Are you in need of body armor products but struggling to find the ballistic vest that fits you? Or are you feeling overwhelmed by so many body armor options that come with different models and shapes? Then this article will come in handy for you. In this article, we will go over five important facts about bulletproof vests.

The truth is - there is no perfect body armor but only the right one that fits your needs. It is imperative that the body armor you wear does not overburden you. The right body armor must be comfortable and effective in defeating realistic threats that you expect to encounter. Thus, it’s essential to first evaluate your need and situation to choose the right type of body armor.

 

1. When do you need to wear body armor?

The first tip we have here is to identify the potential dangers you may face. Ask yourself - When will you wear it? What is the likelihood of being threatened with a ballistic (bullet) weapon or sharp weapons? Your needs and situations determine what type of body armor products you need. For instance, in these situations, you should seek a ballistic vest and plates that are spike resistant.  

Knowing the threat level can help you choose the right body armor - one that protects you when you are in danger but not over-exhaust you when you are not. For details regarding the ballistic rating, check out the NIJ-certified products list.

2 - Which weight suits you?

Typically, soft body armor is lighter than hard body armor. But besides weight, they are different in terms of protection level, comfort level and concealability. An example of soft body armor are concealable body armor vests. They are light in weight which you can wear under your clothes. However, it is not realistic to wear soft body armor when you are likely to face any ballistic threats beyond handguns. 

On the other hand, hard body armor is much heavier but also far stronger than soft body armor. It is due to its rifle plates which can defeat powerful rifle rounds such as armor-piercing bullets. Some plates are extremely strong but are also very heavy in weight.

3 - What size fits you the best?

 After deciding what protection level and weight in a ballistic vest, it is crucial to get the right size for your body type. You should always consider gender when ordering a vest. For female wearers, there is specific sizing for ballistic vests and plates. For example, body armor plates and carriers for women are more lightweight. Plates are designed according to female anatomy to ensure better mobility. 

4. Consider your price range

As you might already know, a good-quality set of body armor could cost quite some money. However, more expensive ballistic armor also means a higher protection level and better quality. To defeat higher ballistic threats, the materials and testing cost will be relatively higher.

Final thoughts 

With all the tips we provided in mind, now you should know what steps to take to find your right piece. Just remember to consider carefully what needs comes first in a ballistic vest in your situation. After that, you can compare different models and brands that offer the same level of protection or comfort you are looking for. 

