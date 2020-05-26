Who says lighted metal signs for businesses are out of style? Despite having a wide array of choices when promoting your business, lighted business signs are still one of the best options when looking to promote your business’ physical address. Whether your purpose in installing one is letting passers-by know that your store is open 24/7 or promoting a sale that’s ongoing, you can never go wrong with this type of signs.
Want proof? According to the MarketScale site, the Small Business Association, also known as SBA, outdoor signs for business (especially metal and LED ones) are the least expensive yet the most effective way to promote your business. Based on them, you only need $0.15 for a thousand impressions. This is in comparison to a newspaper and radio ad where you need to spend $7.39 and $5 respectively. With that in mind, having one or a couple outside your premises is a nice alternative for the said media outlets if you’re looking to reduce your budget for advertising, as long as you utilize them better. Why wouldn’t it when it’s as effective as the latter, right?
Still not convinced? Below are a couple of reasons why you need to install one if your goal is to attract customers. Happy reading!
1. It enhances your business’s visibility to potential customers.
One of the most prominent benefits of getting lighted business signs is the vibrancy and brightness that it gives to your store. What makes it great is that it makes your store stand out regardless if it’s sunny, raining, or snowing outside. Aside from that, it makes your store visible from afar. Putting business signs that are unlit will put your business at a disadvantage especially when your business hours extend till the evening.
Another thing to remember is when your store is situated in a busy street where competition is tight, having a lighted business sign outside helps in capturing the attention of passers-by. With a well-lit business sign placed in front of your store, they will have the chance to see it several times (especially those who always pass by that same street where your business is located). Achieve quicker and better results without burning a hole in your wallet. After all, successful advertisers know how to reach the target market at the most perfect time.
2. It improves how people perceive your brand.
Did you know that 70% of consumers think that when your business sign is appealing to the eyes, your products and services are also high-quality? A well designed and nicely lit business sign gives the impression that you have a lot of patrons and that your business is running smoothly.
It is no surprise that well-designed and lit signs can positively influence how your target market perceives your brand and can make you stand out compared to your competitors. They can aid in establishing a better look or feel for your brand before your customers even enter your building. With the right outdoor sign, their first impression of your brand may be positively influenced.
However, you have to make sure that your business sign has your company’s branding on it. The colors, the font, the logo---they should all scream about your brand. It should help your customers remember your business whenever they see a similar one or even see your outdoor sign on a different location.
3. Lighted metal signs are cost-effective and eco-friendly.
Yes, lighted metal signs are better than unlit ones. But you might be wondering how this is cost-effective when they are always plugged to the socket to light. This can be the case when you’re using LED lights than traditional neon lights. The former is a low-consuming energy alternative as they consume 80% less energy than the latter. Thus, making it energy-efficient and affordable to maintain. Aside from that, LED bulbs are also eco-friendly as they do not contain mercury, a dangerous pollutant in the environment.
As you can see, neon lights are still widely used by businesses around the globe. However, many business owners are blind to their disadvantages. Some of them are the following:
They require special attention
They tend to break easily
Their brightness depends on a lot of factors
Conclusion
A lot of people undermine the benefits of having lighted metal signs outside their business establishment. The list of benefits and advantages is not only limited to the three that we enumerated above. This type of advertising not only saves you a lot of money, but it also delivers fast and efficient results. If you’re thinking of getting one for your business, now is the time. You can never go wrong with lighted metal signs even if some people think it’s an old way to promote your business.
