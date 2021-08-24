Twitter started some 15 years ago. It has since then gained a lot of popularity among people all over the world. Hundreds of millions of people are active on the site and voice their opinions and tweet various stuff. It is one of the most influential social media platforms which celebrities and top politicians use as well. But the platform is quite competitive and if you are not already established then it can be tough to gain people's attention. This is why many people resort to services to buy Twitter followers. It is meant to give a boost to credibility. The list contains some of the best sites to buy Twitter followers.
We suggest you go through and research the ones whose prices and features seem reasonable. We have also included FAQs at the bottom to help clear some doubts that you may have.
Best Sites to Buy Twitter Followers
Viralyft claims that if you buy any services from it, you will get the results delivered to you in less time. Also, the services are affordable. You do not have to worry about having a big budget to enjoy the results of these services. Instagram Clubhouse, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, SoundCloud, Spotify and Facebook are the social media platforms that Viralyft sells the services for. It promises that its customer support team is ready to help you out throughout the day.
Using the chat with us button can help you directly connect with a representative. You can buy Twitter followers, retweets and favourites from viralyft.com. The packages for Twitter followers start at $3.99 and get you 100 followers.
Engagement on Twitter works differently as compared to other social media websites. The sharing is limited to characters and creative pictures or videos. Boosting content on Twitter requires a level of idea about the latest trending hashtags which keep changing. SocialPros provides real and direct engagement from the roots to all Twitter users.
Followers on Twitter create the deepest impact as a live audience for the Twitter user. Users who buy twitter followers from SocialPros tend to have a better engagement in the future. Smallest package starts at the cheapest rate of $2.50 for 100 followers. But the most common package is 2500 followers listed at $63.99 which creates an authentic and adequate impact on the Twitter handle of the user. All these followers like the tweets and retweet them for their followers to see, bringing out a bigger audience.
Getviral allows you to purchase services to gain credibility and boost your authority on social media. It wants to become your destination social media services. You can buy different services to increase the number of likes, followers, views, comments etc. On Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify and SoundCloud.
You can always reach out to customer support since Getviral claims that it is available 24/7. Use the chat button on the website for this. Getviral also claims to be the most reliable place to buy Twitter followers. The packages start at $2.99 for 100 Twitter followers. The costliest package is $128.99 and gets you, 5k followers.
ViewsExpert knows that you can grow your social presence on various platforms without having to do much hard work. It claims that its services will help you get your brand more exposure on popular social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Pinterest, Spotify etc.
The company says that it will deliver these stats by utilizing its large network. The chat with us button on the website will allow you to connect with a customer support executive. To buy Twitter followers you need to at least have $2.20 which is the price of 100 followers on viewsexpert.com
SocialPackages is a company that knows the popularity of Instagram as a platform. This is the reason it claims to provide the best Instagram growth services that will give you genuine results. But to attract a wider range of audience it also claims to provide high-quality services for other platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Spotify, TikTok and SoundCloud.
You can get 100 Twitter followers on socialpackages.net at $2.50. That is the starting price on this site. Visit for more info on other packages and services.
Fastlikes knows that its clients want nothing short of a high-quality service. It claims to have real growth services that can help you improve your presence on Instagram. It also has services for TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook etc. Fastlikes promises that the delivery time will not take much time and if you see any of your bought stats dropping, the company will provide you with a refill.
If the drop happens after a certain period is over then you may not receive any refills. The starting package for Twitter followers on this site is $2.99 for 100 followers.
The next site on the list is followerpackages.com. This site has been selling social media services for a few years now and knows everything that is to know about the delivery of stats. You can directly purchase likes, views, comments, followers etc. for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud. It claims that its services are quite affordable and most reliable. You can buy Twitter followers at the starting price of $15 for 500 followers.
There are other packages as well. You can check them out by visiting the website. There's live customer support as well which can be accessed via the chat button on the website.
Woorke
Let's take a look at the next entry on this list of the best sites to buy Twitter followers. Woorke sells digital marketing services to its clients. You can buy SEO and website services and email accounts from Woorke. It also provides services for many social media services. You can easily treat it as a one-stop shop for your social media needs.
