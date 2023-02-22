Over 110 people die in motor vehicle-related accidents each day. That's a scant amount compared to the daily number of individuals injured in car crashes. If you're one of the nearly 20,000 Americans who got into a fender-bender in the past 24 hours, we're willing to bet you're feeling it physically.
Do you know the difference between an injury you can walk off and an emergency?
Not only can that knowledge help you seek the medical care you need, but it can also help you determine whether you should talk to a car crash lawyer or a personal injury attorney. You deserve an end to your pain and financial compensation for your troubles.
We've created this guide to discuss the ten most common car accident injuries to provide a baseline of what to look out for. Read on to learn more and determine when to contact a car accident attorney for assistance.
1. Contusions
Contusions are essentially bruises, which are most frequently caused by your seat belt. For the most part, a seat belt contusion is preferable to the severe injury you might sustain if you weren't wearing one. Minor bruises generally heal in one to two weeks without medical intervention.
We always recommend getting bruises looked at, even if they don't seem serious at first. They can sometimes signal something wrong, such as bone damage or internal bleeding.
2. Broken Bones
Any forceful collision has the power to break bones. Often, car accidents result in small breaks called fractures. You might not realize you have a bone fracture, and they can even be challenging to see in some x-rays and imaging tests.
Seat belt use often leads to broken rib bones after a motor vehicle accident. Your ribs are close to vital organs. You should always consent to an examination if you sustain any damage to your chest area.
3. Cuts and Scrapes
Cuts and scrapes are some of the most common (and, thankfully, least serious) injuries drivers and passengers experience during a car accident. Even uncomplicated fender benders involve debris, forceful impact, and unexpected movement. More serious accidents can involve broken glass, which is sharp enough to cut flesh.
While some cuts and scrapes can heal independently, others might require medical intervention. Cuts that don't close on their own can benefit from glue or sutures. A medical professional can take steps to help prevent infection.
4. Concussions
A concussion occurs when your brain moves in your skull, coming into contact with skull walls. This can lead to physical damage to the organ and cause chemical changes in the brain. Any injury to the head can make it challenging to function, potentially leading to life-long challenges.
Always consult a medical professional and a car accident lawyer if you sustain injury to the head during a motor vehicle crash. A professional such as usaccidentlawyer.com can help you get the help you need.
5. Burns
Engines get hot, and car accidents can cause internal fluids to spill. If hot substances come into contact with the skin, they can cause burning.
A burn is nearly always a medical emergency requiring specialist care, so be sure to seek assistance immediately.
6. Back Injuries
Back injuries are potentially the most disabling injuries humans can experience. They can often lead to lifelong disability, especially if they impact your ability to work.
A car accident attorney can help you navigate litigation in the event of a spinal injury.
7. Internal Bleeding
Blunt force can damage organs, even if it doesn't leave a cut or bruise behind. Individuals experiencing a bleed might look perfectly fine and healthy. Even force from your seatbelt can potentially cause a bleed in a sensitive abdominal organ.
Just because you can walk away from a car accident doesn't mean you shouldn't consent to an examination in an emergency room. Doctors know how to locate the source of internal bleeding. A quick checkup can prevent a potentially life-threatening emergency later on.
8. Neck Injuries and Whiplash
Many car accidents involve stopping short or getting rear-ended by another vehicle. When gravity acts on a body in motion, it jerks forward and backward in search of equilibrium. Your head acts as a counterweight, causing injury to the neck that can make it hard to function for weeks or months following the accident.
When the motion mimics the cracking of a whip, we call the injury whiplash.
9. Hand and Wrist Injuries
Humans are hard-wired to protect their faces and vital organs. We often subconsciously lift up our hands during an accident and use them as a shield. As a result, hands and wrists are often injured during a collision, especially if it involves shrapnel or debris.
Unfortunately, hands and wrists are both delicate and essential to daily functioning. A broken or injured hand or wrist might require surgery. These injuries nearly always necessitate contacting a personal injury lawyer, as you will likely need to miss work as you recover.
10. Foot and Leg Injuries
While driving, your body is in an unusual posture. If your foot is stretched toward the pedals, your leg will take the force of any collision.
Feet and legs contain small, delicate bones which break or shift easily, causing injuries.
Understand These Common Car Accident Injuries
Whether you drive or sit in the passenger seat, you've increased your odds of experiencing a motor vehicle accident in your lifetime. While no two car accidents are alike, some injuries are more common than others. When you have a basic understanding of car accident injuries, you'll be better able to advocate for the care and legal support you need to move forward.
Are you seeking more legal advice that you can put to use today? Check out the rest of the blog for more posts like this one that can inspire action through knowledge.
