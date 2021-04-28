When we reside in the same home for more than three years, we become familiar with it. We tend to see it as an old house that needs a makeover to make it look nicer and brand new to our eyes. Thus, we make plans and spend time and money on making some necessary changes. If you are planning to renovate your home, you may use these tips as your starting point:
Upgrade Your Home's Kitchen Cabinet
If you want to have a significant change of look in your kitchen, you may consider upgrading your kitchen cabinets at home. There are numerous types, styles, and designs that are available for you. For hassle-free kitchen cabinet shopping, it is recommended to purchase online. In that way, you will have many options to choose from, and you can visualize if the design of the cabinet you would like to buy suits the motif of your home interior.
Add Dazzling Accessories On Your Study Table
We have a corner in our bedroom where our study table is placed. It is where we usually stay when we have some paper and tasks to accomplish. We can make our study table corner look extraordinary and lovely by adding some dazzling accessories, such as a flower vase filled with flowers, a cute pen holder, stickers, sticky notes with motivational quotes written on it, etc. You may also choose to put up a portrait of yourself if you want to.
Hang New Paintings On Your Walls
Are you an artsy type of person? If yes, invest and buy some paintings to hang on the walls of your home. Paintings can make your dull house look lively and colorful. They are also the first to be looked at and appreciated by your visitors when they visit your home. If you know how to paint and take delight in your artworks, you may also choose to display them on your living room or bedroom walls.
Rearrange Your Furniture
Rearranging your furniture is the most basic and doable home improvement tip you can do to your house. When moving your furniture, see to it that you put or attach some felt pads underneath each of your furniture to avoid scratching your hardwood floor. You must also consider the space of your house when rearranging to avoid having a cramped space.
Put Up Some Ornamental Plants
Make your house look fresh, alive, and natural by putting up some indoor ornamental plants in some corners of your home. There are many types and species of plants that you can cultivate and grow at home, and some of them include a cactus for your study table, daffodils for your sunny windowsill, a pot of lady's palm in your bedroom, and many others.
Repaint Your Ceiling
When we lie on our bed or our couch, our eyes automatically focus on the ceiling while thinking or doing some self-reflection. To have a change of view, you may consider repainting your ceiling with a darker or lighter tone or shade of color than the rest of your house.
Dress Up Your Windows With Classy Curtains
There are numerous reasons why we must put up curtains on our window. Besides protecting us from direct exposure to sunlight and dust, curtains also serve as a decorative home accessory that can make our house look lovely and classy. When choosing a set of curtains to buy for your home, you must consider some factors, including the curtain's size, fabric, color, design, and length.
Update Your Bathroom Fixtures
Since we use our bathroom every day, some of its fixtures may need some upgrading. When you decide to renovate your house, your bathroom fixtures, such as your toilet, bathtub, and sink, should be on your list. Replace your old ones for more comfort and style.
Restyle Your Bookshelves
If you have a bookshelf at home that contains numerous books, you may consider rearranging your books or restyling your bookshelf for a fresh look. When rearranging your books, you may consider organizing them according to color, size, or genre. But if you intend to restyle your whole bookshelf, you may consider repainting it or adding some artsy accessories to make it more attractive.
Switch To Wallpaper
Are you getting tired of the color of your house and planning to repaint it? Why don't you try switching to wallpaper? Wallpapers come with numerous designs, colors, and textures that you can choose from. They are also durable and long-lasting. They can last for more than 12 years if you properly hang or paste them on your walls.
Takeaway
You cannot hastily start renovating your house without proper planning. You have to know where to start and what part of your house needs improvement the most. You also have to consider your time and budget.
Thus, when planning your home renovation, you may consider starting to do some of the tips mentioned above. They are the most doable and budget-friendly among the long list of home improvement tips you can do to your house.