You can buy a bunch of services for Twitter from Woorke. Visit the site to know more about them. Woorke does not have the cheapest rates but it does provide quality services. The cheapest package for Twitter followers costs $24.99 for every 50 followers.
Buzzvoice
Buzzvoice is a site that claims that you can get your social media buzzing in a matter of minutes. It focuses on providing services for multiple social media platforms that are being used all over the world like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc.
If you want stats for Twitter, you can buy Twitter followers, retweets and likes and Twitter automatic engagement. The starting price if Twitter followers ok Buzzvoice is $5.97 for 100 followers.
BuySocialMediaMarketing
BuySocialMediaMarketing sells services to clients worldwide. It claims that you can buy premium quality services from it. The services are cheap and the site claims that you will get the results as promised.
It serves users from Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook and YouTube. For $5.99 you can get 100 followers for your Twitter profile on buysocialmediamarketing.com.
Appsally
Appsally is another site that sells different kinds of services that can help you grow your brand on the internet. You can get SEO services, services for websites as well as high-quality social media services. If you want to buy any service from Appsally you have to search it using the search bar you find at the top of the website.
Appsally provides different packages and combos that can provide you with attractive results. The cost of Twitter followers on this site starts at $20 for 200 followers.
BuySocialBuzz
BuySocialBuzz claims that it is your source of social media services if you are looking to increase your presence on social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok are some of the social media platforms for which it offers different kinds of services. You can also buy Google reviews and website traffic from this site.
You can buy Twitter followers from this site. The minimum amount is 500 which costs $9 and the maximum amount is 100k which costs $720.
Venium
Venium is the next site on this list. It is a company that claims that if you want to boost your presence on different social media platforms then you can use its services as it has powerful services to give you online credibility.
The price for Twitter followers on venium.com starts at $2.99 for 100 followers.
Tweeteev
If you are looking for followers that will engage with your tweets in the future and will only follow you because they are interested in your brand then this site can help. It will interact with targeted accounts on your behalf by liking, commenting and following the profiles.
It will help you get more exposure and thus, you will get more followers. The price is around $15 every week which will get you organic moderate growth. Visit the website to know more about the package.
SidesMedia
Let's take a look at another company that provides similar services that can help you get organic followers who are interested in your tweets and will engage with your uploads.
There are two packages Viz. regular and pro. The regular package costs $49 per month while the pro costs $99. You get priority support and double exposure in the latter.
GetRealBoost
GetRealBoost assures its clients that all you need to do is get in touch with it and share your profile and the job is half done. The rest is up to the company as it will work to ensure that you get the stats you ordered.
You can buy Twitter followers and retweets from this site. The price for followers starts at $12 for 200 followers. The company promises that customer services are available throughout the day.
Mr. Insta
Mr. Insta is confident about the Instagram services it provides. It has an exhaustive list of Instagram services which is expected given the 'insta' in its name. But it also has services for other popular platforms used by millions all over the world. You can purchase 250 Twitter followers for $15 from mrinsta.com. To know about other packages visit the website.
Instafollowers
The next site is Instafollowers. As you can again guess from the name that this site promotes the services it offers for Instagram users. But it provides a plethora of services for almost all the major social media channels that people use worldwide. You can even buy backlinks from this site. The minimum budget you need to have to buy Twitter followers from instafollowers.co is $5.85 which gets you, 100 followers.
Twesocial
Twesocial provides a growth service for Twitter that can help you get real and active followers for your Twitter profile. You get a case manager who does everything to get your Twitter profile more exposure and get you more followers. You can purchase the services on a weekly or monthly basis. The regular package costs $15 per week for moderate growth and the pro pack costs $25 per week for maximum growth.
InstaMama
InstaMama just focuses on providing Twitter followers and Instagram services. It promises that the quality of the followers and other stats will be top-notch. You can get 100 Twitter followers for $8.5 on this site. The maximum number of followers that you can buy from instamama.net is 1000 for $37.5.
GetPlusFollowers
GetPlusFollowers claims that if you purchase followers for it you will get targeted followers which will be delivered quickly. These will be 100%, real followers. The site will work on your behalf to get you real followers who will engage with your tweets. There are three packages. The cheapest one will get you around 25 or more followers for $9. Visit the site to find out more about this and other packages.
