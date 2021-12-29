Everyone could use fast cash from time to time. While fast and easy cash won't make you rich, you can use the money you earn on the side to pay bills, pay big upcoming expenses, or spend fast cash on what you really want in life.
What's the best way to make fast cash? To help you get started, we've put together a comprehensive and practical list of 10 effective ways to make $ 100 or more fast cash. With so many ideas included, you should be able to find at least a few that will help you get fast cash sooner rather than later. Keep in mind that some of these ideas will make you earn some fast cash very quickly while others will take a little more time and effort but may lead to more money. Decide how much money you need and how quickly you need it. Make a plan based on this aspect, thus achieving fast cash in your pocket.
Asking for Forbearance on Accounts
Some lenders, such as utilities and cable TV companies, do not charge interest on late payments. Find out if they will accept late payments. Use the fast cash saved from not paying these bills to cover urgent needs. If you are unable to pay off consumer debts such as car loans or mortgages, first research your options with a lender before turning to high-interest rate loans that offer fast cash.
Request an Advance Payment for Salary
Ask your employer for a fast cash advance on your salary which usually does not require any commission and which you pay through wages withholding. Some companies also offer low-cost loans to workers in times of crisis in the form of fast cash. You may also want to consider the Earnin app which offers employees advances that they pay in a lump sum on payday without interest. However, it requires a donation, access to your bank account, and timesheets referring to the amount of fast cash you expect.
Make Fast Cash From Your Retirement Account
You can take the loan into your 401 (k) retirement account or individual retirement account but there are some specific conditions. You can borrow from your IRA once a year if you repay the money within 60 days. If your employer allows 401 (k) loans, you can usually borrow half of your account balance up to $ 50,000, and you have five years to pay off. However, if you do not make payments within 90 days, the loan is considered taxable income. If you quit or lose your job, you will usually have to pay off your 401 (k) loan shortly thereafter, thereby losing your fast cash.
Sell Unnecessary Stuff
If you think there is nothing to sell, then take another look. Start with the fact that you definitely do not wear part of the clothes, or you did wear it once, and then abandoned it just in case. So it can be sold and you will get your fast cash.
Books. Ten volumes you will hardly be able to help out anything. But what if you have rarer and more interesting books that you don't mind getting rid of? For example, the initial editions of Harry Potter are willing to pay pretty well.
Technics. You likely have some equipment idle. Audio system, computer, or something else certainly is not a pre-revolutionary year of production and is in working order. And who will need it? Often similar options will help you earn your fast cash in this way.
Hand Over to Pawnshop
What is the plus of this method over the previous one? The point is that you can return the items later. The fact is that you will get fast cash as soon as possible if it is difficult to find a buyer. On the other hand, there are also enough cons.
First, alas, not everything is taken to pawn shops. So, clothes and shoes cannot be handed over to a pawnshop.
Secondly, you will get two to three times less fast cash per item when you check it in a pawnshop.
Thirdly, if you did not meet the initial deadline, then the item will still not be able to be returned. However, if the situation is stalemate and money is needed to solve an urgent problem, you can use this method to earn fast cash.
DIY and Sell Something
We have written a lot about hand-made and how this industry has grown now. Therefore, even for a person who has never done anything before, it will not be difficult to quickly learn, make and sell. The main plus is that you do not need to buy large volumes of material for production. And all the money spent on the first purchase of the material will be returned quickly while you get fast cash.
Borrow from Friends
This method is the most loyal. However, remember that the debt will also need to be repaid. The sooner - the better, otherwise you will lose your friends and the opportunity to ask again if necessary.
Rent Out Real Estate
For the summer, you can rent an apartment in the city if you have a summer cottage or a country house. Still, there may be more problems, especially if your summer cottage is old and without amenities. Therefore, you need to assess how much you need fast cash and whether you are ready to live a savage life. Either you can rent out a summer cottage if it is suitable to rent it out at all.
Delivery of Recyclable Raw Materials
We do not offer to return bottles although this is actually also an option. You can hand over the waste paper, plastic, metal, etc. The main thing here is to find reception points where they pay for it. Secondly, find a place where you can store what you collect. It is easier to bring to the collection points at once in large batches not a little at a time to get fast cash.
Make Money Online
Here we will not discuss such methods as creating your own website, developing a social group, etc. as it takes a lot of time. Still, the article is about how to get fast cash. Therefore, for this method, the freelance option is perfect. The advantage is in instant payment for the work done.
Freelance work has so many different ramifications and even for those who do not know how to cope with the earnings. You can use the exchange and get money just sitting at the monitor putting likes, commenting on posts, etc.
However, here you must immediately say that the payment will be scanty. If you know how to do something, we recommend that you pay attention to such freelance sections as rewriting, copyright, translations. These are the most popular sections where the most tasks are to get fast cash.
Frank Glemstone - Frank is a graduate of the Master’s program in Economics Sciences. He has written numerous articles about personal finances and wealth. Working as the main author for MoneyZap he is now connecting with clients across the country, helping them achieve their financial and life goals.
