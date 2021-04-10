Image Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/5pH6YbwzDgU
Being a realtor comes with many responsibilities. Not only are agents trying to find the perfect home for their customers, they are trying to stay within a certain budget and a certain radius. On top of these restrictions, realtors are at the will of many uncontrollable factors such as inventory levels, competitive offers, and negative inspection reports.
Although this career choice is difficult, it is often very rewarding. In this job, you have the opportunity to see people find the home of their dreams. Whether you help to lease or sell properties, there are a few things that are important to know about the market in Kentucky. In this article, we will share three things that Kentucky realtors need to know.
1. People Have Different Ideals
People move to Kentucky for very different reasons. On one hand, people choose to move to Louisville because it is a manageable city that is beautiful, liveable, and enjoyable. Some people relocate to the state to be closer to the Bourbon Trail and the Derby. This state is in close proximity to Southern states and Midwestern states. With much open land, people are able to find affordable housing that is located on large acreage. In order to help your clients, it is important to know the factors that draw them to the state.
2. Certain Processes Can Make Your Job Easier
Recently, there have been more processes and applications that have been created to help reduce the amount of paperwork that realtors have to deal with. There is a free rental application service that can help qualify leads when you are looking to fill a rental space. In addition, many mortgage brokers and lawyers have created easy applications that will help you speed up the process for those who are hoping to buy a home. By streamlining the paperwork process, you can help expedite the purchase so that you can quickly move on to selling the next space.
3. The Market Is Expanding
Not only is the average price of homes increasing, the turnaround time on homes is decreasing rapidly. In January 2021, homes were being snagged off the market as soon as they were listed. Although the demand for homes is growing, the inventory levels have been at an all-time low. With this reality, it is important that you help your clients understand the competitive nature of the market. In a seller’s market, the average price of homes is expected to continue increasing. In the last few years, the real estate industry has grown to cap over $12 billion within the state.
Summary
Although the economy has fluctuated, many people are still choosing to invest in real estate. With the rise of remote work, people have an increased desire to reside in a place that is comfortable, customized, and spacious. As far as the eye can see, it is expected that housing demands will continue to increase over the next 12 months in the state of Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.