BoostLikes
If you directly want to buy Twitter followers just to increase the number of followers on your profile and make people believe that you have more credibility, you can buy Twitter followers from boostlikes.com. The packages start at $17 and you get 250 followers at that price. You can order one time or choose a monthly drip-feed.
FAQs
How to grow your Twitter Following?
If you have an influential presence on Twitter then a lot of good things can happen for you or your brand as applicable. But to gain an influential position on any social media platform you not only need a good number of followers but these followers should also engage with your tweets. You should get a lot of replies, likes and retweets if you want to have a solid presence on Twitter.
But the platform has hundreds of millions of users Tweeting regularly So if you suddenly want to grow your profile then it may not be that easy as the platform is saturated with tweets and content. We decided to keep this section for readers who want to have a sort of guide to follow that can help them grow on the platform. We will try to stick to tips that you can do for free as well. So, if you are looking to grow your Twitter following then these tips can help.
Tweet More Often and Consistently
One of the most important ways to grow on social media platforms is to be active. You need to frequently post content on the platforms to stay relevant. No one is going to care for you or would want to follow you if your posting schedule is inconsistent and infrequent.
People who took interest in your profile will soon forget about you and your tweets will be ignored, reducing the engagement thus, reducing exposure. This way you will not be able to grow your follower base on Twitter. Many popular brands and Twitter influencers post many times a day. Studies have shown that Tweeting 3 to 4 times a day will generally help you in staying relevant. This was all about the 'Tweet More Often' part. Now, let's take a look at the latter part.
You cannot compromise the quality of your tweets just because you want to post multiple times a day. You have to ensure that the quality of your tweets does not drop, otherwise, people will lose interest in your profile and again your tweets will go unnoticed. So, try to maintain the quality of your tweets along with posting them frequently.
Know When to Tweet
Think of it this way, if no one sees your tweet, will you get any engagement? No, right? This is what will happen if you tweet at times when your target audience or followers are inactive. This is why it is very important to understand when to upload your tweets on Twitter. It is going to take some time to figure out the correct interval during which you will get the most engagement.
If you try to choose a general interval that is filled with active users then it may not be beneficial as other companies and individuals will try to target this interval as well. The one with the most number of followers, engagement rate and influence will get the most visibility. So, your tweet may never surface. This is why you need to figure out a good time for your niche. Posting multiple times a day for several days can help you figure this out. Ultimately, it is all about trial and error and thorough research and analytics.
Once you have a general idea of when your tweets seek to get the most engagement, you can try to target this interval more often to get more exposure and grow your following. To get started with a general idea about what is the best time to post on Twitter we suggest looking at studies done by third-party social media promotion experts like sproutsocial.com and hubspot.com.
Your Profile is Important, Optimize it
Your Twitter profile is sort of your first point of contact with your potential followers. If someone likes your tweet and they are interested in following you they will check out your profile and learn a thing or two about you before following. If they are not impressed or dissatisfied with your Twitter profile then they may leave without following.
So, you need to optimize your profile so that it establishes your credibility and trustworthiness. The username of your Twitter profile needs to be either your name or your brand name. Either seems to work. For businesses, it is better to have a brand name.
Keep a nice profile pic. If it's a pic of you then keep it upbeat. Generally, positive vibes tend to go well with the crowd. As a couple of header photos as well. Use the 160-character description well. Provide your information optimally. Tell the users about who you are and what you do. Another good idea is to pin a tweet to your profile that people can see. This can be your most popular tweet. It helps add another layer of credibility to your profile.
Hashtags are Important
One of the ways you can make new users discover your profile and follow you is using hashtags. Hashtags have existed on Twitter for quite a long time now. People have been using hashtags on their tweets quite often. But do they really work? Yes, they do and if you haven't been using them properly, it is time to do so. Tweets with hashtags generally receive more than 10% engagement than tweets without them. So, you should consider hashtags as a sort of tool to give your tweets more exposure. It will help widen your reach on Twitter and let potential followers discover your tweets and subsequently your profile.
