring CBD stories from real people who have seen life-changing benefits from using this cannabinoid oil. These stories will give you hope and show you just how powerful CBD can be.
1. CBD Helps Woman With Severe Epilepsy
When she was just 3 months of age, Charlotte Figi was diagnosed with an extreme state of epilepsy known as Dravet syndrome. Figi began having up to 300 grand mal seizures every week, and conventional medications did little to help.
Then, in 2012, Figi met Colorado Springs resident Stanley Brothers, who were developing a strain of cannabis high in CBD and low in THC. After trying the Brothers' CBD-rich oil, Charlotte's seizures decreased dramatically, and she now only has a few per month.
2. CBD Gives New Lease on Life to Boy With Cancer
In 2016, 5-year-old Cash Hyde was diagnosed with brain cancer. After undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Hyde's tumor had shrunk by 80%. However, the treatment also left him severely debilitated, and he was unable to walk or talk.
Cash's parents began researching alternative treatments, and they decided to try CBD oil. After just one dose, Hyde was able to walk and talk again. He continued taking CBD oil for the next two years, and his tumor remained in remission.
3. CBD Helps Veteran With PTSD
After serving in the Army for 10 years, including a tour of duty in Iraq, Richarderetired with chronic pain and PTSD. He self-medicated with alcohol and prescription drugs, which only made his condition worse.
In 2017, Richard came across a study on CBD and PTSD. After trying CBD oil, he found that it helped him sleep better and eased his anxiety. He now uses CBD oil every day, and he no longer needs to take prescription medications.
4. CBD Reduces Anxiety and Helps Man With Autism
Nick Gesualdi was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old. He struggled with anxiety and sensory processing disorder throughout his life.
In 2018, Gesualdi's mother decided to try CBD oil after reading about its potential benefits for people with autism. After just one week of using CBD oil, Gesualdi's anxiety was greatly reduced, and his sensory processing disorder symptoms were almost gone.
5. CBD Gives Hope to Girl With Rare Disease
Mia Palmiero was born with a rare genetic disorder called Smith-Lemli-Optiz syndrome. This condition causes Mia to have severe developmental delays and requires her to take over 20 medications every day.
In 2019, Mia's parents decided to try CBD oil in addition to her other treatments. After just one month of using CBD oil, Mia had made significant progress in her development. She is now able to sit up on her own and is working on learning to walk.
6. CBD Improves Quality of Life for a Woman With MS
In 2014, Elizabeth Wilcox was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is a chronic and often debilitating disease that causes a wide range of symptoms, including pain, fatigue, and cognitive difficulties.
After trying various medications with little success, Wilcox decided to give CBD oil a try. She found that it helped her manage her pain and fatigue, and it also improved her cognitive function.
7. CBD Oil Gives Woman With Lupus New Lease on Life
In 2015, Ashley Leger was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes a wide range of symptoms, including joint pain, fatigue, and skin rashes. Leger tried several different medications to manage her condition but found that they all had serious side effects. In 2017, she decided to try CBD oil, and she found that it helped her manage her symptoms with few side effects.
8. CBD Oil Helps Child With Epilepsy
In 2016, 7-year-old Landon Riddle was diagnosed with epilepsy. He experienced up to 100 seizures per day, and conventional medications did little to help.
Riddle's parents began researching alternative treatments, and they decided to try CBD oil. After just two weeks of using CBD oil, Landon's seizures decreased by more than 90%. He is now seizure-free and off all medications.
9. CBD Improves Quality of Life for Woman With Parkinson’s Disease
In 2017, Marylouise Oates was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a degenerative neurological condition that causes tremors, muscle rigidity, and changes in speech and mobility.
Oates tried various medications to manage her symptoms, but they caused severe side effects. In 2018, she decided to try CBD oil, and she found that it helped her manage her symptoms with few side effects.
10. CBD Gives Man With Cancer New Lease on Life
In 2016, John Malanca was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He underwent traditional treatment, but the side effects were so severe that he was unable to continue.
Malanca's wife began researching alternative treatments, and she came across CBD oil. After just one month of using CBD oil, John's tumor had shrunk by 80%. He is now cancer-free and off all medications.
The Benefits of CBD
These are just a few of the many stories of people who have been helped by CBD. CBD is a safe, effective, and non-addictive treatment for a wide range of conditions. If you or someone you know is struggling with a chronic condition, CBD may be worth trying.
Here are some of the benefits of CBD:
1. CBD Is a Safe, Effective, and Non-addictive Treatment
CBD is a safe, effective, and non-addictive treatment. It is effective in treating a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, pain, epilepsy, and cancer. A growing body of scientific evidence suggests that CBD may also help treat addiction and other mental health disorders.
