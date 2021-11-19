In the world of online marketing, it is hard to find a service that does not have its own Discord community. The platform was made for gamers by is now going viral and this means there are plenty of communities to join. If you're looking for a way to grow your brand or business by getting more members on Discord, then we've got some great information for you! In this article, we will discuss 4 places where you can buy Discord members from.
HypeFreaks
HypeFreaks.com is currently the number one provider of Discord members. It's a safe and trustworthy place to get or sell Discord server members, with an easy-to-navigate website that offers Discord member packs starting at $15.
They've been dubbed the quickest members providers on the market by The Investigative Journal, with delivery periods starting at around 2-8 hours and often less than 48 hours; which is significantly faster than other merchants who can take up to 24 hours to deliver purchases.
They also have PFPs that are somewhat realistic, and they provide accounts with them. They're also the most popular way to sell online members, making them a wonderful choice if you want to boost the social proof on your Discord group.
Gramlike
Another fantastic Discord member provider is Gramlike.com, which currently has the best prices on the market. This site also takes cryptocurrency, which is advantageous if you want to get out of Web 2.0. They also have real-looking Discord members with quick delivery and 24/7 customer support should anything go wrong with your purchase or payment.
GetMembers
GetMembers a third option, with great prices and quality. They also have superior customer service, which is nice considering they're not as popular as Gramlike or HypeFreaks. Their members are NPCs that work well in most groups without standing out too much from the crowd.
SocialProofz
Another option is SocialProofz a gaming community that also sells in-game items and Discord members. Because the website is quite popular among gamers, it's simple to locate someone who wants to make some extra money on the side to complete your purchase. The only disadvantage is that you'll have to create an account on the forum to communicate with Discord member vendors.
How To Buy Discord Members
It is very simple to get Discord members. You must go online and locate a dependable vendor that sells Discord members and provide them with a link to your server. After that, utilize a payment method such as PayPal, credit card, or cryptocurrency to pay for the users.
After you've paid, the Discord members provider will use the link you supplied to add users to your server. On average, it takes around 4-48 hours for Discord users to be added to your server after you've completed the payment as reported by The Daily Iowan.
How much does it cost?
The cost of Discord server members differs from one provider to the next, with 100 members costing anywhere between $15 and $20 USD, while 500 Discord server users costing roughly $50. Naturally, the more people you acquire, the less each user will cost.
