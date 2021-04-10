Image Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/5pH6YbwzDgU

 

Being a realtor comes with many responsibilities. Not only are agents trying to find the perfect home for their customers, they are trying to stay within a certain budget and a certain radius. On top of these restrictions, realtors are at the will of many uncontrollable factors such as inventory levels, competitive offers, and negative inspection reports.

 

Although this career choice is difficult, it is often very rewarding. In this job, you have the opportunity to see people find the home of their dreams. Whether you help to lease or sell properties, there are a few things that are important to know about the market in Kentucky. In this article, we will share three things that Kentucky realtors need to know. 

1. People Have Different Ideals

People move to Kentucky for very different reasons. On one hand, people choose to move to Louisville because it is a manageable city that is beautiful, liveable, and enjoyable. Some people relocate to the state to be closer to the Bourbon Trail and the Derby. This state is in close proximity to Southern states and Midwestern states. With much open land, people are able to find affordable housing that is located on large acreage. In order to help your clients, it is important to know the factors that draw them to the state.

2.  Certain Processes Can Make Your Job Easier

Recently, there have been more processes and applications that have been created to help reduce the amount of paperwork that realtors have to deal with. There is a free rental application service that can help qualify leads when you are looking to fill a rental space. In addition, many mortgage brokers and lawyers have created easy applications that will help you speed up the process for those who are hoping to buy a home. By streamlining the paperwork process, you can help expedite the purchase so that you can quickly move on to selling the next space.

3. The Market Is Expanding

Not only is the average price of homes increasing, the turnaround time on homes is decreasing rapidly. In January 2021, homes were being snagged off the market as soon as they were listed. Although the demand for homes is growing, the inventory levels have been at an all-time low. With this reality, it is important that you help your clients understand the competitive nature of the market. In a seller’s market, the average price of homes is expected to continue increasing. In the last few years, the real estate industry has grown to cap over $12 billion within the state. 

Summary

Although the economy has fluctuated, many people are still choosing to invest in real estate. With the rise of remote work, people have an increased desire to reside in a place that is comfortable, customized, and spacious. As far as the eye can see, it is expected that housing demands will continue to increase over the next 12 months in the state of Kentucky. 

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription