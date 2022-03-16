Everyone knows that Instagram is great for sharing images and videos. You can use it to show off your work, build a community, and connect with fans and friends.
However, if you want your content to be seen by more people, Instagram Stories might be the best route for you! Yes, you could use growth services such as Buzzoid to gain followers and views - but stories offer a free, organic way to increase your audience.
At their best, Instagram stories provide an opportunity to be creative, funny, inspiring, engaging, or informative.
If you can think outside of the box and try something new on Instagram Stories, it will be just as successful as any other post!
Don't let your creativity go to waste - here are13 different ways to gain more followers with Instagram stories.
1. Give Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peeks
People love being in the know. Whether it be seeing what your day looks like behind the scenes or an exclusive sneak peek into a project you're working on, countless fans will want to follow along with you!
2. Do Q&A's
By hosting an Instagram Story Q&A, you can answer questions posted by your followers in real-time.
The best part is that Instagram Stories are ephemeral - this means they're only available to view for 24 hours. If someone doesn't catch it when it's live, that's their loss!
3. Ask Customers To Tag Friends Who Would Also Love Your Product
You can encourage your customers to tag their friends on Instagram Stories when they shop.
If you're a small business, this is an easy way to get the word out about what you do.
4. Share Your Travel Destination
Are you headed on vacation? If so, posting some sneak peeks of your travel location before you go can help spark interest from potential customers.
Of course, if you're going on vacation, you likely want to keep it a surprise! However, there's no reason why your Instagram Stories can't be fun and creative while still informative.
AKA, share photos of the place you're going to visit but don't reveal which city it is.
5. Share What's On Your Mind
Share what's on your mind with Instagram Stories! This can be anything from a funny thought or quote to an inside look into how you prepare for something big.
People want to relate to you, which is why it's important to stay true to your voice when using Instagram Stories.
This is what makes Instagram Stories so great - it's an opportunity for small businesses to connect with their customers on a more personal level.
6. Give A Sneak Peek Into Your Upcoming Post
One great way to let your followers know about your upcoming blog post is by sharing a short preview of it on Instagram Stories!
People love looking forward to new things, so if you give them a little taste of what's to come, they'll be excited to check out your blog post when it goes live.
7. Put Together A "How To" Story
Everyone loves a good tutorial! If you have an easy way that you do something that could help other people, put together a video on Instagram Stories and share it with them!
8. Do Something For A Day
For example, "For one day I'm going to follow everyone who comments on this photo." This will definitely get you more followers!
9. Ask Fans To Share What They Want To See Next
Use this as an opportunity to learn what your audience wants to see from your brand, or simply as a way to give them more control over the direction of your Instagram.
10. Make A 6 Second Vlog
This is another great way to get more exposure for your page. By making 6 second videos of what you're doing throughout the day, people are more likely to follow along with you!
11. Host An Instagram Story Giveaway
By hosting an Instagram story giveaway, you give your fans a way to earn something in exchange for following you.
This is another great opportunity to grow your following!
12. Create A Poll
This is a great way to let your followers decide what they want and need from you! People love feeling involved in your life, which is why asking for their input via Instagram Stories will give you the results you want. ArXe Ventures found their clients, by adding polls, reached an exponentially larger audience than just their followers alone
13. Ask Open-Ended Questions
If you want people to ask about your account or comment about something specific - try asking open-ended questions!
By simply typing in "comment below" on your story, you'll already have a large number of people who are willing to engage with your post.
However - if you ask something specific, like "What's the last thing that made you laugh?" or "What's your favorite part of summer so far?", then engagement can skyrocket!
Try asking questions about things relevant to your industry - like, "What's the most important thing about photography?" for a photographer or, "What do you think is the best part of fall?" for a
Conclusion
Remember: Instagram Stories offer brands and individuals an opportunity to be creative and have fun with their content! Whether that means being funny, showing off an artistic side, or even asking for engagement - there are endless opportunities to connect with your followers and grow your Instagram presence.
So, go ahead! Try something new on Instagram Stories today - you might be surprised how well it works!
What are some of your favorite Instagram Stories ideas? Comment below!
