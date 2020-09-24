So finally you've made it through all the ups and downs and reached your final destination that is your new home. After a tiring moving process, which is now officially over you can sit back and relax. Therefore, your move day isn't complete yet, until and unless you can take a breath and close your eyes and say that I've officially made it to the destination. There are many important things that you've planned that you would on the first day of your arrival. Necessary things are directly proportional to the arrival time. Consider the fact that if you arrived late in the evening then how you would do all the planned tasks. Also, if you arrive at night the only thing you will do is to go to bed and sleep. So by arriving late you will eventually swallow all the happiness of the first day in your new home.
Practically thinking your first day in your new home will be starting when you will wake up in the morning and will open your eyes. So, we have made a comprehensive list of the best 10 tasks or important things you should do on your first day in your new home.
1. Check all the things beforehand
So you've finally made it to your new home, and now you're all set to start a new flame. What will happen when you enter your new home and your light doesn't want to see? And also you couldn't find a candle.
It's also beneficial to check all the things are working or not on the first day itself. Check that all the utilities are working or not. Some of the major and important utilities are:
Electricity
Water
Running water
Gas
Take numbers of all the utilization centers so that in any case if you find any difficulty you can easily contact them.
2. Put your boxes on a suitable destination
If you've hired a moving company who knows all your requirements and have made your moving journey a bit easier. They have already protected and transported your boxes and price possession to your new home. Now, it's your time to take things in the right place. You have to unload all the material and shift it to the new home. Either way, you can take the help of your friends, or if you can do it by yourself. You can surely. The little extra effort of today will surely be helping for the next day. As long as you have labeled your boxes, you wouldn't have any problem in doing the same which is unpacking and shifting.
3. Unpack the essentials
After you move to your new home, what should you do with all your moving boxes? Should you wait for the next day or not? The first and foremost thing you should do is unpack all your essentials that are in moving boxes, consider unpacking those boxes which have more things, and also are important. If you want to move your furniture, you can reach out to furniture movers San Diego.
4. Comfort yourself first
Some things are always in your priority list, things which will always be more important than anything. So one of the most important things, when you move to a new home, is to comfort yourself and the people who are relocating with you. Make sure your children or partner are comfortable enough and are ready to share any hardships that follow in that process.
5. Love your pets and take care of them
We can understand that moving with your pets can indeed be strenuous, and also starting days will be even tougher than expected. As humans can sometimes feel uncomfortable in a new environment, they are just pets. They are way too sensitive when it comes to changing the environment and adaptation for the same. Try to make them so comfortable that they should not feel that they are not in the same environment. Take and carry their essentials alongside.
6. A refreshing shower
So you have put all your efforts on your move day, now it's time to get rid of all the dirt, tensions, and hunger. Yes, the difference will be there if you have a long-distance or local move, the hours of traveling will depend upon the move itself. The only thing you will need to don't let yourself get exhausted is a hot shower before you plan to go to the bed.
7. Get your bed assembled
Now when your entire time and energy have drained out, it's time for you to take some rest and that is only possible when you will be lying on your comfy bed with some good cushions. So on your first day be sure that you have assembled your bed and you're ready to take a sip on that.
8. Make a tasty dinner
Once you're done with your bedtime routine and taking some warm shower, it's time to make some dinner which is a quick one. So that you can make your stomach happy too.
Make some easy sandwiches
You can order some food if you want
Eat pizza and other stuff so that you can enjoy as much you want.
9. Change your locks
It's always good to practice some changes when you enter your new home. It might happen that you don't know the previous owner of the house, it might happen that he or she still has the keys. So, to avoid any chaos, in the end, you should change all your locks and get yourself a new key to handle.
10. You can't do everything on the day first
Undoubtedly, there is a lot of work to be done on the first day but remember you can't do everything on the first day itself. Give yourself a litter break and take out time for yourself. The thing that will help you with the length is to make a proper plan of how you will do all the other things in the next few days.
