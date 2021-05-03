Arizona’s retirement planning Tucson population expands in the winter months just like Florida. According to research by the Arizona State University conducted in 2002, more than 300,000 retirees temporarily inhabited Arizona for the winter. For example, the 57,000 annual population of Lake Havasu City nearly doubled in the winter to 100,000. Numerous retirees choose to settle in Arizona throughout the year. 

The inception of the retirement community started in Youngtown Arizona in 1954. Today there are more than 1.224 million residents that are older than the age of 65, which is 17% of the state’s population of 7.2 million. Are you also looking to retire in Arizona? Here are 3 things you should know about retiring in Arizona. 

  1. You Are Not Alone!

From 2010 to the middle of 2018, there was a growth in Arizona’s population of 12.2%. Compare that to New York’s growth in the same period of 0.8%. Arizona came in fifth place behind the states Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada for the most immigrants moving into a state as per United Van Lines. About 37% of these immigrants stated that their reason for relocation was retirement. 

  1. It’s Hot But Not Humid

Arizona has an arid climate, this means that it is hot but it is not humid, it's dry. With 8% humidity and temperatures more or less close to 100, the daily weather is much more tolerable than it would be with the same temperatures and 90% humidity. After sunset, there is a sudden drop in temperature. The annual rainfall in Arizona ranges between 3 inches in the southwest desert to 40 inches in the east of central Arizona in the mountains. 

One of the reasons why retirees choose to call Arizona their home is because of the varied climatic conditions within the state. The surprising fact is that the northern portion of the land in Arizona is not a desert and there are all four seasons. 

  1. There Are Many Places To Visit & Much To Do

According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, Lake Havasu has an average high temperature of 97°F in summer and a 53°F average low temperature in the winter. The weather around the area of the lake is very relaxed and laid-back as the people go on about with their activities. Conversely, Payson is a small town with a population of just 15,000 situated in the middle of Arizona at an altitude of 5,000 feet above sea level. “Arizona’s Cool Mountain Town,” is the town’s motto and the residents partake in many different activities such as canoeing, mountain biking, hiking, and bird watching. 

The Grand Canyon and many other national parks are located in the southwest well within driving range. Senior citizens above the age of 62 can buy a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass for a lifetime charge of $80 per person. With the senior’s pass, they get free of charge access to more than 112 National Park Service sites for an annual charge of $20. The regular entry fee for a vehicle is $35 or $20 per person for each visit to the Grand Canyon.

