As you probably know, the cost of car ownership is costly. From gas to insurance, many expenses are associated with owning a vehicle. Thankfully, ways are available through which DIY enthusiasts can save a little bit of money while driving or maintaining their cars. Here's how.
Get a New Headlight
The first step to replacing a headlight is finding the right bulb. You can find one at your local auto supply store. Once you've got that in hand, remove all the screws on your car's grill, then pop out the foggy or broken light. Ensure that you disconnect any wires connected to the broken headlight before you pull it out entirely.
Once you remove both headlights, take off any other pieces that might get in your way (like fenders and side mirrors) and hold them safely aside while working on this next step. Remove old bulbs from their sockets with pliers (if they're still attached). Next, install new ones and ensure everything's hooked up correctly (again, check those wires). Finally, replace all the parts you took off earlier, and you're done.
Learn To Change a Tire
Knowing how to change a tire can be the difference between getting stuck on the side of the road and making it home safe. It’s one of those skills that will come in handy even if you don’t need to use it frequently.
If you want to prevent flat tires from occurring in the first place, watch out for nails or small pieces of metal poking out from under your car where they could cause damage. Also, ensure that when you park on grass or dirt, your tires aren't resting against any large rocks or sharp objects that could puncture them.
Fix the Wiper Fluid Sprayer Yourself
In most cars, the wiper fluid sprayer is located under the hood. To fix a wiper fluid, remove the cap and unscrew it from inside of your car's engine bay. Then you can replace it with a new one or clean out any clogs obstructing its flow.
If you don't want to go through all that trouble, opt for simple maintenance, like using some dish soap in your reservoir and cleaning out any gunk around your windshield wipers. The easiest way? Just wipe down any dirt and grime with a wet cloth periodically when washingyour car(or after it rains).
Replace Your Oil Filter
If you're a DIYer, there's no reason to pay someone else to change your oil. It's actually quite simple, and you can do it without any tools. First, locate the oil filter on your car by looking for a small plastic box with a hole in the top (it might be under or near the engine).
Once you find it, unscrew it using an oil filter wrench from your toolbox. Next, pour fresh motor oil into its place until it reaches about ¾ full. Screw on the new filter again using your wrench and go for several months before changing it again.
Get out there and try some of these hacks after youbuy your carfrom used car dealers Calgary. You might be surprised by how much money you save and how easy it is to do so.
