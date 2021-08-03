The rate at which 3D printing is associating with already existing industries to create products makes it one of the most promising technologies for the future. But remember, “Rome was not built within a day.” Similarly, our to-be futures are also shaped by the way 3D printing is impacting our society currently. So, to have foresight about “what’s coming,” let’s spend some time looking at “what’s happening?” We bring to you 10 of the most significant ways in which 3D printing is impacting our society currently.

  1. Increasing Mass Personalization of Products

The major necessity of innovating 3D printing technology was centered on this idea which comes from a limitation of traditional manufacturing techniques. Take any mainstream traditional manufacturing process, it wouldn’t let you mass customize. But with 3D printing innovations becoming more and more diverse and continuous advancements in the technology, companies functioning in this industry are able to on-demand, and on-time manufacture products suiting individual needs of their customers. As a result of this, manufacturers today have to spend less on design and prototypes as that work is shifted from their shoulders to their customers.

 

  1. Making Replacements Easily Accessible

Think about how you used to access products with traditional manufacturing techniques! If not anything you had to wait to get to an offline or online store to check whether the exact product that you bought is available or not, didn’t you? But with 3D printing, rather than going to a store, either you can make one at your home, or you can order on-demand. Arguably, the second option will take days to arrive at your home, but then you are not left with any sort of uncertainty wherein you don’t know whether the stock will arrive or not!

 

  1. Helping in Disaster Relief

This impact has got to do with the flexibility offered by 3D printing technology. Recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when all the manufacturing technologies were failing because of their high prerequisites, 3D printing technology was coming in handy like no other. Companies involved in 3D printing were highly involved in making masks to their full capacities and helping frontline workers, Corona warriors, and individuals working in the medical field, and a lot more.

 

  1. Making construction Simpler and Cheaper

If there is one sector where the prices are all-time rising, it's construction. No matter which part of the world you live in, there is always a high demand for living and working spaces. Also, with the materials that we majorly construct today, we are hardly doing any good in reducing the global carbon footprint. Both of these limitations are well handled by 3D printing. Not only does it make construction cheaper by cutting down on transportation, labor, and material costs, but also it is helping make construction at the least a little more eco-friendlier than before. 

 

  1. Affordable Yet Cool Prosthetics

Many companies like Open Bionics work as an open-source initiative for developing affordable, light in weight, and modular robot hands as well as prosthetics devices. These robot hands created by Open Bionics cost less than $100 and weigh less than 200 grams. The best part about all of these is, they can be customized according to the child they are being created for. Using 3D scanning techniques, it is possible to fabricate pitch-perfect prosthetics for any individual.

 

  1. Well organized transportation

Taking into consideration the current industrial manufacturing process and the kind of complex processing it requires, 3D printing is making industries such as aerospace, aviation, automotive, and energy production, almost independent. It is aiding these industries to reduce their wastes and produce on-demand and at times on-site. Added to all these are the advantages of creating lightweight products. Because of these benefits, it is predicted that in the near future, the problem of surplus emissions from airplanes and cars would be tackled by 3D printing. 

 

  1. Printing Your Own Food

Yes! 3D printing technology has also hit the food industry and it is possible to 3D print anything from simple candies, to chocolate and even pizza. And the application of this technology is not only limited to serving humans while they are on earth, but also while they are out there in space. So, astronauts who stay for months in space will longer have to put their taste buds aside. Companies like Natural Machines and Foodini are working in this domain at a very commendable pace. 

 

  1. Bioprinting organs

Using biocompatible materials, 3D printing can help save the lives of patients by creating some key parts of their bodies. Kaiba Gionfriddo received a 3D printed trachea which cured him of his tracheobronchomalacia. And this is just one instance, other examples include the production of implantable heart valves and bone grafts. With the pace at which 3D printing is progressing in this area, it will soon be able to 3D print heart tissue, cartilage implants, skin grafts, and even corneas.

 

  1. Archeological and cultural preservation

3D scanning and 3D printing technologies are getting utilized for rebuilding and preserving priceless artifacts such as the burial site in Afghanistan and even the full mummy of Tutankhamon. In fact, it is used to rebuild parts of the city of Palmyra itself which were demolished by the terrorist organization ISIS. Studio Factum Arte is a leading archeological firm that has worked on several of these amazing preservation projects.

 

  1. STEM Education

Apart from laying its eggs in various industries, 3D printing is also doing it in education. By promoting and encouraging STEM among young students, 3D printing is not only increasing their ability to create and envision, but also enlightening them with the importance of failure like no other. Check out Pick 3D printer’s list to learn more about the best 3D Printers for Schools & Education.

The Conclusion

The more we write about it, the more innovations 3D printing comes up with. If these are the 10 most intriguing ways in which 3D printing is impacting our society now, there are going to be a lot more in the future. Because 3D printing technology is becoming more and more mainstream and the streak will be continued. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription