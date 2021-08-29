Instagram has fast overtaken its peers in the social media world. Even though Facebook now owns the channel, Instagram is still more popular. Not only that, but people are rapidly switching towards it. Thus, there are almost one billion daily active users on Instagram. This number crosses 1.5 billion when you look at the monthly figure and considering all the statistics available, the profitability of Instagram as a social media marketing channel is enormous. Now, the focus has shifted from average users enjoying a few minutes of scrolling time to companies utilizing the channel for marketing and outreach. Hence, regardless of whether you are a business owner, start-up venture, or an established brand, your growth and engagement on Instagram depend upon your popularity. You can buy Instagram views, likes, and followers this is the instant way to increase your popularity on Instagram.
On the internet, you will find heaps of tips and tricks that promise to increase your Instagram followers. No judgments there since these tricks do work. However, organic growth is not possible unless you go all-in on your social media needs. Being regular, creative, and clever is as equally important as being smart. Thus, paid engagement comes into the picture after a certain period of time. Think of it as advertising your brand. You need more views? Go ahead and buy Instagram views. It is simple!
But let us not get ahead of ourselves. There are hundreds of social media engagement platforms on the market. If you go in blind, you will get ripped off. A common line I like to repeat is that there are more social media engagement platforms on the market than there are social media platforms. Hence, competition is enormous and choosing is difficult.
Best Sites to Buy Instagram views
Viralyft is the top choice of all critics when it comes to social media engagement platforms. It has received massive acclaim and usually sits at the top with a 4.9-star rating. Almost everywhere I have looked, I found it declared as the top contender in the industry.
All that praise and acclaim is well-deserved since Viralyft is a perfect balance between cost and quality. The website is top-tier, and the costs are reasonable. There is no difference at all in terms of packages offered when it comes to Viralyft. However, the latter is better in terms of delivery time since Viralyft promises a wider timespan of delivery within 24 to 72 hours. However, these numbers aren’t bad by any means.
You can buy global engagement from Viralyft in the form of Instagram views, and they will only you $1.99 for five hundred views. At the other end of the spectrum are fifty thousand views and they will set you back $59.99, exactly like the first entry on this list. As usual, the views start coming in within an hour of the purchase and you can track your order on the Viralyft website easily. Transparency is fast becoming the norm and Viralyft are the first ones to jump the gun.
SocialPros is one of the most modern and simple social media engagement agencies currently available in the market. It is also highly secure and encrypted. The website is verified by McAfee and secured by GoDaddy. Both of these names are reputable firms in the digital world.
While the website provides high-quality services, the packages are slightly limited. You can buy a thousand, five thousand, twenty-five thousand, or a hundred thousand Instagram views that are guaranteed to last a lifetime. However, there are no other plans. That is not exactly a deal-breaker, though. The costs are also reasonable. Packages start at $1.50 and go up to $49.50.
SocialPros promises that these views are lifetime guaranteed. Delivery starts within moments and orders are completed within two days. If your package is large, then the delivery time can go up to three days but not more than that. The service is designed to maintain quality and simplicity and thus, SocialPros is one of the fastest engagement providers in the industry.
GetViral is one of the top choices of a social media engagement platform currently available on the market. Very few names dominate the market and GetViral is among those lucky ones. GetViral has a 4.9-star rating and provides likes, views, and followers from all over the world. Customer support is another strong suit with 24/7 live chat available.
What sets GetViral apart from all of its competitors is the delivery times offered. Going by their FAQ section, the company typically takes no more than 24 hours to complete your order. After payment, you can expect to see the engagement pouring in within eight hours. While that is just an estimate, real-life figures are significantly lower and thus, GetViral has one of the most rapid delivery times ever.
GetViral offers several Instagram views packages ranging from 500 to 50,000 Instagram views. The cost is reasonable and starts at $1.99, going all the way up to $59.99. You can also contact them if you need a custom plan that suits your needs perfectly.
Another nifty feature with GetViral is that they provide you with a link to track the status of your order so you can sit back and watch the magic happen. Most websites do not go to such lengths for transparency but GetViral scores a point here too.
Views Expert is another leading name in the paid engagement business. The company is based across four global locations. It currently supports buying promotion means for ten major social media platforms including Twitch, Pinterest, and TikTok. It is similar to the first entry on this list in terms of pricing and packages available. You can buy five hundred to fifty thousand views at $1.00 and $57, respectively. While the cost is a bit lower, delivery times suffer due to this. Views Expert promises delivery within two days of placing the order. This is not a bad number by any means, but it is not top-notch either.
Regardless, you get guaranteed refills and high-quality views without compromising on trust and security. Views Expert guarantees that your account will not get banned as a result of using their services. You also get the option to contact their customer support team via live chat 24/7 or through email. Thus, if you face any troubles, you can be certain a resolution is just around the corner.
Note that while buying views, you do not need a refills guarantee since the viewers’ count cannot drop. However, Views Expert provides a refills-guarantee on all other orders. This means if you buy likes or followers and some of the users drop out within thirty days, a substitute is sent in his place.
SocialPackages, with support for ten social media platforms, is another top-of-the-line contender for your engagement needs. Pricewise, it sits between the first two entries on the list. I find GetViral to be a tad expensive since other websites are offering better rates but it all depends on your needs and requirements.
Most entries on this list won’t vary in terms of the packages offered and even prices are approximately similar, especially on the lower end. With Social Packages, you can buy five hundred to fifty thousand Instagram views. These packages, seven in total, range in cost from $1.50 to $49.50. Since views are easy to come by, delivery times also do not deviate much. If you buy from Social Packages, you can expect results within forty-eight hours. As usual, custom orders are available too and their prices and delivery times might be different from the packaged deals offered.
Refills on Social Packages are guaranteed, and the views are worldwide. Plus, you get the nifty feature of tracking your order in real-time through the link on their website. Further, you can contact the customer support team live through chat at any time of the day.
Fastlikes is another top choice of a social media engagement platform that is quite similar to Viralyft and GetViral. It supports buying engagement for seven major platforms including TikTok and Spotify at reasonable costs.
Instagram views do not cost too much and the packages across websites are almost standard. You start with the basic five hundred views package at $1.99 and go all the way to $59.99 for fifty thousand views.
What sets Fastlikes apart is that the company truly lives up to its name. After payment, your views, likes, or followers start pouring in within ten to thirty minutes. Fastlikes promises that you can expect order completion within an hour of purchase. That is blazingly fast!
As is the industry norm, you get a refills-guarantee for thirty days and 24/7 customer support through live chat. The checkout process is also simple and secure. After choosing a package and providing your basic info like username or video URL, you can check out safely and relax as your engagement needs get taken care of.
Famoid
Famoid is a simple and to-the-point social media engagement platform offering high-quality marketing services across the globe. If you are looking for real Instagram video views achieved through advertising, Famoid is the place to go to.
Once again, the cost of such high-quality service is more than the other contenders on this list. This time, you would have to shell out three times the amount you would pay on automatic likes. There are several packages to choose from, ranging between a hundred to twenty-five thousand Instagram video views.
The lowest plan costs $2.95 and honestly, it is not worth it. Just a hundred views for that much amount sounds unreasonable. However, once you start going towards the upper end of the spectrum, the savings add up a little bit. The highest-tier plan is priced at $99.95.
Another great thing with Famoid is that the delivery times are instant and thus, you can expect results within an hour of your purchase.
Social Viral
Social Viral is a simple and quick engagement platform that provides promotion services for five social media platforms. The limited number of channels supported ensures quality and affordability. Social Viral is also highly versatile in terms of the packages offered. Compared to most options on this list, it comes with a larger number of plans with lower costs and more savings.
Social Viral understands that time is of the essence while marketing on social media and thus, your views will not take longer than 12 hours to appear. Further, Social Viral does not deal in bots. Profiles are vetted to be real and active, which ensures that you receive organic growth on your channel.
The basic plan is priced at $1.99 just like most contenders in the industry. On the higher end of the spectrum, however, things start to get interesting. Social Viral does not top out at just fifty thousand views. Instead, you can go all the way up to one hundred and fifty thousand views for as little as a hundred bucks. These are huge savings, and the upper-end packages have enormous value for money.
Insta Mama
Insta Mama is a cute website with a friendly little logo in the shape of a motherly mummy. It is a solid contender for the social media engagement industry, especially if your needs are limited to Instagram. Note that Insta Mama also supports Twitter followers but nothing else apart from that.
Insta Mama provides a gradual system of delivery, which ensures that your account does not see sudden spikes in followers and views. Further, it is one of the most affordable and versatile options on the market. You can choose between five hundred to five hundred thousand views and these plans will only cost you between $1.5 and $238.5. This affordable pricing is also complemented by an amazing service and 24/7 customer support.
Note that whenever you wish to buy likes, views, or followers, you will need the short link to your Instagram post. This short link is a URL that ends in “/p/random-string-of-letters-and-numbers”.
Buzzoid
Buzzoid is dedicated solely to selling Instagram engagement services and the company does not support any other platform. However, if you are looking for the best sites to buy Instagram views, Buzzoid is a pretty great option.
There are six Instagram views packages to choose from on Buzzoid which range from five hundred to fifty thousand views. Unfortunately, the cost is a little high here. Even after the savings offered, you will lose a hefty $74.99 if you buy the highest-tier plan. The basic plan is priced at the standard $1.99.
