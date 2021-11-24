It's all too easy to get caught up in the aesthetics of a website design. But is it, however, all that matters for a great website? The simple answer is NO.  You'll need to concentrate on more than just the appearance of your website if you want it to be successful. This blog shares the top four web design golden rules that you should never breach when designing a website.

There are over a billion websites that visitors can go to, which means you're up against some stiff competition. Obviously, your website needs a good design to stand out from the crowd, especially since the design of your site accounts for 94% of initial impressions.

But, exactly, what does a great site design entail? Is it something to do with the color scheme you use? It's all about where your logo appears on the screen? Perhaps it has to do with your fonts of choice in your content? It’s all of these and much more. Working with a reputable website development company is among your best options for an excellent website design. 

Creating Easy to Navigate 

Basically, making your website design simple to navigate means users find it easier to find the information they need. In an ideal world, your visitors should be able to access your website without difficulty and figure out where they should click next to go to the pages they want. 

Your goal is to entice your visitors to stay on your site longer and eventually perform the actions you want users to take, such as purchasing. When a visitor is confused about what to do next, they leave the site. 

In fact, accessibility requirements for websites include creating forms or sign-up pages to ensure all users can complete the tasks with ease. You want to ensure that your visitors can easily navigate through the various elements and pages. 

Designing Unresponsive Websites 

More people are increasingly accessing the web through their phones as opposed to using PCs and desktops. Mobile-friendliness has become a key rule in web design as people use their phones more and more to surf the internet, buy items, entertainment, and trade. Your site visitors should have the same great user experience regardless of the device they're using to access it.

For that reason, you need to make sure that all critical information is presented appropriately on different screen sizes. One useful approach is to make important information on your website easily accessible. Mobile device users, unlike those using desktops, are mostly seeking more precise information on your website. This could be contact information or the cost of a product or service they wish to purchase. As a result, make it is impossible to overlook this critical web design rule.

Choose colors wisely

What distinguishes experts from rookies is the fear of going too far with a design. In the dreamy strive for the most extreme designs imaginable, they go to extremes with blinking texts, animations, words on fire, and as many colors as possible.

Using this approach when choosing fonts and font styles contradicts the ADA compliance web design guidelines. Sometimes also beginners, while they strive to make their designs simple and modest, can end up with those that come out as lifeless. There needs to be a good balance in color choices that make the website both appealing and clear. 

Summing up

While these items are not exhaustive by any means, these three are among the top web design rules every website should follow. First, you want to ensure that your website content is accessible through simple navigation. Ensure that visitors have a seamless experience on any device, and ensure that the content is clear by keeping your font choices minimal and uncomplicated. 

 

