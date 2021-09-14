About 15,000 students, mainly from the United States, responded to a set of questions in an online survey conducted on popular review websites like Yelp and Top Ten Reviews. The primary aim of the survey was to ascertain the best research paper writing services used by students in America and why. The result shows that one of the major reasons students employ the help of research paper writing services is for higher grades, knowing that professionally written research papers get them more marks. Students also use paper writing services because they help reduce their academic workload, giving them more time to concentrate on other activities.
Based on the survey's outcome, we have highlighted 12 research paper writing services that students frequently use because of their excellent service delivery, among other things. Here are the best paper writing services.
1. 99PAPERS
99Papers is one of the most popular research paper writing services on the internet due to the quality of the service it renders. After all, students give it a lot of positive reviews with an average of 80% scores.
99Papers also prides itself on delivering 100% of all its clients' jobs on time. 99Papers charges $9.95 for a page that contains 275 words to be delivered in the space of 15 days. And this rate is one of the lowest in research paper writing. The promptness of its delivery, coupled with low rates and the quality of the service produced, makes 99Papers one of the best paper writing services around.
2. STUDDIT
Studdit is another exceptional research paper writing service provider. It prides itself on helping students get more free time, easier studying as well as relieving deadline stress.
Studdit possesses a consistent 4.9/5 rating suggesting satisfied clients, along with positive reviews from students pointing out the prompt delivery of their jobs. Studdit charges $12 for a page that contains 275 words within 15+ days.
3. ESSAYPRO
EssayPro is another outstanding college paper writing service. It gives students more freedom in choosing the professional writer that handles their job. And this makes them somewhat of a freelancing website allowing students to work with a writer they had previously worked with.
EssayPro has a consistent 4.9/5 review on its platform and a 4.8/5 review on Sitejabber, along with flattering reviews about the exceptional services it consistently produces. A research paper of a page consisting of 275 words on EssayPro is $12.35, to be paid after ordering the research. But you only confirm the payment upon the receipt of a satisfactory job.
4. ESSAYBOX
Essaybox, the self-acclaimed "most reliable essay writing service on the web" as boldly written on their website, is a great research paper service provider. Along with professional writing services, Essaybox boasts a 24/7 customer care line to attend to your complaints any time of the day, all week long.
EssayBox is rated 4.75/5, which indicates that the customers are satisfied with the level of services they receive. EssayBox charges $12 for a page of research paper that contains 275 words for two weeks' delivery.
ExpertEditing is one of the best research paper writing companies. It possesses unmatched quality in its writings with professional writers that provide original content for their customers. ExpertEditing also delivers its clients' works on time without unnecessary delays and secures clients' identities with no record of confidentiality breached so far.
ExpertEditing also offers free revisions on jobs done by its writers with a user-friendly 24/7 customer care service. There are positive reviews about ExpertEditing which shows they care about their clients' satisfaction. ExpertEditing offers one research paper page that contains 275 words for $13.
6. PAPERHELP
PaperHelp has been around for over 15 years, supplying premium and unique writing to students over the course of a decade and a half. PaperHelp's experience and gathered trust over the years are one of its principal selling points, with a 4.9/5 rating on its platform and a 4.7 on Sitejabber. PaperHelp is one of the longest-serving research papers and essay writing service providers. It guarantees plagiarism-free work plus complete anonymity of the client with 24hour customer support and a guaranteed money-back feature for unsatisfied customers.
PaperHelp also offers proofreading and editing services to your prewritten articles. It charges $14 for a page of research paper that contains 275 words. PaperHelp is not limited to the United States alone as they are also engaged across several countries. That is why their payment system accepts about five different currencies, including the USD, GBP, AUD, EUR, and CAD.
7. ESSAYFACTORY
EssayFactory is a UK-based research paper writing website. They are considered the best academic writing website by their customers, and they provide fantastic research papers and essay writing. EssayFactory prides itself on its experienced Native English writers with a stress-free order process and guaranteed security and privacy for their clients' identities.
