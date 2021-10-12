If you're planning to sell your home shortly, chances are you're already putting together a list of things that need to be done. Home sales can be competitive, with multiple offers often coming in on the same property. Therefore, keeping your home in tip-top shape is essential to getting top dollar for your largest financial asset. To help you get your home prepped for a quick sale, we reached out to San Antonio Garage Door Pros, a top renovations company and garage door repair brand, to learn more about the best way to spruce up your property.
Curb Appeal
The first thing someone will see when they arrive at your home is curb appeal. Although this may not directly impact your sale, it will influence the potential buyer's first impression of both the outside of your home and the inside. Therefore, if you need to fix up your outside appearance, consider doing so before potential buyers visit.
Sellers should also cut their grass and ensure all shrubbery and lawn furniture is neatly organized and kept out of the picture.
Interior touches such as fresh paint throughout and a tidy basement and garage will also help showcase what you can do to fix up your home and increase its value.
Provide a neutral environment – The days of 80's heavy floral draperies and wallpaper are gone. Today, buyers want more of a beach house, cottage or more modern feel to their space. Neutral colors will make it easier for them to envision their decor in your home.
Hire a Professional Photographer.
The absolute most important thing is to have excellent photos. Your online listing will probably lead to most showings for your home, and professional photos that showcase what you're selling will help buyers visualize themselves as homeowners. In addition, a good photographer will capture the uniqueness of your house with the use of natural light, special lighting effects, and stunning compositions. Photos with plenty of natural light will always seem bright and inviting, especially compared to something taken with flash.
Hire a professional photographer to ensure that you have top-notch images with the greatest possible impact. The good news is that photographers are usually willing to travel if they're working with clients within their service area. After all, who wouldn't want to get paid for more work? All you need to do is make an appointment to meet with them at your home; it's really easy to do.
Light It Up
Make your home look its best by eliminating any dark overhead light fixtures and replacing them with light-filled, recessed light fixtures. When houses feel lighter, they sell faster. To make the most of natural light, place windows in high traffic areas to ensure you're not wasting energy lighting up rooms that aren't getting much use.
Make It Clean
Take time to deep clean your home's surface area–you'll be surprised by how much like-new your space looks when you remove everyday dirt and grime. For example, spray carpet stains or other surface areas with a carpet cleaner to bring them back to their original color and remove unwanted odors.
Stage Your Space
You don't have to be an interior designer to stage your home for success: simple is best, whether fresh flowers or a stack of design magazines by the sofa. Staging your home will make it appear more attractive and inviting to buyers and help buyers envision themselves in the home.
Get Rid of Stuff
Whether it be housewares you no longer use or personal items that don't speak to the personality of the home (sporting equipment that belongs in a man cave or stuffed animals that belong in a child's bedroom), now is the time to purge those items from your home and give your space a clean slate.
Make it sparkle.
Having a home that looks its best will help you sell it faster and for a higher price. Research from realtor.com found that 85% of home buyers said curb appeal was important, and 66% admitted they'd been dissuaded from buying a home because of a poorly maintained lawn or exterior.
Ensure your home is "move-in ready."
Potential buyers are looking for a home that feels like home. Make your home feel warm and inviting by removing personal items, ensuring clutter is hidden or organized, and fixing existing damages.
Add some paint
Paint is a great way to update the interior of your home quickly. When selecting a color, keep in mind a buyer may imagine a whole different style of the home once they're in yours. If you have neutral tones, it will be easier for the buyer to envision their decor style. Plus, it's a cost-effective alternative to replacing fixtures and furniture.
Paint is one of the most versatile items you can choose for your home improvement projects. It's inexpensive and quick to do. Paint an accent wall in the living room, hallway, or master bedroom or change things up with a modern or cottage style in any space.
Shop for Paint - When shopping for paint, consider the size of the project you are tackling. There's nothing wrong with using smaller batches of paint that cost less for your average painting project. However, if you are painting larger areas or want one uniform color throughout your home, consider investing in larger containers that will save you time and money over time.
Make an Appointment with a Home Staging Professional
While some sellers will opt to do their staging, we highly recommend hiring a professional to stage every room of your home. A professional will help you choose the appropriate furniture for each room and drape each window with neutral drapes or hang colorful window coverings to help draw attention away from less desirable aspects of the house. House staging professionals know how to make small spaces look bigger, organizing furniture in ways that make rooms appear more spacious and attractive.
