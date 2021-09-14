Fertilizing your lawn is an important part of making sure that it stays healthy. Different types of fertilizer are used for different purposes, and the best way to decide on which type you should use depends on how often you water your lawn, what kind of soil it's in, and whether or not there are other plants around. So if you're struggling with dry patches on your lawn, we have some great tips for getting those spots back into shape!
Choose a fertilizer that is appropriate for the type of grass you have:
If you have fescue, choose a fertilizer with lime. Contrarily, if you have bluegrass or ryegrass, use a blended fertilizer. Read the instructions on your chosen type of fertilizer and follow them carefully. You'll want to know how much product to put down per square foot before applying it! The best time for fertilizing is in the springtime so that all winter long, your lawn can start getting ready for summer.
If after fertilization you notice new patches of brown where there was lush green grass before, then more frequent watering may be needed; don't wait until the problem becomes too large as this will require significant effort to overcome. Soak those dry spots by running water over them each day when possible, and try to avoid watering the same spot more than once a day.
Use a spreader to apply the fertilizer evenly: open it and make sure that the holes are set to best suit your lawn, then lightly sprinkle fertilizer on a few of those dry patches. With this, you will be able to spray the fertilizer on the dry patches where it is needed the most and will be best absorbed by the roots. You can check Garden and grass for additional tips on lawn care from experts in the field.
Make use of compost:
This is an organic fertilizer that can help turn your lawn green again. You'll need to layer grass clippings and leaves over top of the soil in order to create a healthy environment - plants naturally produce nutrients which then feed other plants when they decompose. Simply water everything down so it's moist, and wait before you plant anything new on top!
Mow your lawn regularly:
Without a healthy lawn, how else would you get your fertilizer? Mowing the grass will not only make it easier to see what needs work - and therefore reduce that work - but also release nutrients into the soil. Simply mow while watering, so everything gets soaked in order for best absorption! Besides, a well-maintained lawn is a pleasant sight!
Water your lawn:
When it comes to fertilizing, water is best. The best time for watering is after you've mowed the grass but before drying out and letting the flower dry - this will help to release nutrients into the soil while also giving everything a drink of freshwater. If you're going on vacation or don't want to worry about your yard during those times, make sure that someone else knows how important regular upkeep really is so they can continue with these steps to maintain healthy plants!
Reuse potting soil: most of us have pots around our house with plants growing out of them that need repotting every once in a while. Rather than throwing away this dirt when we repot a plant, put some back on top of your home's bare patches! This works best if there are no other plants nearby since they may absorb more water and could potentially steal all the nutrients from your own yard too.
Avoid fertilizing during hot weather: when the sun is shining, it's best to avoid fertilizing your turf. This will give the nutrients a chance to sink deep into the ground before they are in danger of being evaporated by heat and sunlight. Plus, fertilizing during the hot months can actually make it more difficult for your lawn to recover from damage. It makes the soil too hot and also causes the roots to dry up.
Don't over-fertilize:
While fertilization is important, there is such a thing as doing too much. Too many nutrients can cause organic matter in your lawn grass to decompose more quickly, which leads to nutrient runoff into streams and rivers where they could adversely affect water quality by promoting excessive algae growth or creating dead zones with no oxygen at all (due to depleted dissolved oxygen). This will eventually lead to an increase in the number of "dead zones" throughout the world, which are already prevalent enough.
Use weed killer or herbicide: If you have a problem with weeds in your lawn, it may be best to use weed killer or herbicide instead of fertilizer. Weed killers are applied when the weeds grow and kill them before they set seed (hence spreading). While using herbicides, use products that specifically list controlling dandelions on their label because some products will not control this plant. Apply these products according to package directions, carefully following all precautions for treating food crops!
Spread mulch around your garden for extra nutrients:
To add nutrients to the soil around your garden, use mulch. Mulches are best applied in a thick layer at least 12 inches deep, and you should only need to do this once or twice per year. Mulching is best done in summer when it can decompose quickly and more thoroughly. In winter, wait until springtime for best results as no living organisms will be present on top of the ground during these months!
Add fertilizer through an irrigation system: If you have enough water - either from rainwater or access to public water systems - then using fertilizers that dissolve into the soil through an irrigation system may work best for your lawn. This typically requires installation by a professional, so make sure to check with them before trying anything yourself.
Use organic fertilizer:
If you have a lawn that has been chemically treated in some way - with herbicides, pesticides, or fungicides - then organic fertilizers may be best for your soil. Synthetic chemicals can kill the existing organisms in your soil, so it's best to avoid using those if possible. Possibly, the best kind of fertilizer for this type of soil is compost, which will help to repair the damage that has been done. Another option is to plant a cover crop which can also help to fertilize your soil.
Conclusion: Lawn fertilization is an important part of lawn care and should be done regularly. With these best practices, your lawn will be healthy and green for a long time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.