EssayFactory also boasts prompt 24/7 customer service and a full refund through their money-back feature for unsatisfied customers. They have a 4.8/5 rating on their platform and a 4.23/5 rating on Sitejabber, indicating EssayFactory has a satisfied client list. A page of research paper that contains 275 words costs £11.50 on EssayFactory.
8. IVORY RESEARCH
Ivory Research, the students' key to success, has been providing quality research papers and essay writing for students in the UK since its inception in 2005. The company has some of the best academic writers in the UK, with guaranteed complete confidentiality regarding the information of their customers and the jobs done for them. Ivory Research's jobs are done according to a preselected grade standard chosen by the student or client while placing their order. The over 16 years of experience gathered by Ivory Research gives the company an edge over others because of the trust it has established with students across the UK. With its plagiarism-free, on-time delivery, and 24/7 support team, Ivory Research is able to maintain a 4.68/5 rating on Sitejabber with a lot of positive reviews from satisfied customers. Ivory Research charges £80 for a 650-word research paper. Apart from research papers and essay writing, Ivory Research also deals in proofreading, editing, and full dissertations.
9. 1ESSAY
1Essay is a well-known research paper service, that deals with academic research papers, academic essays, and articles. 1Essay has credible and experienced academic writers that will conduct thorough research on any topic, perfectly format your papers, and apply both critical and analytic thinking while working on your paper. 1Essay also boasts of unmatched 24/7 quality control and a customer support team to provide you with the best service. 1Essay is also renowned for its fast delivery even before the deadline day you set for the writer. They are one of the most affordable research paper and essay writing services, with one page of research paper containing 275 words to be submitted after 15+ days being done for just $9. With a high rating and positive reviews on their platform, the pocket-friendly 1Essay is one of the students’ favorite research papers and essay writing service providers.
10. EXPERT EDITING
Expert Editing is a worldwide renowned research paper and essay writing service. Although it is more famous for its near-perfect editing of research papers, articles, and essays, Expert Editing also writes research papers from scratch. The company boasts of Ph.D. experts, editors in the US and UK, a 24/7 customer support system, free revision and a complete refund for unsatisfied customers in the money-back feature, and affordable price, with a 275 words research paper to be done over two weeks costing as low as $7. Expert Editing also assigns a capable personal manager to handle your project for you. Expert Editing editing services include sentence restructuring and removal of syntax errors, correction of style and tone, vocabulary, punctuation, and grammar correction, and so much more. With the complete 5 star rating on Sitejabber and numerous positive reviews, Expert Editing is a very good research paper and essay writing service.
11. PAPERCOACH
With a rating of 4.96 on Sitejabber and 98% satisfied and happy customers on the PaperCoach website, students and potential clients are guaranteed an adequate service for the affordable price they will be paying. PaperCoach is an exceptional research paper and essay writing service provider with over one thousand three hundred (1,300) writers, guaranteed confidentiality of customers' identities and the jobs ordered, plus free formatting, free title page, free bibliography, and amendments. PaperCoach also allows its customers to pay partial payments for the services rendered, something peculiar to just PaperCoach. For a research paper page of 275 words with the deadline set for an extended period of two weeks, PaperCoach charges $7.99 with the assurance of getting the value of the money paid.
12. EDUBIRDIE
Edubirdie is one of the most reliable research paper writing/editing providers ever, owing to the quality it produces and its excellent on-time delivery. EduBirdie has a 4.58 rating on Sitejabber and is rated the best writing service provider on the website. EduBirdie offers original content that is plagiarism-free along with a guaranteed money-back feature for unsatisfied customers. The company has over 800 professional writers. EduBirdie also offers a great platform to communicate directly with the professional writer in charge of your job with the payment after delivery option. The company also offers flexible prices ranging from $13.99 for a page of research paper that contains 275 words to be submitted after two weeks.
