It's all too easy to get caught up in the aesthetics of a website design. But is it, however, all that matters for a great website? The simple answer is NO. You'll need to concentrate on more than just the appearance of your website if you want it to be successful. This blog shares the top four web design golden rules that you should never breach when designing a website.
There are over a billion websites that visitors can go to, which means you're up against some stiff competition. Obviously, your website needs a good design to stand out from the crowd, especially since the design of your site accounts for 94% of initial impressions.
But, exactly, what does a great site design entail? Is it something to do with the color scheme you use? It's all about where your logo appears on the screen? Perhaps it has to do with your fonts of choice in your content? It’s all of these and much more. Working with a reputable website development company is among your best options for an excellent website design.
Creating Easy to Navigate
Basically, making your website design simple to navigate means users find it easier to find the information they need. In an ideal world, your visitors should be able to access your website without difficulty and figure out where they should click next to go to the pages they want.
Your goal is to entice your visitors to stay on your site longer and eventually perform the actions you want users to take, such as purchasing. When a visitor is confused about what to do next, they leave the site.
In fact, accessibility requirements for websites include creating forms or sign-up pages to ensure all users can complete the tasks with ease. You want to ensure that your visitors can easily navigate through the various elements and pages.
Designing Unresponsive Websites
More people are increasingly accessing the web through their phones as opposed to using PCs and desktops. Mobile-friendliness has become a key rule in web design as people use their phones more and more to surf the internet, buy items, entertainment, and trade. Your site visitors should have the same great user experience regardless of the device they're using to access it.
For that reason, you need to make sure that all critical information is presented appropriately on different screen sizes. One useful approach is to make important information on your website easily accessible. Mobile device users, unlike those using desktops, are mostly seeking more precise information on your website. This could be contact information or the cost of a product or service they wish to purchase. As a result, make it is impossible to overlook this critical web design rule.
Choose colors wisely
What distinguishes experts from rookies is the fear of going too far with a design. In the dreamy strive for the most extreme designs imaginable, they go to extremes with blinking texts, animations, words on fire, and as many colors as possible.
Using this approach when choosing fonts and font styles contradicts the ADA compliance web design guidelines. Sometimes also beginners, while they strive to make their designs simple and modest, can end up with those that come out as lifeless. There needs to be a good balance in color choices that make the website both appealing and clear.
Summing up
While these items are not exhaustive by any means, these three are among the top web design rules every website should follow. First, you want to ensure that your website content is accessible through simple navigation. Ensure that visitors have a seamless experience on any device, and ensure that the content is clear by keeping your font choices minimal and uncomplicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.