While not available for views, but if you are going to buy likes from Buzzoid, a nifty feature is that you can split these likes between multiple posts. That way, the entire package is not wasted on a single post, which increases your engagement and growth. A little caveat you would have to put up with is that PayPal is not supported on Buzzoid. But they accept all major credit/debit cards and thus, payment will not be hindered.
P.S. If you are already buying likes from Buzzoid, it includes free video views. So, don’t spend extra.
Famups
Famups is a famous website for buying social media engagement. It offers support for six major platforms including Spotify and SoundCloud. A weird thing I noticed was that they had presented IGTV as a separate category. But this is not a deal-breaker in any way. Heck, I think it only makes the website feel easier to navigate.
The best part about Famups is its simple and no-nonsense style. It was one of the fastest loading websites among all the ones I’ve visited, and the checkout process is also quite simple.
A small caveat that comes with choosing Famups is that it is expensive compared to other contenders on this list. The costs are almost three to four times what you would expect. Five hundred Instagram views cost $6 and the top-tier package with fifty thousand views will snatch $200 from your pocket.
Not only that, but the delivery times also range between a day to a week. While the views are certainly high-quality, but Famups is not the one if you are looking for a cheap and affordable option.
iDigic
iDigic is quite similar to Buzzoid but with a slightly better feature set. Even the two websites are similar in terms of design, but with appreciable color palette differences. A great perk of choosing iDigic is that it offers the ability to split your likes between views, which Buzzoid does not.
Delivery of Instagram views is instant and the ability to split your views is a great option, especially if you are buying a large package. Splitting views is important since it makes your growth and engagement feel organic.
On iDigic, the plans are slightly limited, and you can only choose between five packages. As is usual, these range from five hundred to fifty thousand likes, and the pricing is only a few cents less than what Buzzoid offers. Further, according to a recent update on their website, Instagram views are now delivered within five minutes. These are impressive figures and thus, iDigic is a great choice if you want fast and affordable Instagram views across multiple posts.
Mr. Insta
When you are talking about social media engagement, Mr. Insta is the king. There is not a service I can think of that is likely to be absent from the company’s website. Consider this: I was using a 3:2 aspect screen and yet, Mr. Insta’s list of services did not fit on my screen well.
Mr. Insta is improving every day. Within just a couple of months, I have seen them add support for cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Further, their list of services also swings with the times so that they are never behind. Today, you can buy engagement for Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Pinterest, Twitter, Spotify, and SoundCloud from Mr. Insta. And under the Instagram category is the longest list of services offered. They will even perform hashtag research and profile optimization for you.
A small caveat is that Mr. Insta does not come cheap. Packages range from a hundred to a hundred thousand Instagram views, which will cost you anywhere between $3 to $199. These are steep costs. However, the quality of service is remarkable and thus, totally worth it.
Viral Race
Viral Race is the most trusted source of Instagram engagement on the internet with more than five thousand five-star reviews across the internet. Instagram views from Viral Race reach you instantly and are guaranteed to be from engaging users with high retention rates. Cryptocurrency option is not available, but you can use Apple Pay, VISA, American Express, MasterCard, or Discover.
Viral Race is quite affordable and versatile in terms of its packages. You can buy anywhere from a hundred to twenty-five thousand views and for larger numbers, contact them through email. Pricing starts at forty-nine cents and goes all the way to $49.99
Likes
Likes is a simple and decent option for your Instagram engagement needs. The website is dedicated solely to Insta nerds and no other platform is supported. However, there is still some versatility available, especially when you consider the switch to toggle high-quality and premium views before purchasing.
The difference between the two is clearly stated on the Likes website. Premium views include video views, and you can also split these views across multiple posts. This helps you better manage the package and also guarantees organic growth. Needless to say, the premium views cost slightly higher and it is up to you to decide which one you want.
Likes also provides an extremely large number of packages. You can buy a hundred views or go all the way for ten million views. That is gigantic! And it will set you back a hefty $399.99. The lowest plan costs $1.99 as expected. Delivery in most cases is instant but large packages may take a while to complete.
Insta Followers
Insta Followers is an engagement platform dedicated to its namesake with support for several other websites and backlinks. It has one of the largest lists of services among all the websites I’ve visited, and it supports several unknown platforms too.
The costs start small. You can buy a hundred views for ninety-nine cents. However, when you start going towards the upper end of the spectrum, which jumps up to ten million views, things start getting ridiculous. The highest-tier package costs a whopping nine thousand dollars. That is too much and frankly, senseless.
Further, the high-end packages can take as much as 300 weeks to complete, which is a lot. Either way, Insta Followers is not a perfect option but an okay contender.
