Instagram, also known as the trendier version of Facebook, is one of the biggest social media applications currently available on the internet with nearly a billion users worldwide. Its popularity has soared exponentially since its creation in the year 2010, primarily with Gen Z (about 72% of users being teenagers); using the app to share photos and videos of their day-to-day lives, pop culture, and anything that interests them. Instagram, in recent years, has also been a breeding ground for business. Many small businesses have found their start on the app along with well-established brands increasing their reach and sales through Instagram’s extensive user network. Easy to say that if you have something to show the world, Instagram is the profile you need to have. For the initial boost to your Instagram posts, you can buy Instagram comments, likes, and views from the undermentioned sites.
In the early days of social media, while Instagram and its algorithm were taking their first steps, growing your account was similar to taking candy from a baby. All you had to do was have followers. Now, Instagram’s algorithm has made it important to have all kinds of engagement on your profile to secure its growth and recommend it to new profiles. This includes having a good ratio among the profile’s followers, likes, views, and the most overlooked form of engagement, comments. Your profile is more likely to be considered and boosted by the algorithm if your engagement is balanced.
Engagement from comments is hard to grow organically as it is the engagement that takes the most effort on the part of the user. That is why buying Instagram comments can boost your profile. It shows that users are interested in the content put forth by you as well as interacting with it.
Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments
One of the best, professional websites to buy Instagram comments is viralyft.com with high-quality results, good pricing, encrypted payments, and continuous customer support. Having served over 5,00,000 plus users, they only use high-quality marketing techniques to obtain the desired engagement. Services used by celebrities, influencers, large corporations, musicians, and many other users provide expert solutions for the growth of your account on Instagram. You can buy Instagram comments, followers, likes, and more.
Select the package for you, enter your Instagram URL and complete the secure checkout. They offer real comments from real people worldwide with zero interference from bots. Comments start showing up within 2-6 hours of purchase. You can track your order using their website as well. Starting from $3.99 for 10 comments and going up to $59.99 for 500 comments.
SocialPros is a social media service provider that works to boost your social connection by offering fruitful ways to attract users from everywhere to your Instagram page. With authentic support and reliable services to increase traffic on various social media sites. They manage social media marketing with digital maps, advanced methods, and digital solutions to convert an audience into customers.
They offer several plans and packages to increase your Instagram comments as well as other forms of engagement to bring out the best results. It does not just deliver numbers, but also adds value to your page and increases your organic reach.
With on-time delivery, safety and privacy, good results, and continuous support, SocialPros is a reliable service for relevant and authentic support on your Instagram page. Choosing a package from their vast range, no password is required along with no requirement of following others as to not compromise your account. Starting from $3.99 for 10 comments to $59.99 for a whopping 500 comments.
Thinking about growing your social media presence? Look no further than ViewsExpert.com to boost your Instagram comments using their extensive network and get the exposure you desire. Find a package suited to our requirements, enter some basic information like your page URL, complete your payment using their SSL secured methods of payment and watch the magic happen in a matter of hours.
Only using effective methods of promotion to ensure no risk to your account; making sure that you are only purchasing high-quality comments from active accounts. They offer a free 30-day re-delivery for a worry-free experience. Starting at $3.99 for 10 comments and going up to $59.99 for 500 comments. Check out their customer reviews with a star-based system at the bottom of their website.
Have a risk-free premium quality experience finding the best solution for you with SocialPackages.net with a refill guarantee, fast delivery, 24/7 live support, and no password requirements. By simply visiting their website and choosing the service you desire, picking the number of comments that are right for your profile, and completing their secured payment, they begin working to increase your engagement and deliver results in one to two days.
You can also contact them using a form to enquire about custom packages and they will tailor-make one for your needs. Starting from $3.99 for 10 comments and going up to $59.99 for 500 comments. Their starry customer reviews include various brands with high praise for their services.
Meet the new way of becoming famous with followerpackages.com. They wish to change bad thoughts about social media services with their fast delivery and reliability. They are taking new steps every day to provide their customers with consistent excellent social media services.
