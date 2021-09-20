A High-Risk Merchant Account is essentially a bank account that operates only to accept payments through credit or debit cards and other electronic payment methods. All firms needs to have a merchant account if they aim to run their business through electronic transactions.
While a merchant account may complement a personal or business account, it can not fully replace one. It cannot serve as a replacement for any type of account or be used for private transactions. These only exist as payment method accounts. Two things are necessary for high risk merchant accounts at Shark Processing to operate appropriately: an individual's background and a business account.
What is a High-Risk Business?
A High-Risk Business does not mean a business that deals only with adult products and facilities. Several factors can put a business into a high-risk category. Factors such as a company’s particular location, multi-currency activities, and a poor credit history greatly influence classifying an account as a high-risk account. Also, there are numerous benefits of having a High-Risk business if you know to deal with it.
Features of High-Risk merchant accounts
Running a high-risk business seems to be hard and also comes with many limitations. But it can prove beneficial for some people as well. Check out the ten key features of having a high-risk merchant account.
1. High chargeback protection:
High chargeback protection means you have a bigger chance of keeping your merchant account in good shape. For example, when a merchant has a regular history of chargebacks and crosses the chargeback threshold, they may even end up with a terminated account. With a high-risk processor, it becomes easier to keep a high-risk merchant account in good and running condition. But, it doesn't mean that you can continuously neglect multiple chargebacks.
2. Global coverage:
Being a high-risk merchant, you can develop your business operations globally by accepting various currencies from different countries that are considered low-risk. This global coverage can help you grow your business at a broader range. Access to the world market will mean a high exposure. It is quite the opposite in low-risk merchant accounts having several restrictions and limited to domestic purposes only.
3. Expansion of business:
Having a high-risk merchant account can help a person sell various products and services, which is not the case for those having a low-risk merchant account. With this, it can give you more opportunities to sell your products and earn more money. You can also have several opportunities for long-term growth. You may have a lot of profit side by side while expanding your business.
4. Flexibility and customization:
Another feature of a high-risk merchant account is having more flexible payment options over other merchant accounts. Low-risk merchant accounts are not able to have such flexible payments. At the same time, high-risk merchants can process recurring payments and a greater variety of services and goods. In short, a high-risk merchant can process more payments and have a higher monthly volume of payments.
5. Reduction of processing delays:
Aside from these benefits, you may also have easier access to your funds with lower processing times and fewer roadblocks. It may help you claim the money as fast as possible with minimal stress.
6. Lower chance of account termination:
If a low-risk merchant experiences chargebacks, the bank may terminate its account. This scenario is improbable in high-risk merchant accounts as both parties are aware of its possibility in advance. So a few chargebacks won’t lead to the termination of their accounts. But it is advisable to keep a check on the chargebacks the high-risk merchants are receiving.
7. Absent volume caps:
A high-risk merchant account manager does not have to worry about a target volume per month, which means they can easily transact as they want. It allows a merchant to transact any sum of money from one place to another at any time. This scenario is quite the opposite for low-risk merchant accounts that come with a monthly target volume.
8. A higher level of security and fraud protection:
All merchant account providers have some level of security and fraud protection in their place. In addition, high-risk payment processors expect a greater incidence of fraud in the transactions they process and thus encourage more robust security measures. This expanded level of monitoring protects the payment processor, the merchant, and the cardholder, allowing the customers to shop with a higher level of peace of mind.
9. Merchant underwriting procedure:
You will require a payment processor and merchant account if you intend to accept payments from customers. However, to get one, one must first pass the merchant underwriting procedure. This procedure helps mitigate the chance of errors on both the merchant's and the payment processor's sides. High-risk merchant accounts are given special attention, even though all companies go through the same screening procedure. This solution checks if the merchant can satisfy financial and professional obligations to remain afloat with their business. The ability to manage chargebacks and refunds is one of the essential aspects of this procedure.
10. Merchant account reserve:
If your business model is considered to require a high-risk merchant account, finding a financial institution that is willing to deal with you is not so easy. Therefore, acquiring banks or institutions will ask for a particular deposit to act as a security layer. This layer of protection for the bank prevents any possible chargebacks and other unexpected occurrences, such as fraud. It is essential to have a merchant account reserve as it guarantees that the processor will always be paid, even if the merchant experiences difficulties.
Conclusion
High-risk merchant accounts may be beneficial depending on your business or transaction types. A high-risk merchant account can help you grow as fast as you wish, but the only thing you require is an investment of a higher amount for opening this account. You will need a company that explicitly sells high-risk merchant account services and can set you up. Even with a high-risk merchant account, you may get fast bank verification and simple online credit card processing with the appropriate processing partner. The only key is to correctly choose when selecting high-risk credit card processing partners and merchant service providers.
