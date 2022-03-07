In the last six months, Bitcoin averaged a price of $49,000. That's for just one Bitcoin.
Needless to say, that's out of most people's budget when they're looking to invest in cryptocurrencies. Instead of spending the equivalent of a Tesla on owning a singular Bitcoin, diversify your portfolio with other options.
These new cryptocurrencies are getting attention in 2022, and there's still time before they become mainstream.
1. Best Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum (ETH)
There isn't one article about new cryptocurrencies that doesn't mention Ethereum. It's generating that much buzz!
It's open-source, decentralized, and allows users to create smart contracts. Smart contracts are a prominent upcoming use for Crypto and are almost as popular as NFTS to the right crowd.
The average ETH price was 2,600 USD in January 2022 was up to 2,900 in early March.
If you're looking to invest in Crypto, wait until ETH 2.0 drops, as they're fixing some issues this time around.
2. Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)
If you were part of "Gamestop #tothemoon," you know the power of meme culture.
While that was in the traditional stock market, meme culture has a place in cryptocurrency, too. Dogecoin was the first meme crypto and is still alive and well.
If you're looking for a super affordable way to get into Crypto, this is your in. You can look through other meme coins, too - just for fun. As of this writing, SHIB is less than a dollar to buy.
Remember, There was a time that Bitcoin had those kinds of prices too.
3. Solana (SOL)
If you're into finance, in the traditional sense, you'll like Solana. It's a cryptocurrency with the intention to create a decentralized market that can be applied to finance.
Think of it as the future Cryptocurrency of Wall Street, if you will. We can't guarantee that's going to happen, but that's what SOL investors are hoping for.
As of this writing, SOL is around $100 per block, which is reasonable for its popularity.
This article is not intended as investment advice rather as education about the current cryptocurrency market. Only a licensed investment professional should tell you where to invest your money.
4. Avalanche (AVAX)
If you're a computer guru or just love technology, look into Avalanche, which is currently about $90. It's known in the Crypto market because it uses three separate blockchains.
This spreads out the burden on the server and makes tasks faster, as each blockchain is only responsible for a specific task type. Click to learn about different Cryptos.
How to Invest in New Cryptocurrencies
You already did the first step, which is learning about your options. After you create a shortlist of the new cryptocurrencies you want to invest in, you need to find a wallet.
Crypto wallets are where you can buy, trade, and store your blockchain-related purchases. Wallets come with fees, so choose yours carefully.