There are various ways in which you can use hashtags. You can tag your tweets with professional hashtags that are related to the niche or industry that you or your brand belongs to. There are also trending hashtags that you can use to piggyback off of a trend. Then there are topical hashtags that are related to the topic of your tweet. For example, if you are posting about sleeveless wears then you can use hashtags that promote such fashion something like '#gosleeveless'. You have to do a bit of research and analysis to figure out which hashtags will help you get some exposure without being too competitive. Many tools can help you with it.
You can also use the age-old trial and error method. Just be sure to not add bazillions of hashtags. It will make your tweet seem like spam. If you can seamlessly weave your hashtags into the sentences of your tweet then much better. It won't affect the reading experience and at the same time will help you gain exposure.
Catch People's Attention with Visual Content
On social media, whatever is visible enough will get the most engagement. Today, this is more true than ever. All the popular social media platforms like Twitter have hundreds of millions of people active every month. They keep uploading and tweeting stuff often multiple times a day. This has made Twitter quite saturated with tweets. This means that now a user has more content than they can consume. So, they have to be selective of what they choose to focus on.
They will keep scrolling until they find the tweets of the profiles that they regularly check out or something catches their eye. So, to stop a person from scrolling and making them focus on your post should be your goal and one of the ways to do it is to post visually appealing content. A lot of brands use this approach. They will upload a nice image or a video along with their tweet. This will give their tweet some extra attention and thus, engagement.
More engagement means more exposure which will lead you to gain more followers. Take inspiration from what your competitors and other popular brands in your niche are doing. This will give you an idea about how to come up with visual content that suits your brand or profile theme. Infographics, funny videos, picturesque shots, videos or images with famous people or celebrities, popular meme formats are some examples of what can attract people visually.
Don't Be Too Commercial
Even though it seems that brands have overtaken social media platforms and are freely displaying ads and promoting products and services, people don't generally like being 'sold to' all the time. If your brand is small then it will be much better if you focus on gaining a strong followers base that engages with your tweets regularly than promoting and selling your products.
Around 70% of your tweets should be constructed in such a way that provides value to your audience. It should be interesting, informative and entertaining. You can make them laugh using a meme, entertain them by showing interesting stats via infographics, show them satisfying videos etc. If you do this while making it relevant to your profile then you will be able to generate more leads for your products and services.
After all, your followers will be more willing to tolerate your promotional posts because you have been giving them a good time with your good-quality tweets. Also, not being too commercial gives your profile and tweets a personal flavour which is generally more acceptable on social media. It will help you keep your followers who won't think of you as a big commercial brand but rather as a Twitter profile they follow for interesting tweets.
Interact With People
If you want your followers to comment on tweets, like and retweet them then you need to ensure that your followers are loyal to you and care about you. One of the best ways to build this kind of trustworthiness is to regularly engage with your audience. You should retweet their tweets and reply to their comments on your tweets. You can even choose to occasionally reply to the direct messages that you receive from your followers. Try to be active on Twitter.
Do not be self-centred. Comment on popular tweets and voice your opinion. Of course, you shouldn't say controversial stuff. Polarising the users will generally not work in the long run. So, try to be motivating and positive. Encourage your followers to tag you in tweets and when they do try to like or retweet these tweets whenever possible. Creating a personal connection with your audience will help you gain consistent engagement on Twitter and will help you grow your following.
Promote your Twitter Profile Everywhere
Initially, you will not have many followers on Twitter but you may have some followers on other social media platforms. You can try to direct these followers to follow your Twitter profile as well. Always tag your Twitter handle wherever possible. You can put it on your business card, website, accounts on other platforms etc. The aim is to tell people that you do have a Twitter profile and they can follow you if they are interested in your content. Cross-platform promotion can help a lot in social media growth.
If you start drawing from some of your personal experiences on Twitter you will have some idea about how to grow on Twitter. Think about the time you wanted to follow a Twitter profile. What attracted you to it? More often than not you will be able to gain some perspective on how a general Twitter user thinks. It will help you create better tweets and content to attract them. Of course, you have to promote your brand as well. We did not say that you can't promote your brand.