In one study, CBD was found to reduce the number of cravings experienced by participants who were trying to quit smoking. In another study, CBD was shown to reduce the symptoms of PTSD in people who had recently been through a traumatic event. These findings suggest that CBD could be an effective treatment for a variety of mental health conditions.
2. CBD Is Non-psychoactive
CBD is one of many compounds found in cannabis. Unlike its more famous cousin THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it will not get you high. This is because CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.
While THC is responsible for the mind-altering effects of marijuana, CBD has been shown to have a variety of medicinal properties, including pain relief, anti-inflammatory, and anxiety-reducing effects. As a result, CBD has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional medication.
However, because CBD is derived from cannabis, it remains federally illegal in most states. This means that CBD products are only available on the black market or through underground channels. Despite its legal status, CBD continues to gain popularity as a safe and effective treatment for a wide range of conditions.
3. CBD Is Legal in the Most States
CBD is a compound found in cannabis plants that have been shown to have a variety of health benefits. Unlike THC, the other major compound in cannabis, CBD does not produce a psychoactive effect. This means that it does not make you feel high or alter your state of mind.
CBD has been shown to help with a variety of conditions, including anxiety, pain, and inflammation. It can also be used to counteract the psychoactive effects of THC. In recent years, CBD has become increasingly popular as a natural treatment for a variety of conditions.
Thanks to its legal status in most states, it is now widely available in a variety of forms, including oils, edibles, and topicals. If you are interested in trying CBD, there are many options available to you.
4. CBD Has a Wide Range of Benefits
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike its more famous cousin THC, CBD does not produce the psychoactive effects that many people associate with marijuana. Instead, CBD has a wide range of potential health benefits.
For example, it is effective in treating anxiety and pain. In one study, patients who took CBD reported reduced levels of anxiety and better sleep quality. CBD has also been shown to be effective in treating seizures, and there is some evidence that it may help to prevent cancer cell growth.
Overall, CBD is a promising compound with a wide range of potential health benefits. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects and to determine the optimal dosage and administration method.
5. CBD Is Easy to Use
CBD is a versatile and easy-to-use compound that can be taken in a variety of forms. CBD oil is perhaps the most popular option, as it can be easily added to your favorite foods or beverages. However, CBD pills are also a convenient option, and they offer longer-lasting effects. Whichever form you choose, CBD is easy to use and provides plenty of benefits.
6. CBD Is a Natural Treatment
CBD is an effective treatment for a wide variety of conditions, including anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Unlike many conventional medications, CBD is a natural compound that is not associated with any major side effects. In addition, CBD is non-addictive and does not interact with other medications.
As a result, it is becoming increasingly popular as a treatment option for those who are looking for an alternative to traditional medicine. While more research is needed to confirm the efficacy of CBD, it is clear that this natural compound has the potential to revolutionize the medical field.
7. CBD Has Few Side Effects
CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in the hemp plant. It has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including reducing anxiety and inflammation. Unlike THC, CBD does not have any psychoactive effects. This means that it will not make you high. CBD is well tolerated by most people, and the side effects are typically mild.
The most common side effect is drowsiness. Other potential side effects include dry mouth, diarrhea, and reduced appetite. However, these effects are rare and typically only occur at high doses. CBD is generally considered safe, and there is a growing body of evidence to support its use.
8. CBD Is Widely Available
CBD is widely available and you can find it in stores or online. CBD products are made from hemp plants and do not contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. CBD does not produce a high or intoxication. However, some people report feeling more relaxed after taking CBD.
CBD is generally considered safe, but it can cause side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, and reduced appetite. If you are considering taking CBD, speak with your healthcare provider to ensure it is safe for you.
9. CBD is Affordable
CBD is a versatile and affordable supplement that offers a wide range of potential health benefits. Though more research is needed to confirm its efficacy, CBD is effective in reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality. It may also help to reduce inflammation and pain, and some studies suggest that it may even have neuroprotective properties.
Whether you're looking for an all-natural way to boost your health or you're simply searching for an alternative to traditional medications, CBD could be a good option for you. And with prices starting as low as $20 per bottle, it's worth considering.
If you're ready to try CBD, you can find a 'dispensary near me' here.
Want to Read More CBD Stories Like These?
CBD has had a profound impact on the lives of so many people, and it’s only just begun to make its mark. If you or someone you know is suffering, please don’t hesitate to try CBD.
You may be surprised at how this natural remedy can change your life for the better. To stay up-to-date on all things CBD effects, CBD treatments, and CBD pain relief, be sure to check out our blog for more articles like this one.
And, please share this article with anyone you know who appreciate reading CBD stories like these!
