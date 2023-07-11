We love nothing more than a good sports rivalry. Rivalries are the stuff of legend, and they make for incredible and memorable games that people talk about for decades after. The anticipation before the games and during the buildup is palpable too, and it just makes for amazing sports entertainment.
When it comes to rivalries, Michigan has some of the best, and its various sporting teams at both college and pro level have some iconic matchups that always make for brilliant games. In this article, we take a look at four of the most famous Michigan sports rivalries!
1. Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
If you want to bet on a college football game at one of the best Michigan sportsbooks then we advise doing so on the annual Michigan-Ohio State college match, as it always makes for some interesting wagers and has the potential for decent payouts.
This is arguably the greatest rivalry in American sporting history, and it has become so important that it’s known simply as “The Game”. The teams first played each other in 1897. Since then, they have matched up an incredible 118 times with Michigan leading 60-51.
While the number of games is impressive, the typical timing and impact this college match has is significant as it is at the end of the season and can often decide the outcome of the Big Ten Conference. Indeed, this single game itself has won the Big Ten Championship 22 times!
Other Michigan and Ohio teams, such as the Ohio Buckeyes NCAA team, simply can’t compete with this type of rivalry. It is certainly the most anticipated college football game during the entire season and is usually broadcast live on ABC.
2. Detroit Red Wings vs Chicago Blackhawks
Did you know that the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks have played each other more than any other two clubs in NHL history? That of course is the grounds for an epic rivalry and these two teams have been battling it out since 1926!
The rivalry is a natural one anyway due to geography, as both cities are located at opposite ends of the I-94 interstate, but the fact that they have played so many times just adds to the drama. During the course of their rivalry, the teams have played in Stanley Cup playoff series against each other five times and have met in various conference finals over the years too.
When the Red Wings and Blackhawks get together, you know it’s going to be a good game!
3. Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls
When we were growing up, it was the 1990s and the Pistons were fading out of the limelight and the Bulls were taking over, but a few years earlier, the NBA saw one of the greatest rivalries of all time emerge.
On the one hand, you had the tough bad boy Detroit Pistons who were renowned for their hardball defensive play and great teamwork, and on the other hand, you had the upcoming Chicago Bulls with a hungry Michael Jordan trying to get Championship success.
It was amazing. Initially, Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer and company had the upper hand and routinely dispatched the Bulls in the playoffs with brutal tactics against Jordan. Eventually, the Bulls pushed through, persevered and eliminated the Pistons in style.
The rivalries between players during these matchups was intense and Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan still hold grudges against each other to this day.
4. Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers
It seems that the Detroit Pistons are going to be forever known as Michigan’s bad boys, and the infamous Malice at the Palace will go down in history as an epic rivalry with Indiana.
Indeed, it was actually the Indiana players who went into the crowds and started brawling, but there was a range of undercurrents to this rivalry, including Rick Carlisle having been fired by the Pistons previously, and Larry Bird being in the front office of the Pacers who also had a bitter rivalry with Detroit during his time as a player with the Celtics.
Either way, the brawl that ensued in that particular playoff game is immortalized in history and many Pistons and Pacers fans are still bitter and angry about what happened to this day.
Will these rivalries live on or simmer out?
It will be interesting to see how these rivalries will fare over the years as the generations of players and supporters who were originally involved in the rivalries pass on. Will new generations continue these amazing rivalries, or will they simmer out and fade into the annals of sports history?
Certainly, the Michigan vs Ohio rivalry shows no signs of ever receding, but the NBA rivalries don’t seem to have as much impact today.