We suggested not being too commercial while doing it. Just ensure that even if your audience always has a good time regardless of whether they made a purchase or not. These tips have been kept general on purpose so that you can easily tailor them according to your own needs and requirements.
Should I Buy Twitter Followers?
If you are deciding on whether or not to buy Twitter followers you need to exactly understand what this service will provide you with. The main idea behind stat-boosting services is that you will be able to increase your credibility. If you find tweets from a profile that has a decent following and the tweets receive a lot of engagement then it will make you feel that the profile is trustworthy since many people are interested in it. You may be more likely to follow that profile if you feel that it is credible.
When you are just starting your Twitter promotion you may not have a lot of followers and your tweets will not have much engagement either. So, the idea is that if you buy followers, likes, retweets and stuff you can make people believe that your profile is credible and they should follow you. All this won't matter if the quality of your tweets is bad. If your tweets are boring then buying followers won't work either. Buying followers for your Twitter profile is just a gimmick to make your profile look more credible than it is.
These followers will not engage with your tweets but may help in attracting potential followers who will. If this sounds like something that can work well with your strategy then you can go for it. You can buy a small number of followers as a sort of trial to see if you can utilize them to your benefit. Try not to buy too many followers as your main aim should be to move towards more organic followers rather than buying them directly.
How to Buy Twitter Followers?
The list of sites we have provided have services for Twitter. It is a popular platform and so a lot of service providers offer Twitter services. If it is your first time purchasing stats for your profile or posts then it can be a bit confusing to know what to do.
But it is quite simple and general. We decided to sort of list the steps that you would generally need to follow to buy Twitter followers. So, let's have a look at them.
Get Yourself a Service Provider
This is the main, the most crucial step. The rest of the steps are easy and do not require much thinking. There are many service providers out there since this business can be quite lucrative as a lot of people are trying to grow on Twitter and other social media platforms. But wherever money is involved there are scammers and you have to stay away from them.
It is due to these scammers the industry has got a bad rap. Always check the customer support of the company and ask questions about their methods, the risk involved, the retention rate, the refill and the refund policies. This will help you judge a company. Once you are satisfied you can move on to the next steps.
Choose the Social Media Platform and the Service
Now that you have a place to purchase the services from, you can go ahead and choose Twitter as the platform from which you want to purchase the services. Many sites provide services for a wide range of social media channels.
So, you need to choose the one that you want to grow on. Once you have selected Twitter the company will provide you with a list of services. Choose the one that you want. For example, here you would need to choose 'buy Twitter followers' as the service.
Package Selection and Entering Relevant Info
Each of the services has different packages offering different numbers of followers at different rates. You need to choose the one that fits your budget and strategy requirements well.
Once you have chosen a package you need to provide some details regarding your profile namely your profile username and your email id. This will help the company deliver the followers to the right profile.
Payment
Now all that's left to do is to buy the followers. Just select the payment method that you are comfortable with from the list and pay for the service.
That's it. Your work is done. Now the company will process your order and as soon as everything is confirmed it will start working on getting you the followers that you purchased.
Is it Safe to Buy Twitter Followers?
In general, it does not tend to cause many problems. There are a lot of people who buy these services and have not received any bans and suspensions. Paid promotion is something that is included in the terms of service of Twitter. So, you should be okay if you purchase followers. But still, we would suggest you don't buy hundreds of thousands of followers.
Buy amounts that are enough to help you gain some credibility and easily promote your tweets and profile. If you buy too much then it will look fishy. If you have a huge number of followers but your tweets do not get a lot of engagement then people will think that your followers are not real which can harm your credit rather than building it.
Also, Twitter is a private organization. It can change its laws at any time. So, it is hard to tell if they will change their current terms of service so that buying followers is not welcome anymore.
Patience is required while trying to get your footing on social media. Even if you work hard it generally takes some time for the results to pan out. So, focus on working smartly and keep optimizing your strategy. If you want to buy Twitter followers you can take the help of our list of the best sites to buy Twitter followers. We hope this post has given you good info on growing your follower base on Twitter. We wish you all the best and hope you reach your true twitter potential.
