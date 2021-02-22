Quitting smoking is something many want to do but struggle with the cravings. Therefore, they turn to smokeless tobacco. However, tobacco itself is just as problematic as the carcinogens that are in cigarettes. Tobacco-free is the best for your health, which is possible through using these tips to prevent withdrawals.
Curb the Cravings
Many of the failures to eliminating nicotine from your life are due to craving something in your mouth. The first step is to curb the cravings. Resist the urge to use food as a substitute, or you will run into the problem of gaining weight. Safer items include sugar-free gum, toothpicks, mints, and seeds. If you want to use food, celery sticks and carrots are healthy options. Another option for something to chew on is sugar-free CBD gummies, such as products from Verma Farms. They give you the benefit of keeping your mouth busy but also naturally treat anxiety and depression.
Track Your Triggers
It is important to know what triggers you to want to light a cigarette. When you experience a craving, document how you are feeling at that time. You should take note of any events that just transpired. For most people, they want tobacco when they are stressed or bored. Talk to your friends and family about your desire to go tobacco-free. Ask them to help you keep track of when you want to smoke.
Replace with Tobacco Free Products
Withdrawal is hard to cope with, so the best place to start is to replace chew with tobacco-free pouches. Click here to see a wide variety of chew that offers the nicotine your body is craving without the tobacco. The flavors are designed to trick your body into thinking that you are using the same chew. The cravings will be strongest at the beginning. However, when you start replacing the products you use, it will get easier. You might even find yourself cutting back on the amount of nicotine you need to satiate emotions.
Therapy
Finally, if you are battling symptoms and not receiving any relief, then therapy is an option. Counselors help with anxiety, mood swings, and addressing the issues behind your triggers. They also have resources to help you create coping mechanisms you use when dipping is not an option. These skills include breathing exercises and hypnotherapy to change your mental state.
While there are prescriptions available to help with quitting tobacco, they often come with a long list of negative side effects. It is better to plan and create goals to make it possible. Having rewards planned are ways to succeed. However, the tips listed above are healthier ways to change your habits. It is strongly recommended that you combine all methods for the best results since tobacco is often used to cope with emotions. Therefore, if you do not reduce the triggers, you will repetitively battle the setbacks.
