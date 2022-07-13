The economy does not stay still for a long time and fluctuations are part of a normal cycle. There are periods of expansion and contraction as well as peaks and troughs which are driven by several factors such as the gross domestic product, consumer spending, interest rates, and employment levels.
Your personal finances, regardless of size, will be affected whenever something happens to the economy. That is why, when contractions and troughs happen, it is easy to fall into a cycle of panic which can lead to you making the wrong decisions for your finances.
But you have to remember that every economy will go through these cycles, even in countries that are known to be financially strong. It is inevitable, and there are many who have survived these periods of contraction in previous years. These people have managed to wait for the succeeding expansion and peak, with some emerging in an even better financial standing compared to before.
What sets these people apart from others is the way they manage their wealth. If this is not your forte, and you do not have the confidence to do it yourself, your best option is to look for a financial advisor who can guide you along the way. In the meantime, here are 3 wealth management strategies that you can work on in order to help you survive an economic fluctuation:
1. Think Long Term
When you start planning for your finances, you always have to think long term. Dealing with your finances based on just your daily needs will lead to financial and emotional distress, which makes you vulnerable to these market fluctuations. You will also end up helpless and possibly financially unstable when faced with major life transitions like a job loss or retirement.
According to Samuel J. Dixon Oxford Advisory Group, “with people living longer on average, a future retiree must start retirement with a larger nest egg than most people did in previous generations.” This means that you need to plan early so you can accumulate the wealth that you need to support yourself comfortably after you retire.
A long-term financial strategy refers to a written, well thought-out plan of what you want to do or have in the future, and what steps you need to take in order to achieve these goals. With bigger goals and timelines in mind, you will be able to make sound financial decisions in times of crises. A long-term strategy will also give you the security and confidence to face financial stressors because you will see these as transient and temporary.
2. Diversify And Balance Your Portfolio
In the US, the annual inflation rate reached a 40-year high last March, the gross domestic product declined by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022, and now almost 80% of small business owners have become wary of a recession in the coming months. With all these indicators happening almost at the same time, a knee-jerk reaction would probably be to stay conservative in your financial decisions.
While this is not entirely wrong, doing so may lead you to missing out on several opportunities that could have significantly increased your wealth either at this time or right after the economy starts to recover. Instead of staying at the sidelines and waiting for a positive economic indicator before making a move, it is better to diversify and find a good balance between risk and investment for your portfolio.
If you are into stock trading, get a good mix of growth and value stocks. Consider allocating some of your finances for bonds as well. It is also advisable to minimize your international exposure and stick to domestic stocks since it is difficult to predict the action of central banks in other countries, which will have a big impact on their own stock market.
3. Keep An Emergency Fund
When the inflation rate is high, your money decreases in value very quickly. It then becomes discouraging to keep cash reserves with you, and you may feel an urge to just invest everything that you have.
However, this is not a good idea because there are no exact timelines to an economic cycle, thus you cannot be sure when you can reap the fruits of your investments. If the period of contraction lasts longer than you expected, you will be placed in a difficult position with a high probability of being forced to make financial decisions that result in big losses.
That is why it is important to always retain enough cash with you that can tide you over in case of a financial emergency. The exact amount depends on your lifestyle and usual spending. On the average, it is recommended to retain funds that are equal to 6 months of your usual expenses plus a small buffer to provide for inflation and unscheduled purchases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.