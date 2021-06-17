If you get injured (physically or mentally) due to the negligence of the on-fault party, you can claim for personal injury from their insurance company or you can even file a lawsuit against them for the compensation of your loss. In Washington, the state doesn’t place an upper limit on the amount of money you get in damage compensations. It means you may get compensated with millions of dollars or less, depending on the severity of your injury. It makes it totally worth the effort. Likewise, if you’re a resident of Bergen County, you can consider hiring a personal injury lawyer in Bergen County that will help you get the best compensation possible without you having to do all the hard work during injury.
California Law to Recover Fair Compensation
In the short term, it may make you wonder that claiming for personal injury is not worth the hassle. However, you never know if the expenses may add up in the future. Such as, constant repair work, medical bills, prescriptions, rental car expenses may all start to add up later.
Hence, California law protects your right to recover fair compensation for your injury from the responsible party by filing a claim. You can get compensation for the physical damages as well as the mental stress you had to go through. Not filing a claim means you will be bearing the expenses on your own which may cause you to stress out even more in the future.
How Much Is the Personal Injury Worth?
There is not a standard formula to calculate the worth of your personal injury, however, an experienced attorney can calculate it on the basis of the following factors:
The amount of damaged property – If your personal property or your automobile was damaged, you can recover the repair expenses or the replacement cost of the item.
Medical bills expenses – All the bills relating to your recovery such as hospital bills, doctor’s bills, prescriptions, physical therapy bills, etc.
Lost wages – The wages you lost because of not being able to go to work due to injury.
Pain and suffering – The physical and emotional pain caused by the injury.
Disability – If you can’t participate in the activities due to your disability, compensation can be claimed for it as well.
Loss of a loved one – Losing your family member to the accident.
How are Personal Injury Settlements Paid Out?
Personal injury settlements can be paid out in two ways: single lump sum or structured annuities. Either way, the pay-out will be completely tax-free; however, if you decide to invest it, you will be taxed on the earnings of your investment.
Single lump sum pay-out is given once and for all. You can take this advantage to invest it furthermore and manage your liquidity efficiently.
Whereas, structured annuities consist of equal amounts of money at regular intervals. This helps you to take care of your daily expenses easily.
The Bottom Line
A personal injury attorney works on a contingency basis, which means you will only be paid if you’re compensated for the damages. Therefore, your best bet would be to contact an attorney to carry out the process in a smooth and professional manner and to get the best amount for your injury.