Using secure payment methods such as SafeCharge and Paypal, the company also gives great importance to provide an instant solution to every problem with their active support team. Along with real, active, and organic users. For the skeptics, they have a feature called ‘automatic compensation’ for Instagram services. This means that if you experience a decline, the system will automatically provide you additional transmissions along with the guarantee of a full refund if any disruption occurs.
GetViral.io has been around for 7 years and has hundreds of thousands of completed orders with a unique tailored approach to each order. They claim to provide some of the highest quality services in the market today and come with a money-back guarantee as well! They also have an around-the-clock live chat and email support for any queries.
You can choose your own comments and have them underneath your posts in less than a day. Whether your Instagram followers are targeted or untargeted, their marketing campaign will create an impact and distribute the message out to the masses.
The website also has glowing recommendations based on their services from real customers, so you can sit back, relax and let their quality comments raise your engagement. Starting from $5 for 10 comments to $74.99 for 250 comments, you can also contact them for customized packages suitable to your Instagram profiles.
No fakes, no bots, only real people working on your account, the way it should be with fastlikes.io. Helping you grow your Instagram organically with popular professional services for Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, and more.
Premium quality and satisfaction guaranteed with fast delivery and live customer support, get the ultimate Instagram comments package. Pick the package that works best for you and your page, enter the URL and let them do the heavy lifting, and watch as real global comments rush to your page. Starting from $3.99 for 10 comments to $94.99 for 500 comments.
SocialViral
Get real, active, and exclusive Instagram comments at social-viral.com who is a customer-focused company where customer satisfaction is placed above all else. You are sure to get a good outcome from them whether you are buying high-quality Instagram comments or any other engagement.
With thousands of satisfied customers, their commitment to quality speaks for itself. After your order has been placed and paid for, your Instagram page gets entered into their system until the desired comments have been delivered to your account. Social Viral offers full customer support and is ready to remedy any issues that arise.
Services are transparent and trustworthy with compliance with Instagram’s terms of service to ensure maximum use of the comments you purchase. Their tailor-made packages start as low as $2.99 for 10 comments up to $17.99 for 100 comments with fast deliveries and no password requirements.
SidesMedia
SidesMedia allows users to boost their social media through their vast network with engagement features specific to Instagram. Offering their clients with templates, you can write down and specify your preferred options for the type of Instagram comments you wish to receive.
It is a great way to get real comments with a gradual and natural growth so as to not seem fake. Along with safe payment options, they offer a money-back guarantee in case of any problems. SidesMedia never asks their clients for any personal information other than your Instagram page URL so you never have to disclose and risk your password and other information.
The delivery time is quick and easy depending on the amount of engagement you have purchased, but expect to have your comments delivered to your account instantaneously.
Media Mister
MediaMister is a long-standing social media marketing agency with an experienced team of professionals with decades of experience and have amassed a considerable following for their features.
They have been working on their features for a while now and you can purchase much more than Instagram comments. All their services are divided into different categories for easy navigation.
With Media Mister, you get exactly what you pay for whether it being small boosts of engagements or bulk packages for larger accounts on Instagram. They have accommodations for every kind of budget and profile.
UseViral
UseViral offers services for the majority of social media platforms including Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok, and is one of the most comprehensive social media growth services available.
With one-time purchase packages, they offer real and active comments and engagement without the involvement of fake, bots, or suspicious accounts. Instagram regularly removes inactive accounts so having real accounts engage with your content makes it stronger. It reduces the risk of losing any comments as well.
Their delivery of the comments is natural and gradual as to look as authentic as possible and not raise any eyebrows. They also have a trial feature so you can get free comments to test out their services. If you are not content, feel free to make most of Use Viral’s refund policy.
MoreLikes
Plenty of companies just want to sell their clients some engagement and move on to the next. However, with MoreLikes.co, you can count on them for quality support and service after you have bought the comments. They truly care about what their client’s pages look like and how they can help them better.
Their ability to detect new uploads of content to your page is what sets them apart from the rest. Taking only sixty seconds to analyze your newest content upload, they will start sending engagement right away. They don’t send the same number of comments every time so as to not raise suspicion and can also delay your comments for a more organic feel.
Offering their users automatic detection as well, you don’t have to do anything more on your end other than wait for the engagement to roll in and watch your page get the boost you paid for.
