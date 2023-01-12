Did you know that an estimated 36 million March Madness brackets got filled out by college basketball fans in 2021? March Madness is a sports lover's delight since it offers dozens of basketball games over the course of a couple of weeks. No team is safe and upsets are all but guaranteed no matter how great of a bracket you fill out.
While many people know March Madness as the sporting event where you fill brackets out, there is a lot more to it than the sports betting. The good news is that you've found the perfect place to learn all about ten things that you need to know about the pinnacle of each college basketball season.
1. Don't Count on a Perfect Bracket
If you plan on filling out a bracket for March Madness then you need to do so with the understanding that your odds of a perfect bracket are close to zero. To put things in perspective, you have a better shot at winning the lottery than you do at picking a perfect bracket when the NCAA tournament rolls around.
You're also more likely to get struck by lightning than you are to pick the perfect bracket. Keep that in mind when you start making your basketball bets.
2. March Madness Kills Businesses
Another crazy fact that you should know about March Madness is the ways in which it robs corporations of workers when it starts. Businesses lose around $1.9 billion in hourly wages across the United States from March Madness each year. If you're running a business then you should expect to see a big dip in productivity once March Madness arrives.
3. One Seeds Aren't Safe
For a long time, teams that were seeded in the number one slot in their regions never lost to the ultimate underdog, the 16 seed. That is no longer the case after the vaunted University of Virginia Cavaliers lost to the University of Maryland-Baltimore Country Retrievers. It was the first instance in NCAA tournament history where a one-seed lost in the first round.
4. The Lowest Seed to Win Was an Eight Seed
While March Madness is the perfect environment for underdogs to knock off the juggernauts, the lowest seed to ever win the tournament was the eighth-seeded Villanova Wildcats back in 1985. The lowest seed to ever reach the coveted Final Four is an 11 seed. This has happened three separate times, with Louisiana State, George Mason University, and VCU all making an appearance.
5. The Points Scored Record is 61 Points
Numerous Hall of Fame basketball players have played in the NCAA tournament, so it might come as a surprise to find out that Austin Carr of Notre Dame holds the record for the most points scored in a single March Madness game. Carr put up 61 points in a game against Ohio in the first round of the tournament.
The next-closest points total in the tournament belongs to Hall of Famer David Robinson. The Admiral put up 50 points in the NCAA tournament when he played for the Naval Academy in 1987. You never know what could happen when you choose March Madness for your college basketball predictions.
6. UNC Is the Biggest Loser
Despite its outstanding history when it comes to success in the NCAA tournament, the University of North Carolina holds the distinction of having the worst loss in the history of March Madness. The 1941 iteration of the Tar Heels basketball team managed a paltry 20 points in their matchup with the University of Pittsburgh in 1941, which remains the worst loss in tournament history.
7. One Coach Has Won an NBA and NCAA Tournament Championship
Winning championships is difficult no matter the level that you're coaching at, but it's close to unprecedented winning an NCAA title and an NBA title. In fact, only one coach has ever accomplished the feat. Larry Brown won a national championship with the University of Kansas in 1988 before moving to the NBA ranks.
He then proceeded to win the NBA Championship while at the helm of the 2004 Detroit Pistons. Winning both championships is close to impossible.
8. 35 Schools Have Won
Despite the fact that there are hundreds of schools that compete in the NCAA's D1 basketball circuit, only 35 schools have ever won the national championship. UCLA comes in at the top spot with 11 national championships, while Kentucky is in second place with eight titles under its belt.
9. UConn's Double Success
Another feat with college basketball that is difficult to replicate is winning both the D1 Men's and Women's basketball championships in the same year. Only one school has ever pulled this feat off, and they've managed to do it twice.
The University of Connecticut is known for its stellar basketball programs, so it should be too big of a surprise that both programs won championships in 2004 and in 2014. Don't expect that to happen again any time soon if you plan on making basketball bets.
10. Americans Will Indulge
March Madness is also the season for indulging in food and beverages, so it shouldn't come as a shock that Americans spend a ton of money on beer and pizza when the NCAA tournament starts. It sounds crazy, but beer manufacturers in America go through 18 million barrels during the month of March.
Pizza is also a big food that gets ordered when the NCAA tournament starts. Pizza companies see an increase in orders that rises by close to 20 percent compared to other periods of time throughout the year.
Now You're an Expert on March Madness
March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially if you have plans of making basketball bets. College basketball is one of the best sports for underdog stories, and the odds of filling out a perfect bracket are close to zero. It's also a big time of the year for pizza and beer companies as Americans splurge while watching their favorite college basketball team.
