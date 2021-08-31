YouTube has become an integral part of the life of social media platform users. More than 3 billion videos are uploaded on YouTube every day, making it an excellent place for businesses to reach their target segment. This video-sharing platform has become the second largest search engine and provides a great platform to share your products, views, and content.
Buying real YouTube views is an area of concern. Many trusted sites provide organic views for the videos at a pocket-friendly price. It will benefit the channel’s engagement, visibility, reach, and credibility over time. The top 4 sites to purchase real YouTube views include:
1. QubeViews. com:
QubeViews.com is a trusted website that guarantees the fastest YouTube views delivery enabled by its cutting edge technology. The automated system delivers the views as soon as you place an order with this website. They can deliver 100-1000 views per minute. The facility to drip feed is also available on client’s request. They have an integrated system where you do not require any password to deliver views or subscribers. Just a username or link is enough to carry out the transaction. The confidentiality of the data is always maintained. 100% security of the financial bit is guaranteed through a SSL purchase system.
The website supports numerous clients with YouTube promotion and marketing services at less cost as the packages start with as low as $5.99. They offer outstanding customer support services. They offer one of its kind 100% money-back guarantee if there is any issue with the service fulfilment.
2. Activeig. com:
Activeig.com is another well-known website that helps to buy real YouTube views. They provide excellent services as compared to other service providers. The views are retained and your YouTube videos become a massive bit.
They offer numerous customized packages to choose from as per your needs. Once the package is chosen, you need to fill up a form and post the Video URL. The site starts to send views within 24 hours of the payment made. The site guarantees high retention views from organic users. The high quality services also include 24/7 Active Support. The packages are quite affordable and start from $6.99. All the views are real and so you do not need to worry about banning the account. The payment portal is completely encrypted for your safety. The wait time is less than 24 hours.
3. Wbix. com:
The website boasts of a proven system based on thorough analysis and research so that genuine views are guaranteed. The platform always provides real YouTube views. The site has a network of billions of members that provide real YouTube views.
They are pioneers in helping the YouTube channel grow exponentially. It is one of the most trusted platforms for real YouTube views. They offer numerous packages to choose from and thus gain popularity on YouTube. The packages start from $6.99.
4. Instadean. com:
Instadean.com is another trusted website that provides real YouTube views. It has a unique feature of free refill where if the views drop after purchase, you may contact them within 24 hours and the views will be refilled. The website starts processing your order as soon you make the payment. They have a 2-step checkout process. Just choose from the numerous packages, send your URL of the video, make secured payment, and enjoy.
The payment gateway is SSL certified and they maintain complete privacy of the transaction. The site also provides 24/7 customer support and you can surely trust them with real views.
The advantages of buying real YouTube views from these trusted sites in a nutshell are:
The views are completely genuine and thoroughly checked for quality
The reviews posted across various platforms authenticate the genuinity of the sites mentioned above.
These sites aim to deliver quality and do not just want to make money.
The views purchased are genuine, who actively engage with your content. They are not bot accounts.
These views do not disappear within few days of purchase.
These sites have a strict privacy policy and offer 24*7 customer support.
The payment gateway is encrypted and completely secure.
They offer many customized packages as per your need.
Growth of YouTube in the social media space
The videos uploaded reach millions of people who you could not have targeted otherwise. It has become a convenient way to make your product or services reach your friends, family, and people worldwide. People are moving away from traditional media sources and are spending a lot of time on social media. Social media has changed the trend that only celebrities can influence the audience.
The online video market is growing at a great pace. People are great visual learners, and seeing content through video has better acceptance. The content on YouTube never dies. You can engage with the audience for a longer period. With the ever-growing market space, you can reach out to new visitors who would not have known about your business through any other mode. It provides a great opportunity to grow your brand and stay connected with the people, building your brand image and trust. So once you upload videos with great content, you win hearts forever.
YouTube channel
A YouTube channel provides a virtual space to upload your content in the form of a video. This content is visible to a significant number of people who happen to visit your channel. The people who view your videos may subscribe to your channel if they find the content relevant and suited to their needs. You strive to upload interesting content each day and try to find innovative ways to keep the audience entertained and glued to your channel. YouTube channels have proven to be one of the most effective and pocket-friendly marketing tools available these days.
Buying YouTube views
The higher the number of views on the videos you post, the greater the advantages you enjoy. Just like buying YouTube subscribers, people also tend to buy YouTube views due to the following benefits:
The channel becomes popular-
Initially, you have a low number of views, likes, and subscribers when you start your channel. The people generally gain confidence in the channel seeing these figures. They tend to feel that if the videos have lower views, then the video must be uninteresting. If the numbers of views are low, the reach of your channel is also low. People generally follow your channel if the numbers of views on the videos are higher. It is a major reason for you to go and purchase views for your videos.
Attracts more traffic-
Buying YouTube views attracts and invites more audience who follow the channel and go through your content. If they like the content, you gain popularity, and word of mouth helps you gain more genuine subscribers.
Increase your rank on YouTube-
The more the views, the higher your rank is in the search engine portals. Your video reflects high up in the search video category relating to the topic with more views. Google also prefers videos that are ranked high up on the YouTube list.
Getting more genuine views and subscribers-
The ultimate aim of starting your YouTube channel is to gain a lot of genuine views and subscribers. Buying initial views helps people to get glued to your channel. You reach out to people with whom you would not have interacted otherwise. If you buy YouTube views, you can get specific audiences who appreciate your work and share your content. Eventually, the community starts to follow your channel, and you gain genuine views and subscribers.
Stay ahead of the competition-
Being in a competitive environment, the number of views on the videos states how popular you are in the virtual marketing field. If you have fewer views than your competitor, you will be at a disadvantage. Virtual space has proven a great marketing strategy for brands who wish to reach out to selected target audiences. This provides a huge reach that is also pocket-friendly. Thus buying views seem to be a great option.
Reaching the target audience-
The traffic on YouTube is increasing day by day. Your content reaches millions of people who you would not have targeted otherwise. Buying real views helps you build a trustworthy community. You get recognized for your work, and your channel gets promoted when people start finding the content relevant. This is one of the best networking strategies that you can follow.
Ways to buy YouTube views
There are many ways you may buy YouTube views. A few of them are going for instant purchase. There are platforms available that have thousands of YouTube accounts in the database which may view your videos. You may filter a specific target audience for your channel and purchase the same. Collaborating with influencers is also a way to go for paid campaigns. Influencers mobilize a lot of traffic and help you gain a lot of views for your videos. All this depends on your budget, and you can have a healthy mix of these options to buy YouTube views. But it is extremely important to buy genuine views for the videos, which is possible only when you buy them from trusted and verified sites.
Disadvantages of purchasing views from non-trusted sites
Fake views are of no use
Low engagement in your channel
Fake comments from people who view the videos
Channel is vulnerable to spam
YouTube recognizes and punishes fake views
Lowers the credibility of your channel
No revenue through fake views or engagement
Conclusion
Buying YouTube views is one of the best ways to begin your social media movement. Most people will observe how many views you get on your videos before subscribing to your YouTube channel. Hence, gaining subscribers for the channel also depends a lot on the number of views. It will also help the videos to rank up on YouTube and other search engines.
Though buying YouTube views helps you gain a lot of visibility, it is important to know that YouTube’s algorithm can easily detect spam views or likes. Therefore, it is crucial to purchase these views from trusted service providers who deal in real accounts. You may refer to the list mentioned above while you go for a purchase. Sites like QubeViews. com, Activeig. com, Wbix. com, or Instadean. com are all trusted and verified sites to purchase YouTube views.
