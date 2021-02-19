Image Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/kdwahpWYfQo
Selling a home is an exciting yet stressful process. Not only is it difficult to find a new home for your family, it is complicated to sell the space that you are currently living in. As you begin to consider moving, there are a few ways that you can make sure that the selling process goes smoothly. With the real estate market in high demand, your house has likely appreciated over the last few years. In this article, we will share four things to remember before you put your house on the market.
1. You Are Selling the Dream of Your House, Not the Reality
When a prospective buyer tours your home, they want to imagine what life is like here. In these moments, you want your home to be decorated and designed in a way that they can let their imagination come to life. Although it is tempting to leave out some dirty clothes, baby toys, or dishes, doing so inhibits a buyer's ability to dream openly about the space. When the space is clean, people will focus on the perks instead of the mess. Pay to have your space thoroughly cleaned by professionals that can make it feel crisp and shiny.
2. Do a Few Small Projects That Add Value
Some homeowners have to do a multitude of renovations on their home before it hits the market. If the kitchen appliances or HVAC units or plumbing lines are not in optimal condition, it will be difficult to get the value that you want for your home. There are a few small-scale projects that can help you get more money for your residence. Projects as simple as painting the interior, ripping out old carpet, and freshening up certain windows will make your space look as good as new.
3. Work With the Right Selling Agent
Selling agents are able to assist you navigate all the nuances of the market. From buying trends to interest rates, these individuals help sellers set realistic expectations of what will happen during each step of the process. In addition, these experts can tell you exactly what projects you need to do before you sell a house in Louisville. Over the last year, the median house price in Louisville increased by 11%. When you work with the right agent, they will help you have a quick turnover during the selling process. Try to work with an individual that has active marketing platforms, a diverse network, and prospective buyers in the pipeline.
4. Hire a Professional Photographer
Professional pictures of your space are extremely valuable. These pictures will be used on many different real estate platforms. With professional pictures, you can pique interest from buyers before your house is even on the market. These pictures will help people gauge if a buyer is really interested in the space before they take a tour. Typically, these photos cost between $150 and $350 to take.
Summary
If you want the greatest value for your current residence, take the time to prepare your house properly. By cleaning, fixing, and painting the items within your space, you are more likely to find a qualified buyer for your home. Working with the right real estate agent and understanding the current market trends will save you time, money, and energy during the selling process.
