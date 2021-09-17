Twitch is a video live-streaming platform where over 3.7 million broadcasters showcase their gaming skills.
Today, we’ll discuss 3 amazing tips to help you get more Twitch followers.
Create and stick to a schedule
One of the common mistakes streamers commit is stream randomly without a schedule.
When you share a schedule of your streams to your followers:
It shows that you’re serious about producing content for them.
It lets them know when to come online to watch your streams.
After people adapt to the timings, you can expect to build a loyal viewer base for your channel.
This’s important because if you stream at random hours, fans who aren’t active on Twitch will miss it.
How to make a schedule?
The schedule depends entirely on what you can offer. You can include what you’ll play, duration of your sessions and when you’ll play.
A good practice is to time your streams at peak hours.
Now that you know why and how to create a schedule, the next part is to stick to it. This’s the reason I said earlier that the schedule depends entirely on you.
It’s you who’ll set the stream time and decide the games. Hence, you must stick to your promise. If you won’t people might feel betrayed and question your credibility as a streamer.
Imagine, someone waiting eagerly for your stream only to realise there won’t be one.
In case you can’t stream as scheduled, inform your viewers beforehand. You can use your social handles to pen a post to reschedule the stream.
Stream frequently
The more opportunities you provide to your followers, the more they engage and become loyal to your content.
This’s where the frequency of your streams comes into play. Let’s understand how it helps you gain more followers.
When you stream more frequently, fans who love your content spend more time watching your streams. This increases your watch time and takes you a step ahead to establish yourself as a thought leader in your niche.
Also, it provides value to your audience who are there for your streams when you need them. This’s a great way to build loyalty among them.
How frequently should you stream?
Again, it depends on you but try to stream at least 4-5 times a week.
Another important factor in attracting followers is the duration of your sessions.
Fact: Longer sessions out-perform shorter ones.
A good practice is to find out the best duration for your streams is to study other streamers in your niche and find out how long they stream.
Make sure your content provides value
The entirety of you as a streamer depends on the value of the content you provide to the audience. By value, I mean, providing people exactly what they want.
How to know what people want ?
Your best shot is your competitors. Analyse their content and see what they’re doing and talking in their streams.
You can join discussion sites like Reddit and online forums to find out what people are asking and discussing. This’ll give you an idea of what to create.
Choose less popular games you feel have the potential to attract huge engagement.
Help viewers with your skills by advising them if they’re stuck in a stage of a game.
Host detailed sessions of games to help them make a purchasing decision.
Finally, let your creativity do the job. People are attracted by unique traits of streamers and respect them with engagement. It could be the way you talk to your viewers, approach a difficult stage in the game, or celebrate after winning.
Conclusion
There you go, 3 amazing tips you can use to get more Twitch followers without using a Twitch viewbot.
The idea is to stick to a schedule, stream frequently, and create the best content that provides value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.