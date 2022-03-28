You don't have to be in any legal hot water to worry about which law firm you should ask for help. Whether you are running a business or just wanting to make sure your personal affairs are in legal order, a law firm can help. A lawyer can help you when you least expect it, like this lawyer who saved family farms in the 1960s.

Picking a law firm can be difficult, though. That's why we're going to look through the 10 top law firms in US to see who is the best pick.

10. Kirkland & Ellis

A titan of their world, Kirkland & Ellis boasts several achievements that put them on this list. They started in 1909 and actually hit the $4 billion annual figure before any other law firm in the US.

9. Weil, Gotshal & Manges

This firm represents New York City and is a 1,000 attorney strong firm. They have offices spread all across the US, making them a mainstay on the list of the biggest law firms in the world for some time now.

8. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

If you're interested in the law concerning the tech industry, then this is your go-to option. They have represented clients like Microsoft. That makes them the creme-de-la-creme for tech law.

7. Davis Polk & Wardwell

This law firm is one of the oldest, founded in 1849. Based in New York, they have been on lists of top firms for decades now, a mainstay of the legal world.

6. Cravath, Swaine & Moore

This firm has made mergers and accession their bread and butter and has been operating since 1819. They are one of the top US firms, but they are international!

5. Latham & Watkins

Latham Watkins has been on the top 10 list of US firms since 2012, but they also managed to hit that number one spot in 2018. Enterprise transformation is one of their main focuses.

4. Sullivan and Cromwell

New York is a hotbed of the best law firms, and Sullivan and Cromwell continue that tradition. Their 13 offices extend well beyond their New York home, operating internationally.

3. Jones Day

Jones Day is the third-largest law firm in the US and breaks away from the tradition that many of the other top firms follow. Instead of being based in New York, Jones Day is based in Cleveland, Ohio. Not only are they third on our list, but they are also the third-largest law firm in the US.

2. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

When it comes to industrial law or financial law, this firm is your best choice. There's not much between the top five law firms in terms of size, and Skadden ranks fourth among them.

1. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz

WLRK is the gold standard when it comes to corporate law. They have been at the forefront of near-impossible transactions in the past, which they have handled with ease.

Firms like this might seem out of reach. Don't worry if you want to find a lawyer, as it's easier than you might think. You don't have to approach a multi-billion dollar world-renowned name.

Are the Top Law Firms in US the Best Attorney for Me?

Looking for the best law firm doesn't mean running to the biggest name. The best lawyer for you is the one that can cater to your needs, not one that boasts being one of the top law firms in US.

From legal advice to general tips that will improve your business acumen, we offer plenty of articles here on the blog. Take a look through our business section and keep reading. You never know what might come in useful!

