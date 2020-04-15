This year’s NFL mock draft is right around the corner, and football teams are looking forward to building a solid line-up for the upcoming Super Bowl season. In the mock draft, we will see different college football players who will get a once in a lifetime opportunity of fulfilling their dreams to be part of the NFL.
The mock draft occurring in the next few weeks will exercise the same rules and regulations as the previous years. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the drafting process will have to happen virtually. It’s to make sure that the NFL organization will abide by the security measures to avoid the spread of this disease.
As you go along and witness how things will turn out for the upcoming NFL mock draft, here is a complete list of FAQs to guide you. It includes the full drafting schedule, where to watch, as well as the NFL Draft Picks by Team. This will ensure a better understanding of how this process will take place and observe which team will get the most competitive players this year.
When Is The 2020 NFL Mock Draft?
The NFL mock draft this year will take place from April 23 to April 25. This process will come in three rounds, and every team will pick a player by order. Make sure to save the date and do not miss them out so you can keep track of which player will join which team.
Where To Watch The 2020 NFL Mock Draft?
As stated above, the mock draft this year will occur virtually to control the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, fans can watch the drafting process through TV channels. NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN are some of the networks that will cover this event.
Apart from the coverage that these TV stations are making, they are also planning to raise funds to help the healthcare workers in supporting their financial needs. They are also trying to come up with relief commodities to give to the less fortunate and most affected families of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Does The 2020 NFL Draft Pick Rounds Look Like?
During the three-day mock draft schedule, there will be three picking rounds to settle. Here’s a simpler look.
Round 1 - April 23, 2020, at 8:00 PM Eastern time.
Round 2 and 3 - April 24, 2020, at 7:00 PM Eastern time.
Round 4 to 7 - April 25, 2020, at noon Eastern time.
How Many Mock Drafts Can Redskins Do?
The Washington Redskins are taking the second rank in the NFL mock draft this year. Since they are awarded one compensatory pick, they have a total of seven picks this season, which can be their main advantage. They must make the most out of this compensatory pick to get the best line up this year.
How Does The Redskin Order Pick Look?
Here’s how the Redskins can pick their players accordingly.
Pick No. 2 (1st round)
No Pick (2nd round)
Pick No. 66 (3rd round)
Pick 108 (4th round) and Pick 142 (Compensatory Pick)
Pick No. 148 (5th round)
No Pick (6th round)
Pick 216 and 229 (7th round)
What Is The Complete 2020 NFL Draft Picks Order?
The Cincinnati Bengals
The Washington Redskins
The Detroit Lions
The New York Giants
The Miami Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers
The Carolina Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns
The New York Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers (via Colts)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Denver Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys
The Miami Dolphins (via Steelers)
The Las Vegas Raiders (via Bears)
The Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles
The Minnesota Vikings (via Bills)
The New England Patriots
The New Orleans Saints
The Minnesota Vikings
The Miami Dolphins (via Texans)
The Seattle Seahawks
The Baltimore Ravens
The Tennessee Titans
The Green Bay Packers
The San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs
Who Are the Strongest Players for This Year’s Draft Picks?
Every year, the NFL mock draft is joined by tough college football players who’d like to make it in the Super Bowl. For this year, here are the strongest players that might give each team a headache as they come with the most impressive football resume.
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa’s fate in joining the Super Bowl next season is very likely, especially now that a lot of teams have been keeping an eye on him. This quarterback player, who played in the University of Alabama, has a well-accomplished football record compared to other players.
Joe Burrow
Joining Tua Tagovailoa in the roster of the most popular draft pick is Joe Burrow. He is currently a quarterback at Louisiana State University, and boasts colorful football achievements that every NFL team must consider.
Takeaway
With few more days remaining before the 2020 NFL mock draft, each team is ready to pick the best players to come up with the strongest line up this season. Hence, if you would like to see the intense and exciting NFL draft pick coverage this year, make sure to get guides with the FAQs outlined above so you won’t miss anything.