SocioBlend
SocioBlend is a digital agency providing social media marketing, SEO, PPC, and paid promotion services among other things. You can buy Instagram Story views, video views, and reels from their website at affordable rates. However, the number of plans is quite limited.
Orders are completed within a day and can take anywhere between twenty-four to forty-eight hours to start. Thus, if you are buying story views, you should plan ahead so that your story doesn’t expire before they start delivering your order.
The cost is reasonable, but a bit higher than what most contenders are offering. There are four plans to choose from, which get you between a thousand to ten thousand views at around two to twenty bucks.
Fame on Insta
Fame on Insta works on a subscription model. When you buy a package, it is a thirty-day recurring service and gives you a certain number of views on all the videos you upload within those thirty days. This ensures much faster and improved organic growth.
Packages range from a hundred views to two hundred and fifty views. The cost is anywhere between ten to nine hundred dollars per month. Any video you upload in that time span will receive the number of views that the package offers. The process is automatic and thus, you will not need to manually inform the company of new posts.
Fame on Insta also has a free trial for Instagram likes, story views, and video views so that you can dip your toes in the water before making a purchase.
FAQs
Knowing which websites offer views is not enough. There are still a few rules of thumb you need to keep in mind. Thus, before winding up this article, we are going to discuss some common FAQs related to the process of buying Instagram views.
Why should I buy Instagram views?
Paid promotion is an important part of your social media marketing strategy. It does not come in right at the beginning. However, organic growth becomes impossible if your channel gets stagnant. Hence, if you are suffering from a bout of lowered reach and engagement, buying views and followers can give you a head-start and push you back on the right track. I always advise my friends by telling them that money and talent are fast becoming codependent. Losing one of these could throw you behind the competition, especially since everyone else is using both.
Another important piece of advice related to the “why” factor is this: don’t just shell out a boatload of dollars at a breakneck pace. The idea is to maintain quality and regularity on your channel and use paid promotion only where necessary. If you do not post quality content, then your channel will get filled with views and likes from fake profiles over time. This will worsen your reach instead of improving it.
Who should buy Instagram views?
If your sole reason for buying paid promotion is to get more likes, don’t. Do not do that. The costs quickly add up. Your financial resources will only fall under strain and you won’t even see any returns on this investment.
Scratch that. You can’t call it an investment if you are only wasting money like this.
Here is a quick rundown of who needs paid promotion most commonly:
Digital stores: The rise of digital and electronic commerce means that the popularity of such stores is of paramount importance. Amazon would not be as profitable as it is today if it weren’t a household name.
Content creators: Music goes on SoundCloud. Streaming goes on Twitch. Text goes on blogs. But how do people find said blogs and channels? Through social media, above all else. If you are a musician and you haven’t connected your SoundCloud account or your blog to your social media channels, you are making a terrible mistake.
Bloggers: See the previous point. Your blog needs traction and engagement on social media is an essential ingredient in that recipe.
Influencers: As an influencer, likes and followers are your bread and butter. Thus, the paid promotion will soon become inevitable in your career and without it, you might not get the gigs and kickstart you are waiting for.
Is it legal and/or ethical to buy Instagram views?
I take the fifth on this one. It is not my place to judge your choices and the world’s choices. Everyone is doing it and there aren’t any legal risks associated with buying Instagram views. Perhaps your country has some laws on monopoly or unfair practices but it is extremely unlikely that you face action under those laws unless you are Facebook and Google.
As for ethical prospects, people do consider paid promotion a sleazy practice. However, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Since everyone is buying paid promotions at some instant in their career, you are going to get left in the dust if you stay behind your competition.
Is it evident when I buy a paid promotion?
This depends on several factors. While it is not possible to fully remove traces of paid engagement from your profile, you can still hide it from plain sight.
If your followers are below the one thousand mark, but you have bought a ten thousand views or likes package, that is a red flag right there. Too many likes and not enough followers is unusual and thus, suspicious.
Further, you should buy quality likes and views. Websites selling low-quality views send in fake, cheap, or downright atrocious profiles that only hamper your growth and make your investment painfully evident. And finally, spread your likes and views across multiple posts so that it feels organic and genuine.
Conclusion
This concludes our list of best sites to buy Instagram views. Paid promotion is fast becoming an important part of social media marketing. Even for small start-ups, competition is tough, and thus, getting ahead of the curve is not easy. But buying views and followers gets you a step closer and gives you the push you need.
That said, you must be careful and always maintain quality in your content. With regular posts about relevant topics in creative formats are visible on your page, you will automatically achieve more organic growth and will need to invest less on paid promotion.
Lastly, if you have tips and tricks to share or you know websites that belong on this list, don’t be shy to share them in the comments box below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.