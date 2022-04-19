The Preakness Stakes is the second leg in the biggest horse racing event in the U.S.- The Triple Crown Races. Many bettors are looking forward to the Preakness Stakes picks, and what the end result of the Triple Crown will be this year. 

However, this makes us think of the past, and who the most memorable horses in the history of this race are. 

There have been many legendary racers throughout the history of this race, but there are 10 that really shine above the rest. Let’s look at them! 

The Horses That Slayed The 2nd Leg Of The Triple Crown

So, out of all the legends there have been in this race, which ones stand out the most? 

The first will be no surprise to you. 

#1. Secretariat

This is a horse that is synonymous with this event, not just Preakness, but the Triple Crown as a whole. 

While his most well known victory was his triumph at the Belmont Stakes, he made history in the Preakness Stakes. 

Back in 2012, the Maryland Racing Commission held a hearing and awarded him with the record. 

His performance was record settling at 1:53, but he also did it with such impeccable ease too. 

#2. Afleet Alex

Next up is Afleet Alex, sure, he was not the best horse to win Preakness, however, his victory back in 2005 was one of the most remembered in history. 

He was sent off as a favorite, he was trying to make up for finishing 3rd in the Kentucky Derby. 

He reached the top of the stretch and made his move, angling to the center of the track, this is when it looked like a disaster would happen. Scrappy T ducked out right before him, and he clipped his heels and stumbled. 

This nearly unseated his jockey. However, he corrected himself, and actually won! Incredible! 

#3. Affirmed

Affirmed has a rivalry with Alydar, and while Affirmed had much of the glory between them, his glory was held in place by his rivalry with Alydar and their meet-ups. 

They met on an 8th occasion at the Preakness Stakes, and Affirmed was quick onto the track, and got hold of the lead easily, by Alydar was by his neck, and their battle continued into the third leg of the races, but Affirmed always had the lead. 

#4. Rachel Alexandra

Some of the greats are girls! This includes Rachael Alexandra, she took on all the guys in the 2009 Stakes, and made it into the history books. 

He defeated previous Kentucky Derby champ Mine That Bird, and made her title as one of the most epic fillies to run the race. 

She became the 1st filly in history to win the Preakness since 1924. 

#5. Bernardini

Bernardini triumphed in the 2006 Stakes, and it was something we didn’t expect. He rolled to victory, in the very start of what became an incredible campaign. 

However, this was mainly remembered as the Kentucky Derby champ Barbaro broke down after he came out of the gates, and Bernardini’s victory was somewhat overshadowed by Barbaro’s struggles. 

#6. Spectacular Bid

A name that was like a subliminal message. He delivered well in the Kentucky Derby, and was popular for the second leg of the Triple Crown. 

He won the Preakness Stakes in a faster time than all his predecessors, including Affirmed, and Secretariat. 

He became ‘the horse to beat’ in the Third leg, and however, he had a freak accident and his spot among the Triple Crown champs was stolen by fate. 

#7. Codex

This was more down to Codex’ rider, Angel Cordero Jr. He was bold and aggressive, and he put all his skills on display to deny America, Genuine Risk. The running line read that he looked back as he entered the stretch and intimidated and lightly touched Genuine Risk. 

There was a debate at how much he interfered with her, but Codex still won nonetheless. 

#8. Sunday Silence

Sunday Silence had a rivalry with Easy Goer. Sunday Silence won the Kentucky Derby with over 2 lengths. Then in the Preakness, they battled and gave quite a showdown to the crowds. 

The battle went on the whole race, and finally Sunday Silence won by a nose. 

#9. Smarty Jones

In the 00s Smarty Jones was a favorite to win. He went to Preakness undefeated, and while his record stayed intact he made himself known. He did so with a victory length of 11 1/2, which is the largest ever. 

#10. Silver Charm

Finally, Silver Charm was a rival to Free House, and they renewed their rivalry in time for history. He ran his best when he was up against Free House, and the two did not disappoint in the Preakness. 

They hooked up instantly and had their own mini race going on against each other, they also held off Captain Bodgit as well. It was quite the spectacle. 

