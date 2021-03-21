It's March Madness season once again, and many people are now excited to watch their favorite college basketball team play in the tournament. March Madness is also one of the favorite events for most bettors, which is why more bettors are now looking into datasets such as the odds, predictions, and even the latest updates regarding the event.
The NCAA Men's Basketball teams have been exhibiting great performances during the regular season, contributing to the odds assigned to them as they enter March Madness season. Check out the odds below to know whether your favorite team is among the top ten best NCAA Basketball teams.
Top 10 Odds For The 2021 March Madness
To know who among all the teams participating in March Madness this year has the best chance of winning, here are the top ten March Madness best odds to help you choose which team to bet on.
(+300) Gonzaga Bulldogs
(+300) Baylor Bears
(+700) Michigan Wolverines
(+1100) Villanova Wildcats
(+1300) Wisconsin Badgers
(+1400) Ohio State Buckeyes
(+1400) Houston Cougars
(+1400) Texas Longhorns
(+1600) Florida States Seminoles
(+1600) Alabama Crimson Tide
These odds are the current odds as these teams enter the 2021 March Madness Tournament. As the tournament will unfold, changes are still expected to happen, which is why it is best to keep yourself updated.
Predicted To Win The Championship
The team that has shown excellent performance during the regular season is the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Zags have finished this year's regular-season as undefeated, that’s why it’s not surprising that they are the most favored team to win the championship. The Bulldogs undefeated status will possibly one of the bets in prop betting that you should watch out for.
The Zags is undeniably the best team on the West Coast, with a scoring average of over 92 PPG throughout the season. The team qualifies for March Madness easily as they go through each of their contenders one by one, not letting them stop the Zags from entering the March madness with a 24-0 win.
The team has three of the top ten named best players of the NCAA this year which obviously contributed to their undefeated record. Even though the Zags' roster skills are undeniably great, questions still arise whether they can keep the number going up moving forward.
With all the data collected during the Bulldog's regular-season games, it is safe to assume that the team has a high chance of keeping their record clean throughout the March Madness Tournament.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs defeated their opponents by 22, 39, or 40 points margins which is a very high difference. This is enough reason why the Zags are the top favorite to win the championship this year.
The other team favored to win the March Madness Championship is the Baylor Bears, where they tied with the Zags in the +300 odds. The Bears have also been very impressive in their regular-season games, winning 19 games out of 20.
The team is averaging 84 points per game and a winning margin of 21 points. Their winning margin is as impressive as the Zags, and for sure, no other team can even come near that number. The Baylor Bears is the only team in the tournament that has the chance to defeat the Zags, which is why their fans' hopes are high.
Even if the Zags is the undefeated team in the regular season, the Bears still edge over them. Baylor is much more consistent and well-rounded on their defensive end holding the third-best KenPom offense and the third-best defense. With Jared Butler on their roster, winning the NCAA championship is not impossible for the bears.
Updates For The 2021 March Madness
Just as was announced in early January, this year's March Madness will be held in Indiana. All 67 games are expected to take place at Indianapolis. The selection Sunday is already set for March 14, and on the 3rd and 5th of April is the date set to have the final four.
The first round of games will be at noon on March 21 and 22. Then the sweet sixteen is aimed to be on March 27 at 2 pm and March 28 at 1 pm. The winners of the sweet sixteen matchups, which will be the elite eight, will face each other on March 29, 7 pm, and March 30, 6 pm.
The next round will be the final four, which is already mentioned earlier than the final four winners will meet on April 5, 9 pm for the NCAA championship game.
For fans who are planning to watch March Madness at the comfort of their home, CBS Network will be one who will broadcast the whole tournament this year. You can watch on their TV channel or through their apps and website.
Other channels will be covering March Madness, such as TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can as well download the March Madness app on the app store and watch the tournament on their very own app. You can also check other updates and news via the app.
Takeaway
Now that you know the strongest team participating in the 2021 March Madness, you can now have a clearer hint of the tournament's probabilities. With the data on hand, you can decide your bet properly. Good luck!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.