Kicksta
No spam, no fake comments, no bots, just true organic growth with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology at kicksta.co. Use their powerful growth tool with time-tested safety and meaningful engagements. They have worked with over 10,000 brands and people to grow their Instagram accounts.
Focusing on the speed of their growth so you can choose whether to speed it up or slow it down according to your requirements. The website can also help you out with Instagram follows and likes. A great feature is that they have targets they want to meet with all of their clients, along with VIP email support and round-the-clock live chat support on their website.
An exclusive feature of Kicksta is their premium packages to make the best use of their advanced targeting. This ensures that the comments delivered to your posts are from real, authentic people who are truly invested in your brand. Also helping you blacklist accounts that don’t relate to your niche or industry, as to protect your content and the quality of your page; they made a name for themselves in the industry of social media advertising.
Instalikes
On instalikes.com you can get real engagement with little to no effort. Claiming to be the fourth best-selling website for social media advertising on Instagram, their comments come from real Instagram profiles allowing your page to look more authentic.
Their website is easy to navigate and use their features for your Instagram. Just by choosing the Instagram comments menu, pasting the page URL, and completing your secured payment, your page could get that boost in minutes. They guarantee quick delivery and have a team of customer support to help, every step of the way.
However, with InstaLikes you can only buy one package at a time and only buy another one after the first package has finished delivery. But we do appreciate their refund policy for up to 30 days since purchase.
DigiSMM
Standing for ‘Digital Social Media Marketing”, digismm.com has built their company for success by investing time and effort into their reputation and will do exactly that by putting the same amount of effort into your Instagram account. They offer specialized assistance and focus only on Instagram, so you can rest assured that you are in good hands.
The company is extraordinarily professional with their work and offers good and fair prices for their respective services. Clients do not need to sign up, meaning that they can always bow out if required.
Their proven service and quality along with the time and effort they put into each feature and client has built them a strong and loyal client portfolio to support them.
FAQs
Is it effective to buy Instagram comments?
The answer is yes and no. It depends solely on whether your preferred social media advertising company is providing you with real and organic comments from active Instagram users.
There are many companies out there looking to make a quick buck off of your vulnerability by using fake accounts and/or bots to increase your engagement. This does not help your brand in any way with more reach or sales and can lower your organic reach.
It also leaves your account at risk to have the comments removed as Instagram deletes fake and inactive accounts, which can harm the overall page.
When you are buying any type of engagement, make sure that the website is selling only real and active comments from trusted users.
Is it safe to use?
All the websites on this list have secured SSL payment portals as well as usually offering either money-back guarantees or having refund policies. The companies also never require the Instagram passwords for your accounts nor any personal details. The only requirement is the Instagram URL. Your account is never at risk.
Before you buy any engagement with any website, always check to see if their payment portals are secure as well as their policies on refunds. Never disclose your password or any other personal details if the website asks.
Will my account get banned?
Your account can only get banned if you have suspicious activity on your account that Instagram can detect, for example buying a lot of engagement in a short amount of time.
This is why the websites on the list deliver their comments slowly and gradually to avoid suspicion from Instagram and other users. Also why you should always choose packages suited to your account’s size and requirements.
Can my account stay private?
Nope. Most, not if all websites cannot send your purchased comments to your account if it has been set to private. They also will not be able to detect any new posts for the automatic engagement packages. Your account will have to be set to public before you can continue to shop for Instagram comments.
Final Words
And that is it! The best sites to buy Instagram comments in the industry are available today. There are a hundred different options than the sites mentioned however keep in mind that the Social Media Advertising market is relatively unregulated. The websites on this list have been verified but we can’t say the same for others. Be careful and vigilant of companies trying to take advantage of you and your Instagram account and verify all details before purchase.
But when you buy Instagram comments from the websites on this list, you can rest easy with the assurance of quality and reality to get that required organic boost to your account. With more quality comments, increase your overall engagement and reach and get in the good books of that ever-elusive Instagram algorithm.
Do remember to mix these paid boosts of engagement with a real effort to grow your Instagram account for the best results. Organic ways of promotion are always superior in the long term game. A balance of both keeps you in that sweet spot of Instagram fame and success which can increase your sales and help monetize your account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.