By 2025, the flooring industry will see up to a20.35% increasein annual revenue. That is a sizeable increase in the number of flooring people will need within the next couple of years. A lot of that change can be attributed to the improvements in technology that allows more wear and tear without having to be replaced. Some can also be contributed to the increase in the building of affordable housing to combat the common issue felt around the world.
Whatever the actual cause, the numbers show that the increases will be coming, which means there will be new trends. So let's get ahead of the rush and look at the2022 flooring trendsthat will make your space look fantastic throughout the next decade.
Carpet is one of the most apparent floor choices because it adds comfort, traps warmth, and can look great. One of the most common trends in carpets is to add throw rugs throughout the house and runners in the hallways and major walkways. They can last a substantial amount of time and can be bought to match any style or design.
The second major trend that will be seen throughout the year and into the future is the use of carpets that are made from natural fibers. These rugs are commonly made of jute, seagrass, or sisal. They look and feel great but require special care for spill treatments and cleaning.
Tile
Tile is a common material used in areas prone to substantial amounts of water and moisture, such as the kitchen's backdrops and the bathrooms' walls and floors. There are so many choices in this category that it is hard to pick out one or two specific trends, but you will see a substantial increase in the number of look-alike tiles.
Stone, marble, and other natural tiles are more expensive than many of you want to pay. There are tile options that look like the real thing but cost half as much, which will be the most significant trend throughout 2022 and further down the road. This is simply because it is an affordable way to have an expensive look.
Hybrid
Hybrid flooring styles will perhaps be one of the most significant trending floor types for the future unless technology produces something better. For now, though,hybrid flooringis the way to go for most areas. They are a combination of wood and vinyl, but better than both.
They come in patterns that highly resemble wood grains or stone patterns. They are so simple to install that even the most amateur DIYer can accomplish the task. The best part is the cost because they are priced to be an affordable yet very durable option to the real thing.
Vinyl
Even though vinyl is not as popular as other choices available, it is the area of flooring where you will see the most significant change in trends. In the past, many people opted for long vinyl planks that were simple to install and resembled the wood or stone patterns the installer was trying to mimic.
That is not to say that these styles will not be available because they have been made with peel and stick backs that make them easy to install. It means that the trends will go away from the basic patterns and switch over to herringbone and chevron styles, which is a dramatic change from your past installations.
Hardwood
Harwood has been one of the go-to flooring types for years and will continue to be so for as long as you need floor coverings. It has a natural look that can be mimicked but never copied. There is also ample opportunity for an installer to find pieces ofreclaimed woodtaken from another home. These reclaimed hardwood pieces can be a cost-effective way to get these ordinarily expensive floors.
The most significant change you will see in the hardwood flooring industry will be a shift from the subtle, light tones of the past and will revert back to the darker, bolder colors and combinations. They will look more like many of the older farmhouses you can find nationwide. Wood floors will not only be installed for the look and feel but to make a statement.
Cement
A standard flooring option that you can see in many of the new, or remodeled, retail and grocery stores is cement flooring. You may not be able to tell that it is straight cement because you can have it dyed to match any color, or they can be installed in small slabs that look like large tiles.
As the world continues to move into the future, this type of flooring will become more common in homes. It is a simple way to have solid floors that are easy to care for and do not ever need to be replaced.
Conclusion
You can see that the flooring trends for 2022 and beyond will be changing to more natural tones, such as browns and whites, or a combination of both. The one big change seen across all the flooring types is that demand will increase substantially in the next couple of years.
If you have plans to remodel or build anytime soon, you will want to order your flooring needs now. Who knows if the companies will be able to keep up with the demand, so it is better to play it safe and get what you need before any supply shortages happen.