US COLLEGES
The United States of America is a country that recognizes the importance of education. There are over five thousand three hundred (5,300) colleges in the country ranging from state-owned to privately-owned colleges with very high standards. Most college requires an application essay detailing why the students should be admitted to the college. Upon successful admission into the college, the student's school life is filled with series of research papers, essay and article writing, hence, the need for research paper and essay writing service providers.
LEGITIMACY OF COLEGE RESEARCH PAPER WRITING
Some people still think using research papers and essay writing services is illegal since it could be termed plagiarism when the user does not reference the real author. However, you should know that the use of research paper writing services by college students is completely legal. It is as simple as employing somebody to do a job for you. As long as you pay for the services rendered, the piece of work is rightful yours under the law, and you have not stolen anyone's property. There are a lot of professional writers that write as their daily source of income. These people do not need recognition for their work. Instead, they need you to pay for their services, and the writing is lawfully yours. Although it is legal and safe to use research paper writing services, students should ensure they employ the services of tested and trusted companies that deal in research paper and essay writing. Plagiarism is still a serious crime. Paying a fraudulent company or website to write for you can result in you getting a plagiarized content, and using plagiarized content is a crime that can land the student in serious trouble.
RESEARCH PAPER WRITING IN THE UNITED STATES
In the United States, research paper writing companies are fast becoming a very profitable industry, thanks to the ever-growing need for students' college research papers. There are hundreds of legitimate research paper writing companies and websites based in the United States today trying to cater to the needs of millions of students who are too worked out to write their research papers or students that have written their research papers but need professional editors to help them tailor their paper to the required standard. With the increased rate colleges in the United States demand from their students to write research papers, essays, and articles, amidst assignments of other courses within the space of a limited time frame, students will continue to seek the help of research papers and essay writing services in the United States, thereby aiding the growth of the writing industry.
PROS OF BUYING RESEARCH PAPER ONLINE
Buying a research paper online from a reliable and legitimate research paper and essay writing service provider can turn out to be one of the best decisions you have ever made academically because of the following reasons:
1. Research paper writing service providers have employed qualified and professional writers to help you handle your research paper. So, rest assured that the work you are getting is of a high standard and you will get good grades.
2. Buying research papers can afford the students more time to concentrate on other aspects of their academics instead of spending a lot of time trying to write a substandard essay. The extra gained time can be used for another task.
3. Buying research papers online will also enlighten the students and introduce them to a very different perspective, one from better-qualified personnel. Therefore, buying research papers could also become a learning curve for the students.
4. Buying a research papers guarantees the students they do not need to worry about citations, sentence structures, syntax errors, vocabulary, plagiarism, punctuation and grammar, references, and the likes. This is because whoever is handling the students' paper is an expert and is already familiar with all the requirements of the college professors.
CONS OF BUYING RESEARCH PAPER ONLINE
Buying research papers online is truly a good development, and it has a lot of positives. But there are also some negative attributes to it that must be avoided by students.
1. While buying research papers online, it is important for students to be vigilant so as not to patronize inexperienced or dubious companies or websites. This could result in the students getting a substandard job or, even worse, getting a plagiarized content.
2. Buying research papers online does not give a professor the correct evaluation of his or her students. A test or an assignment is created so the teacher can successfully ascertain the level of their students, but in a case where the student buys the research paper online, the teacher will be evaluating the professional writer that wrote the paper, not the student.
3. Ethically, some people, including professors, view buying research papers online as cheating.
4. Buying research papers online encourages laziness in college students. Some students do not even attempt to do their assignments themselves, even when they have enough time. They just look for a professional online and pay them for the service.
FINAL THOUGHT
As long as there are legitimate research paper writing services, there will also be dubious, inexperienced research paper writers looking to exploit students and giving them bad jobs. This is a well-researched list of 12 of the most legit and wonderful research papers writing services worldwide.
